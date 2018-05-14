Amy Schumer brings her comedy to Tahoe

The hilarious comedian and actress Amy Schumer brings her act to Harveys Tahoe on Aug. 12 as part of the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena.

The lineup features Slightly Stoopid on June 16, Robert Plant on June 23, Kenny Chesney on July 3, Pitbull on July 13, Phish on July 17 and 18, Keith Urban with two shows on July 21 and 22, Luke Bryan on July 25, Chris Stapleton performing July 26, Janet Jackson on Aug. 10, Amy Schumer on Aug. 12, The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton on Aug. 17, Charlie Puth on Aug. 18, Donny & Marie on Aug. 24, Scorpions and Queensryche on Aug. 31, and Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 7. | Tickets harveystahoe.com