Tahoe Music & Festivals | Spring Edition April 5 to June 17, 2018

MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS | ARTS & CULTURE | CULINARY DELIGHTS | PERFORMING ARTS | THE MOUNTAINS ARE CALLING | LIVIN’ IN THE WILD, WILD WEST | MOTOR MADNESS

Music in the Mountains

WinterWonderGrass Festival

April 6-9 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The fourth annual WinterWonderGrass California Music and Brew Festival blends the finest ingredients of Tahoe lifestyle and mountain culture with the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music. National, regional and local musicians headline accompanied by California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food vendors. Read the feature in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | winterwondergrasstahoe.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

April 7-8 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

In its annual collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno Choir and Chamber singers, the RCO and guest conductor Jason Altieri perform the “Te Deum” by Anton Bruckner and works by Schubert, Debussy and Martucci. | renochamberorchestra.org

KT Spring Music Series

April 7-21 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Grab your favorite après-ski drink and settle back for music from local musicians from 2 to 5 p.m. on Fridays at the KT Base Bar. | squawalpine.com

Spring Music Series

April 7-22 | Main Lodge Sun Deck | Alpine Meadows

The weekends during the spring season at Alpine Meadows features live music in the afternoon sun on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Local and regional musicians keep the good times rolling after a great day of spring skiing. | squawalpine.com

University Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert

April 12 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno Jazz Ensembles will perform a range of music from jazz classics to new works by students. | events.unr.edu

Spring Meltdown Festival

April 20-22 | Hard Rock Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Born Dead Productions presents three days of hard-hitting metal with more than 50 heavy-metal bands on three stages. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Viva Verdi!

April 21-22 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus showcases Guiseppi Verdi choruses along with jazz, Broadway and choral favorites in this spring concert. | truckeechorus.org

Classix Six: 100 Years of Bernstein

April 22 & 24 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Maestro Laura Jackson closes out the Reno Phil’s 49th season with a concert that matches the beauty of a Nevada spring in full bloom. The orchestra and chorus will delight with the music of American composer Leonard Bernstein, including a “West Side Story” concert suite. | pioneercenter.com

Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert

April 24 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno Percussion Ensemble performs its annual spring concert.

| events.unr.edu

Reno Jazz Festival

April 26-28 | Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nev.

Three days of concerts, clinics and competitions on the University of Nevada, Reno campus will celebrate jazz. This annual event, since 1962, has brought talented students and world-class jazz artists together. Other venues around the city will host various jazz-inspired events. | renojazz.org

Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival

April 27-28 | Downtown | Truckee

Expect a diverse lineup of American roots-inspired musicians, Cajun cuisine and family activities — craw fishing, races and games — at this New Orleans-inspired free event. Daytime performances include Truckee High School band and local kids’ dance troupes. Evening performances include country and jazz bands, solo instrumentalists and ski films from local filmmaker Tim Manning. | truckee.com

University Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert

May 1 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Faculty soloists join students in an epic concert that is sure to please any orchestral music fan in the final concert of the season. | events.unr.edu

Reno Ukulele Festival

May 2-5 | Peppermill Resort | Reno, Nev.

The 10th anniversary of the Reno Ukulele Festival will be the biggest and best yet, with a beautiful new home, an expanded calendar and a massive lineup of performers and instructors. Four days of celebrating the music and camaraderie of the ukulele community. | peppermillreno.com

Apex Concerts: A Russian Souvenir

May 3 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Apex Concerts concludes its seventh season with a festive night featuring two masterpieces of Russian string repertoire: the lyrical “String Quintet” by Glazunov and one of the most symphonic chamber compositions, “Souvenir de Florence” by Tchaikovsky.

| events.unr.edu

Spring Dance Concert

May 3-5 | Redfield Studio Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This concert showcases new choreography by University of Nevada, Reno faculty and guest artists with a performance by students. The featured guest artist is San Francisco-based dance company Robert Moses’ Kin. | events.unr.edu

Nevada Wind Ensemble & Nevada Concert Winds

May 4 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This is the final concert of the semester for these University of Nevada, Reno groups. The Nevada Concert Winds will start off the evening. There will be a brief intermission between ensembles to reset the stage for the Nevada Wine Ensemble. | events.unr.edu

Composers Night at the Pops: Fire Dance

May 12 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Pops Orchestra hosts Composers Night. Professors, students, alumni and community members perform original compositions written for a full symphonic pops orchestra.

| renopops.org

The Music of John Williams

May 20 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony will perform some of the greatest film scores of John Williams, the master of movie music. Nominated for more than 40 Oscars, and winner of five, Williams is a famous and acclaimed composer and shows no sign of slowing down at the age of 85.

| events.unr.edu

GE Family Concert Series: Concert in the Park

May 25-Aug. 25 | Minden Park | Minden, Nev.

Enjoy live music with the family in Minden. The outdoor concerts in the park are offered monthly throughout the summer. | douglascountynv.gov

Mozart in the Mountains

June 3-10 | Area venues

Everyone near or at the lake can experience Lake Tahoe’s classical music at its best. TOCCATA performs “Sinfonie Concertante for Winds,” “Coronation Mass” selections and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 on select dates. | toccatatahoe.com

Summer Concerts in Genoa Park

June 10-Sept. 9 | Genoa Park | Genoa, Nev.

On warm summer evenings in Genoa, when the sun begins to dip behind the Sierra Nevada, the shadows grow long and the light turns amber, people gather in Genoa Park with picnic dinners for free concerts on June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

| genoanevada.org

Bluesdays Tuesdays

June 12-Sept. 4 | Village Event Plaza | Olympic Valley

This free outdoor concert series hosts acclaimed artists performing the best of the blues starting at 6 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Truckee Thursdays

June 14-Aug. 23 | Downtown | Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents this weekly event — part street fair and part block party on the streets of historic downtown. There are live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks every Thursday night from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

| truckeethursdays.com

Lake Tahoe Outdoor Concert Series

June 16-September | Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

This series kicks off the spring with Slightly Stoopid and continues into the summer with big acts including Phish, Keith Urban, Charlie Puth, and many more. | harveystahoe.com

Concerts at Commons Beach

June 17-Sept. 2 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Local, regional and national artists take the stage every Sunday afternoon at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food and drinks from local vendors or pack a picnic to watch the sun set on the shimmering waters of Lake Tahoe. | concertsatcommonsbeach.com



Arts & Culture



Art Tours

Ongoing | Reno, Nev.

Reno’s vibrant public art scene is best viewed on an art tour or two or three with ongoing guided tours ranging from mural art to public art sculpture tours to gallery tours and more. Or, check out the self-guided Playa Art Trail. | artspotreno.com

Tahoe Truckee Earth Day

April 21 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This festival is a volunteer-run, nonprofit event to recognize, celebrate and promote the region’s unique beauty. Enjoy live entertainment while learning how to preserve and protect local and global natural resources. | tahoetruckeeearthday.com

Reno Earth Day

April 22 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy a collaborative day of celebrating the planet. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., stroll the 20 acres of the park to view more than 350 exhibits and activities for all ages. There are four stages with entertainment, specialty foods, local breweries, workshops, rallies, games and prizes. | facebook.com/renoearthday

Earth Day Garden Festival

April 22 | Foreman-Roberts House | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Historical Society presents the event featuring multiple presentations, art projects, artisans, food trucks and home and garden vendors. A raffle and silent auction benefit the historical society. | visitcarsoncity.com

Tahoe Poetry Slam

April 27 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

This event takes place in Patterson Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Cash prizes are awarded for first, second and third place, with the winner claiming the title of Tahoe Slam Champion of the Year. | sierranevada.edu

Tamano Spring Craft Fair

April 27-28 | Reno-Sparks Indian Colony | Reno, Nev.

The third Tamano Spring Craft Fair is open on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym. Support local and surrounding area crafters and artists. There are native jewelry, paintings, baked goods, Indian tacos and many more one-of-a-kind items.

| nevadaindianterritory.com

South Tahoe Earth Day

April 28 | Bijou Community Park | South Lake Tahoe

Learn about ways to counteract global climate change through recycling and composting, alternative energy, water conservation, sustainability and reducing the ecological footprint. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy local music and dance. | southtahoeearthday.org

Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 5-6 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Northern Nevada’s largest Latino heritage celebration for all ages offers music with top local and regional Latin groups and internationally recognized Mexican bands. There are also Mexican dancing-horse performances and amateur boxing bouts. Carnival rides, free face painting, games and prizes for children. More than 100 vendors offer specialty items, clothes, art, crafts, community information and Mexican food.

| facebook.com/cincodemayofestivalreno

Inspired Adventure Spring Festival

May 19 | Community Art Center | Truckee

This all-ages annual event celebrates art, nature and music while helping to raise funds for at-risk-youth scholarships, project supplies and transportation for Kindred Art and Folk Institute. Enjoy live music, silent auction, maypole, drum circle, games, artisan market, public art, urban art wall and make and take art stations at this free event.

| kindredtruckee.org

Made in Tahoe Festival

May 26-27 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Celebrate all things Tahoe with an array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee. Get to know local artisans, businesses, culinarians, organizations and entertainers. | squawalpine.com

The Lantern Fest

May 26 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

At Lantern Fest, thousands of revelers empowered with lanterns join together for one unforgettable nighttime spectacle. Before sundown, friends and families can enjoy food, live music, a stage show, princesses, face painting, s’mores, balloon artists and more. Then, lanterns will light the sky when they are released. | reno.thelanternfest.com

Vietnam Moving Wall

May 31-June 4 | Eastside Memorial Park | Minden, Nev.

The Vietnam Moving Wall project honors the men and women that lost their lives in the Vietnam War. An opening ceremony is on June 1 at 10 a.m. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Restorative Arts and Yoga Festival

June 1-3 | Granlibakken Tahoe | Tahoe City

This one-of-a-kind event features Tahoe-based yoga instructors, healers and energy workers for a weekend of learning and self-discovery. Enjoy daily yoga, meditation and nature hikes meant to restore, rejuvenate and relax. | granlibakken.com

Valhalla Renaissance Faire

June 2-3 & 9-10 | Camp Richardson Resort | South Lake Tahoe

Experience the sights, sounds, tastes and merrymaking of the 16th Century. There will be more than 800 actors, shows on three stages, games, artisans, music and dance and food. Queen Elizabeth requests your attendance at this 25th anniversary. | valhallafaire.com

Carson Valley Days Celebration

June 7-10 | Lampe Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

Celebrate Carson Valley with carnival rides, free evening concerts and a parade at the 108th annual event. There will be crafts fair vendors, food vendors, face painting, horseshoe tournament, basketball tournament, bounce house and food-eating contest.

| visitcarsonvalley.org

Nevada State Fair

June 7-10 | Mills Park | Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy four days of fun, entertainment, carnival rides and pig racing. There will be a car show, history reenactments and exhibits from participating counties of the great state of Nevada. No entry fees. | nevadastatefair.org

Biggest Little Treasure Hunt

June 9 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Little Treasure Hunt is a scavenger hunt through some of Reno’s most breathtaking, scenic and unique parks. Starting in Idlewild Park, teams of up to six people will solve clues that take them on a journey through more than 30 parks. | tmparksfoundation.org

Maker Show

June 10 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse hosts the fourth annual Maker Show featuring local makers and artists. There will be food trucks, beer, music, art cars, performances, bike parking, kids activities and an eclectic assortment of crafts, arts, technologies, hobbies and projects. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Stewart Father’s Day PowWow

June 15-17 | Stewart Indian School | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend with the entire family and experience American Indian heritage, history and pride at the former Stewart Indian School. There will be 200 dancers, 30 arts and crafts vendors and Indian tacos. Admission is free. The event benefits the preservation of the historic Stewart Indian School. | stewartindianschool.com

Tahoe City Solstice Festival

June 16-21 | Tahoe City

The 13th annual Solstice Festival features the farmers’ market, Classic Car Stroll, music at different venues, Tahoe City wine walk, the Trunk Show Sip ‘n’ Shop, Solstice Paddle and a kickoff to the summer concerts at Commons Beach. The great outdoors takes center stage with events, guided tours, clinics and more. | visittahoecity.org

Peaks & Paws Festival

June 16-17 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This event pays tribute to our best friend with the 9th annual festival. Dogs and their masters can enjoy music, food and wine and beer tasting amid the stunning mountain setting. The all-day event also boasts dog-friendly guided hikes, dog vendors and Splash Dogs, a dock-jumping competition. | squawalpine.com



Culinary Delights



Beer Fest

April 6 | Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.

Nevada Young Alumni Chapter hosts the 25th annual Beer Fest, Reno’s longest running tasting event. It will feature nearly 100 different brews and spirits from regional breweries and distilleries, as well as live entertainment. | nevadayac.com

Thirsty Third Thursday Wine Walk

3rd Thursday | Gardnerville, Nev.

On the third Thursday of the month from May 17 to Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. it’s wine time. Each month is themed. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Reno Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

Take a stroll along the Truckee River while sipping on wine. Every third Saturday of the month at participating Riverwalk District merchants in the downtown district.

| renoriver.org

Reno Beer Crawl

4th Saturday | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

On the fourth Saturday of the month enter the wacky world of the Reno Beer Crawl. Purchase a commemorative cup or glass and get drink specials at as many as 20 different locations. It’s an easy walk (or crawl) to each downtown location. | renobeercrawl.com

Farmers’ markets

May-October | Area venues

Nothing says summer like a trip to the local farmers’ market. Enjoy the sunshine, fresh local produce, great food and people who help make this community special. Tahoe City and Truckee Regional Park’s markets open in mid-May. Other markets from South Lake Tahoe to Beckwourth and in Nevada open in June.

Food Truck Fridays

May 18-Sept. 28 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Reno Street Food came about in 2012 with just five trucks. There are now, in its seventh year, 30 deliciously packed food trucks, pop-up restaurants and food trailers every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. There are local bands and artists featured each week.

| facebook.com/renostreetfood

Strange Brew Festival

May 19 | The Brewer’s Cabinet | Reno, Nev.

This celebration of uniquely crafted brews hosts more than 20 local breweries with brews made exclusively for this event. These brews will challenge taste buds and sensibilities. There will be music from Uncle Funkle Big Band and great food from 3 to 7 p.m.

| strangebrewfestival.com

Chili on the Comstock

May 19-20 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

The 35th annual Chili on the Comstock features fun runs, a 5 km, Fireball Saloon Crawl and endless varieties of chili and cold, refreshing beer. The event hosts more than 30 of the best chili cooks in the West all competing for a spot in the International Chili Society World Finals. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Village Wine Walks

May 24 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Sample wines from Carson Road Wines. Enjoy food specials and chances to win great prizes at every location. Also held Aug. 23 and Nov. 29. | skiheavenly.com

Best of Tahoe Chefs

June 1 | Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | Northstar

The theme for the 19th annual event is Silver & Gold Gala. The elegant evening of fine dining and dancing in support of patient and family programs at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Center. Lake Tahoe’s best local chefs donate their time and talent creating fabulous food and dining packages for the auction. | bestoftahoechefs.org

Tahoe Brewfest

June 2 | Heavenly California Base Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Brewfest is proud to welcome beer lovers from all over the world to South Lake Tahoe. Open to all ages, this family-friendly festival serves up craft beers and a full spread of fresh bites from the area. Filled to the brim with enthusiasm and positivity, the event has that glass-half-full vibe. | tahoebrewfest.com

Reno Craft Beer Week

June 2-10 | Reno & Sparks, Nev.

This week highlights the region’s craft-beer culture while expanding the reach of craft beer through collaboration, education, cooperation and responsible libation. Close to 40 events are on tap in this third year. Enjoy sampling the region’s best beers, learning from local brewers and discovering an evolving craft. Home brewers will brew-off in the Biggest Little Homebrew competition. | renocraftbeerweek.com

Taste of the Comstock

June 9 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Sample savory bites of Virginia City’s finest fare from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience the way it was on the Comstock and encounter the life of the upper echelon in the VIP whiskey lounge. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Truckee Optimist Brew Fest

June 9 | Truckee Regional Park | Truckee

The 12th annual event features more than 40 specialty brews from Northern California and Nevada breweries, music by Drop Theory, dancing, barbecue items and a silent auction.

| truckeebrewfest.com

The Great Eldorado BBQ, Brews & Blues Festival

June 15-16 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

This annual event is equal parts barbecue block party, microbrew-tasting event and music festival with two stages of free, nonstop rock and blues throughout the weekend. More than 50 microbreweries will participate. | eldoradoreno.com

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

June 16 | Tahoe City

This Tahoe City signature annual event gives participants the opportunity to sip, shop and explore. Stroll the scenic lakefront sidewalks tasting wines and nosh on tasty bites from 30 wineries, local restaurants and caterers. It’s on rain (or snow) or shine.

| tahoecitywinewalk.com

Cowgirl Saloon Crawl

June 16 | Virginia City, Nev.

There is no better place to get ready for the rodeo in the Old West. Giddy-up on over to Virginia City’s historic saloons to enjoy themed drinks and top it off with a good ol’-fashioned, line-dancing competition Comstock style. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival

June 24 | Victorian Square | Sparks Nev.

Back for its second year, this scent-sational event will feature all things lavender and honey along with arts and crafts, food, demonstrations, music, entertainment, interactive free kids’ zone along with free train rides. Free for all ages. | lavenderandhoneyfest.com

Performing Arts



“Simply The Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner”

Until June 30 | Harrah’s Reno | Reno, Nev.

This one-of-a-kind production of Tina Turner hits features a titanic cast of musicians, special guests and entrancing Las Vegas-style dancers. | harrahsreno.com

“TEASE: An Adult Rock Revue”

Until June 30 | Harrah’s Reno | Reno, Nev.

TEASE, an adult rock revue for audiences age 21 and older, is a high-energy show boasting five beautifully talented dancers, award-winning local aerialist Sarah Roulias, San Francisco pole artist Featherpistol, Las Vegas guitar virtuoso Andy Wasson and powerhouse singer Michele Heather. | harrahsreno.com

Brew, Brats & Ballet

April 7, 8 & 15 | Area venues

This exciting program features brand-new, short choreographic works by local and out-of-state artists and offers audiences a chance to sample some local brews and sausages while enjoying new eclectic choreographic offerings. | sierranevadaballet.org

“Turning Points: A Night in the Musical Theatre”

April 12-14 | Redfield Studio Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Great musicals have one thing in common: characters who are forced to change. University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts offers characters from some of the most beloved contemporary musicals, who come to terms with their realities. | unr.edu/theatre-dance

“New Canula”

April 12-14 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Billed as “an unromantic feel-good dramady” by playwright Gary Cremeans II, this production will feature former Reno resident Scott Rankin and Cremeans in his final area performance. | rattheatre.org

“Cabaret”

April 13-15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theater history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at the cabaret. | pioneercenter.com

“Pippin”

April 13-28 | Truckee Meadows Community College | Reno, Nev.

The college’s Performing Arts Department presents this circus-themed musical about a young prince who sets out for adventure and wrestles with his desire to live a life full of passion or fulfill his obligations to the throne. The elaborate production is set under the Big Top and features circus acts, singing, dancing and more. | tmcc.edu

“The Magic Flute”

April 20 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Nevada Chamber Opera presents Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” sung in German with English dialogue and supertitles. | events.unr.edu

“Junie B. Jones, Jr., The Musical”

April 20-29 | Wild Horse Children’s Theater | Reno, Nev.

Any parent with a child older than age 2 knows about the feisty, hilarious troublemaker Junie B. Jones. This beloved character of the children’s book series by Barbara Park is brought to life in a stage adaptation. | wildhorsetheater.com

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

April 20-May 12| Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is a unique collaboration presented by Good Luck Macbeth and Brüka theaters. This cult-classic rock musical tells the story of a rock band fronted by a German singer and her botched sex-change operation. | brukatheater.org

“Dancing with Our Sierra Stars”

April 21 | Truckee Community Recreation Center

Just like the TV show, “Dancing With Our Sierra Stars” will pair six Truckee-Tahoe celebrities with professional ballroom dancers to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The show features performances by the Utah Ballroom Dance Company and InnerRhythms Dance Theatre. | innerrhythms.org

“The Underpants”

April 27-May 6 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Community Theater presents Steve Martin’s play about a wife’s underpants that won’t stay on. One Sunday morning, they fall to her ankles right in the middle of town. Mortified, the husband swears to keep her at home until she can find some less unruly undies. | carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org

“Somewhere in Between”

April 27-29, May 3-4 | Restless Artists Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

Jasper feels isolated from life and from love. He seeks answers first while stuck between floors on an elevator with a claustrophobic man and a sleazy coworker, who gives him advice on how to pick up women. | rattheatre.org

“The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence”

May 4-20| Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Watson. Confidant of Holmes. Engineer with Bell. Supercomputer “Jeopardy” winner. Modern companion? It’s a journey through time that tells the tales of the people and machines that we depend on. | renolittletheater.org

“Beauty and the Beast”

May 5-6 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The spring gala season of A.V.A. Ballet Theatre opens with the captivating story of the handsome prince who is cursed by an evil witch and transformed into a hideous beast. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s exciting score. | avaballet.com

“Singin’ in the Rain”

May 11-20 | Bob Boldrick Theater | Carson City, Nev.

Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company presents this Hollywood classic, considered the greatest musical ever made. The production features excellent romantic leads, superb talent, great choreography and a professional orchestra to light up the stage | wnmtc.com

“The Secret Garden”

May 18-20 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

This literary classic features Mary Lennox, who sent to live at her uncle’s estate in England after her parents pass away. She finds adventure, friendship and love waiting for her in the garden. This beloved tale is transformed into a luminous drama excellent for families.

| truckeecommunitytheater.com

“The Producers”

May 19-28 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Proscenium Player’s Inc. presents this well-known Mel Brook’s play about a scheming producer and his mousy accountant. Together they aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway — a laugh-out-loud spectacle. | facebook.com/pg/breweryartscenter

“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”

May 18-27 | Destiny Community Center | Reno, Nev.

TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada presents Mark Twain’s classic, which features the story of the no-account boy who fakes death and flees society with Jim, the runaway slave. The story pits convention against the common sense of childhood. | twnn.org

Lake Tahoe Tango Retreat

May 25-28 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

This celebration of tango includes workshops with world-class tango professionals, a gourmet dinner and show, chartered twilight cruise and accommodations. Experience the Tahoe — the fresh mountain air and dance the tango. | facebook.com/tahoetango

“Abducting Diana”

May 25-June 23 | Brüka Theatre | Reno Nev.

Millionaire media boss Diana Forbes McKaye is kidnapped, but this ruthless magnate proves more resourceful than her clumsy abductors. Who is in charge? Who masterminded the abduction? Into this cocktail of chaos and double-dealing is a gun-toting priest, a deranged altar boy, a kidnapper and an explosive climax. | bruka.org

“9 to 5: The Musical”

June 7-10 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Based on the 1980 hit movie and with lyrics and music written by Dolly Parton, this musical about friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought provoking and a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, hypocritical boss. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Cirque Paris”

Until July 31 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

The award-winning acrobatic cast includes former stars of Cirque Du Soleil. They are set around a custom, fully functioning speakeasy-style bar. Beautiful and dangerous acts from around the globe are accompanied by mesmerizing musicians, sensational dancers and a magical comedy host. Performances are Wednesdays through Sunday. | eldoradoreno.com

The Mountains are Calling



Banff Mountain Film Festival

April 2, 3, 5 | MontBleu | Stateline, Nev.

The best mountain films and witness stories of remote journeys, groundbreaking expeditions and cutting-edge adventures. The diverse topics and stunning site locations shown through these films will offer viewers an unforgettable experience. April 2 and 3 showings at MontBleu, and April 5 at Silver Legacy. Also shown in Downieville from April 6 to 8. | montbleuresort.com or silverlegacyreno.com

Gates & Wakes

April 7-8 | Area venues

The 14th annual Pro Challenge Gates & Wakes tests the skills of participants on the water and on the snow. The water ski tournament is on April 7 at Bell Aqua Lake in Rio Linda for a two-round slalom. The GS race is at Homewood on April 8 at 9 a.m. There will be an open water ski on Lake Tahoe behind the new Nautique GS22 at the West Shore Cafe pier for those who did not water ski on April 7 in the USA Water Ski tournament.

| superiorboatrepair.com

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

April 12-15 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows celebrate ski and snowboard history as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017 athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. There are special events planned for each day. See Events in this issue. | squawalpine.com

Snow Golf Tournament

April 14 | Summit Express Chair | Alpine Meadows

Ditch the ski jacket for a collared shirt and khakis. This golf tournament is back for its 35th year, a unique way to spend a day on the slopes with the family. The nine-hole course meanders down the mountain with the last holes at the bottom of Alpine Bowl Chair.

| squawalpine.com



Wild & Scenic Film Festival

April 20 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival presented by Mountain Area Preservation combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Featured films will include exciting outdoor adventures, environmental battles and inspirational stories of people making a difference. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

“Saving Snow”

April 21 | Village at Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This powerful documentary focuses on the impacts of disappearing snow seasons in mountain communities that depend on winter tourism and recreation. The film highlights individuals and organizations that are working to reduce their communities’ impacts on the environment and raise awareness of the need for action. | squawvalleyinstitute.org

Cushing Crossing

April 28 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The 28th Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season. The original pond-skimming event that started a spring resort ritual. Filled with big spills and laughable thrills this is one spring event that you don’t want to miss. | squawalpine.com

Sagan Gran Fondo

May 3-5 | Truckee to Loyalton

Truckee will be the gravel host location for one of two Sagan Gran Fondo cycling events in California. The long-course distances are 67.5 miles on a combo of trail/pavement. The shorter course route is 23 miles. The event weekend will include a fundraising gala on May 3, a VIP pre-ride and lunch with Peter Sagan on May 4 and the race and a festival with vendors, beer, food, music and ancillary activities on May 5. | saganfondo.com

Reno River Festival

May 12-13 | Truckee River Whitewater Park | Reno, Nev.

The 15th annual Reno River Festival includes food, shopping, family-friendly rides and attractions, craft beers, a wine village, free concerts with nationally known artists and a mother/daughter look-alike contest. A unique bike ride, the Reno River Roll, is at the center of it all at Truckee River Whitewater Park. | renoriverfestival.com

Biggest Little Fest

May 14-20 | Bullion Hill Road Complex | Reno, Nev.

This inaugural event brings more than 20 of the world’s most elite free-ride mountain bikers to the Biggest Little City. Witness these athletes jump features as large as 150 feet, set records and impress fans. Meet and greets and other activities are planned throughout the week. | biggestlittlefest.com

AMGEN Tour of California

May 18 | South Lake Tahoe

This grueling Tour de France-style cycling road race challenges the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along a course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. Don’t miss the excitement as the Women’s Stage 2 competitors race from South Lake Tahoe to Luther Pass and back. Men’s Stage 6 finish from Folsom to South Lake Tahoe will take place at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Both competitions will conclude in Sacramento on May 19.

| amgentourofcalifornia.com

Opening Day at the Lake

May 25-28 | Area venues

Tahoe gets ready for summer during Memorial Day Weekend. Now’s the time to open up summer cabins, put boats in the water and get a jump on traditional summer activities. Enjoy restaurant deck openings, launch parties, music and historic home tours.

| visittahoecity.org

Truckee Running Festival

June 3 | Riverview Park | Truckee

Join in a morning of running and fun along the Truckee River. Try a 5km or 10km along the Legacy Trail or a half marathon featuring the beautiful and scenic trails of Waddle Ranch. This is a fundraiser for the Girls on the Run Sierras. Bring the kids for the age-appropriate distance fun races. | tahoetrailrunning.com

Far West Snowsports Convention

June 7-10 | Atlantis Casino Resort Spa | Reno, Nev.

Far West Ski Association encourages participation in all snow sports at its 86th annual convention. Speakers, activities, vendors, travel expo, silent auction and Snowsports Leadership Academy. Activities are planned for each day. | fwsa.org

Tough Mudder

June 9-10 | Northstar California

Do you have what it takes to take on this rugged, cross-country course? Endure world-class obstacles — more than 20 — for 8 to 10 miles in this team event or just watch the fun.

| toughmudder.com

Adventure Sports Week

June 15-24 | Area venues | North Lake & Truckee

Enjoy 10 days of human-powered sports, music, film and fun. The event hosts eight competitive events during the day along with entertainment at night. Trail running, triathlon, mountain biking, paddleboarding and other competitive events will be offered. There will also be demos, clinics and activities for every adventure enthusiast in the family. | adventuresportsweektahoe.com

Broken Arrow Skyrace

June 16-17 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

The two-day event consists of three iconic distances showcasing the beauty of Lake Tahoe and a unique style of mountain running characterized by off-trail scrambling on steep terrain with massive amounts of vertical gain and loss at altitude. Participants will experience a trail-running experience and then celebrate with first-class food, craft beer, music, films and fun family activities. | squawalpine.com

Alpenglow Mountain Festival Summer

June 16-24 | Area venues

The Mountain Festival celebrates human-powered activities from guided hikes and nature walks to trail runs, yoga on the beach and much more. Many events are free.

| alpenglowsports.com

Livin’ in the Wild, Wild West

Genoa Western Heritage Day

April 28 | Genoa, Nev.

Celebrate local history with free presentations, demonstrations, Western music and poetry. Enjoy a dinner and concert at the Genoa Fire Station. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Comstock Arabian Horse Association Spring Fiesta

May 4-6 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Reno, Nev.

Arabian horses have always held a mystique and are often regarded as noble. Beautiful, elegant and versatile, they are the most recognized horse breed in the world. Enjoy the spirited competition that feature Arabians, Half Arabians and Anglo Arabians.

| comstockarabianassociation.com

Reno Cattle Drive

June 9-14 | Doyle, Calif., to Reno, Nev.

For 26 years, the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive has given would-be cowboys and cowgirls the chance to participate in an authentic cattle drive as they travel 100 miles through Nevada desert to deliver more than 300 steer to the rodeo grounds in downtown Reno.

| renorodeo.com

Reno Rodeo

June 14-23 | Rodeo Grounds | Reno, Nev.

Reno Rodeo is 10 days of the best PRCA-sanctioned rodeo competitions in the country, with more than 750 professional athletes, two world-class team-roping events, Xtreme bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bronco riding. The event features an extreme Mustang Makeover, Double R Marketplace for shopping, food, carnival and the wieldy popular Mutton Bustin’. | renorodeo.com

Wrangler BFI Reno Million Invitational

June 19 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

One day for one of the greatest amateur team ropings. The Reno Rodeo Invitational Team Roping has a new name and new owners, but ropers will still be a part of huge payouts, a roper friendly atmosphere and an organization that gives back to men and women in uniform. | bfiweek.com

Motor Madness

Virginia City Grand Prix

April 28-29 | Virginia City, Nev.

Experience the legendary racing in historic Virginia City during this off-road motorcycle race. After the race, head to the Village Saloon to talk bikes and celebrate.

| facebook.com/vcgrandprix

AMSOIL Arenacross

April 28-29 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center | Reno, Nev.

An intense indoor professional motorcycle-racing event with unparalleled levels of competition and a fully engaging environment for fans. At last year’s double-header, top professionals Gavin Faith and Jace Owen battled back and forth for two nights with Faith taking the undefeated win on Friday night and Owen earning two first place finishes on Saturday night. | arenacross.com

Endurofest

May 5-6 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Extreme Enduro, the fastest growing off-road motorcycle sport in the world, returns to Reno Tahoe for a second year. Watch some of the nation’s top enduro athletes battle difficult man-made obstacles and treacherous rock gardens on dirt bikes. The terrain will challenge riders with some of the most difficult racing in the United States. Attendees can experience rider clinics, camping, food vendors, industry representation and excellent viewing of riders tackling outrageous terrain. | elevatedaction.com

Hot August Nights Spring Fever Revival

May 18-19 | Downtown | Reno, Nev.

Twist and shout back to the 1960s and 1970s for a weekend of classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll music in downtown Reno, which will hum with powerful engines and dreamy sighs as classic cars from bygone eras line the streets. Marvel at the Show ‘n’ Shines and enjoy free entertainment provided by the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. | hotaugustnights.net

Street Vibrations Spring Rally

June 1-3 | Reno, Carson, Virginia City and Stateline, Nev.

Enjoy a weekend of motorcycle fun with live entertainment on six stages, bike games, poker runs, vendors and more. Free to the public. | roadshowsreno.com

Hot August Nights Show-n-Shine

June 9 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

New this year, Hot August Nights comes early at the lake to celebrate classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll in this majestic mountain setting. Awards, live entertainment, exceptional shopping and outdoor dining under the peaks. | hotaugustnights.net