April 5 to 18, 2018 | Spring blooms in Tahoe

Miracle March brought the deep snowpack to the Tahoe Sierra and now Mother Nature has brought spring conditions to the mountains with long, bluebird days, mild daytime temperatures and blooms emerging from snow crocuses and daffodils. (Be sure to pack a T-shirt in with your ski gear before hitting the slopes.)

Spring conditions arrive just in time for the WinterWonderGrass festival and our Spring Music, Events & Festivals guide.

Bluegrass will fill the mountains at WinterWonderGrass from the valley to the slopes and the Tram at Squaw Valley to late-night sessions at Tahoe City and Truckee venues to busking in the parking lot at Squaw. There will literally be bluegrass everywhere. As the festival sets to open, Sean McAlindin asked many of this year’s headliners: “What makes bluegrass wonderful?”

Skiing may be starting to wind down at the ski resorts (check out our weekly Snow Report at TheTahoeWeekly.com for closure dates), but spring is just starting to heat up in time for our Spring Music, Events & Festivals guide. Priya Hutner has all of the top picks from making the most of spring in the Tahoe Sierra and beyond from on-mountain fun to arts & culture, food & wine events, live music and much more.