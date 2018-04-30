Public comment period opens for Squaw to Alpine gondola

The U.S. Forest Service and Placer County have released the draft Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Base-to-Base Gondola Project Environmental Impact Report (EIR)/ Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Squaw Valley has proposed a base-to-base gondola project, dubbed the California Express, connecting Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley ski areas including two mid-stations, multiple towers along the alignment, and eight Gazex avalanche mitigation exploders to be installed within the Alpine Meadows Ski Area boundary.

The draft EIS/ EIR has been prepared by the U.S. Forest Service and Placer County in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and the California Environmental Quality Act, respectively. Three action alternatives are analyzed in detail within the draft EIS/ EIR. A No-Action alternative has been analyzed, as well.

The notice of availability initiates a 45-day public comment period for the draft EIS/ EIR, which ends on June 11. Specific information regarding the comment period can be found within the draft EIS/ EIR.

The draft EIS/EIR is available at:

https://www.squawalpinegondola-eis.com

https://www.placer.ca.gov/departments/communitydevelopment/envcoordsvcs/eir/squawvalleygondolaproject.

Two public meetings are scheduled during the comment period; A U.S. Forest Service open house meeting will be held on May 22 and a Placer County Planning Commission meeting will be held on May 24. The public is invited to attend both of these events; however, formal public comments will only be recorded at the May 24 planning commission meeting.

May 22

Forest Service Open House

3-7 p.m. | Truckee Ranger District Office

May 24

Placer County Planning Commission

10 a.m. | North Tahoe Events Center | Kings Beach

For additional information, contact Joe Flannery, U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest, at jflannery@fs.fed.us; and/or Heather Beckman, Placer County Planning Services Division, at HBeckman@placer.ca.gov.

For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.