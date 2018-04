“Badman from Bodie and the Gold Rings” is a new book by Lariat Quinn, released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. This is the first novel for Quinn, a resident of Carson City, Nev. The book is about Badman, a person with no name, no memory or past who rides in to Bodie to learn that the Paiute tribe, victims of the greedy miners, have put a curse on the town.| bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com