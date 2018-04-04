Granlibakken Tahoe has completed a blog series based on first-hand accounts of people who have skied and spent time at Granlibakken through the years. This blog series explores the impact that Granlibakken has had on skiing in the Tahoe Basin and helps to illustrate the resort’s rich past through personal experiences. There are tales of getting dressed up in costumes for Easter races in the 1950s to taking wild rides in the Tucker Snowcat used to groom the hill in the 1970s.

The blog series starts with memories of Granlibakken’s early days as told by Binth Rustad. Binth is the daughter of Kjell “Rusty” Rustad, who first commercially developed Granlibakken in 1947. He gave the 74-acre valley its name, which means “hill sheltered by fir trees” in Norwegian.

Mark McLaughlin recounts the 95th anniversary of the ski area at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on the History tab under Explore Tahoe. | granlibakken.com/blog