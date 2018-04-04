Legends of Strawberry Valley

Generation after generation, the dreamers and the dregs wound their way through Strawberry Valley. For more than 160 years, a rest stop and tavern on California’s Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada has existed to serve a traveling public. The cavalcade of immigrants who rambled by – gold miners, silver miners, scoundrels and hopeful pilgrims – helped forge the West’s history – and many of its myths.

It is their story told by author Richard L. Mitchell, who will discuss his book, “Strawberry Valley of Legends,” at the Nevada Historical Society in Carson City, Nev., on April 11 at 5 p.m. and on April 13 at 5 p.m. at the Tahoe Maritime Museum in Tahoe City.

