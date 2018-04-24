Janet Jackson added to summer lineup

Miss Jackson is coming to Tahoe this summer for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena on Aug. 10. Jackson is the latest addition to the summer concert series, which kicks off on June 16.

The lineup features Slightly Stoopid on June 16, Robert Plant on June 23, Kenny Chesney on July 3, Pitbull on July 13, Phish on July 17 and 18, Keith Urban with two shows on July 21 and 22, Luke Bryan on July 25, Chris Stapleton performing July 26, Jackson on Aug. 10, The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton on Aug. 17, Charlie Puth on Aug. 18, Donny & Marie on Aug. 24, and Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 7. | Tickets harveystahoe.com