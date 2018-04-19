Ice Cube headlines Hard Rock music series

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has announced that Ice Cube will headline its Amplified Summer Music Series on Aug. 4.

The summer music series launches mid-summer and concludes Labor Day weekend with four concerts. The property will host top-name national artists in a newly constructed outdoor arena, bringing outstanding live music to the beautiful setting of Lake Tahoe. Additional dates and artists will be announced.

“We’re excited to launch our own summer music series to support the excitement and musical influences that the Hard Rock brings to the Lake Tahoe market,” said Alisa Mirabal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled about the eclectic and fun lineup we’re building, and we will be announcing more shows leading up to Labor Day to ensure Lake Tahoe’s summer music scene is better than ever.”

Coming to Lake Tahoe in August is the hip-hop icon, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and N.W.A co-founder, Ice Cube. Having sold more than 10 million albums as a solo artist, Ice Cube is back to work on his next album, “Everythangs Corrupt.” With multiple generations of fans, Ice Cube’s commitment to greatness has put him at the forefront of hip-hop’s expansion from local sound to global phenomenon and made him one of Hollywood’s most bankable, likeable names.

“Whether you’re making music or you’re making a movie, you have to be great and make it memorable,” says Ice Cube in a press release.

Joining Ice Cube is the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/rapper Everlast, one of music’s most successful, eclectic artists. After being discovered in the 1980s by gangster rap pioneer Ice T, Everlast had a successful run as the front-man of rap group House Of Pain, whose bone-crushing single “Jump Around” became one of the decade’s biggest songs. With his solo album, “Songs Of The Ungrateful Living,” Everlast shows he’s one of the most talented and diverse people to ever mix musical styles. DJ Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys will open the night ahead of Everlast and Ice Cube.

Tickets for Ice Cube’s show will be on sale April 27. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com