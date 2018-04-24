Hard Rock hosts Alt-Rock Reload

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe has announced a new summer music event for its Amplified Summer Music Series. On July 7, Hard Rock will feature alt-rock favorites from the Summerland Tour along with additional popular artists including Everclear, Fuel, Marcy Playground, Local H and Oleander.

“We’re ecstatic to announce the Alt-Rock Reload,” said Alisa Mirabal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, in a press release. “This show will bring together five great artists to deliver a memorable evening of alternative rock unlike anything the Tahoe area has seen before.”

The series also features Ice Cube on Aug. 4, with Everlast and DJ Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys.

The Alt-Rock Reload on July 7 will feature the entire Summerland Tour lineup, a go-to summer favorite for alternative rock fans that has been named one of the “10 Hottest Summer Package Tours” by Rolling Stone magazine. Featuring Everclear as its recurring headliner, Summerland brings a mix of 90s alternative rock alongside acoustic-based additions of Marcy Playground and Local H. To complete the alt-rock experience, Hard Rock has added Fuel and Sacramento-based Oleander.

