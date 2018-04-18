Art Events

Works of bold impressionism

“Bold Impressionism” is a collection of contemporary landscape oil paintings by Truckee artist Jane Lufkin that will be on display at the Northwest Reno Library in Reno, Nev., until April 24. Lufkin is known for her vibrant palette and expressive impasto brushstrokes, and she has created a series of paintings inspired by the dramatic landscapes of Truckee-Tahoe and her travels in the West.

Lufkin chooses warm colors and bold brushstrokes that evoke a sense of optimism and energy. Her impressionistic strokes dance across the canvas making the subject come alive. “It is my goal to not only paint a sense of place but also a sense of aliveness in my work. I give myself complete artistic license to compose and design my paintings to give them vitality. I want the viewer to have an energizing and joyous experience,” she says.

Lufkin’s paintings and reproductions can be found at Mountain Arts Collective in Truckee, North Tahoe Arts in Tahoe City and Handmade At The Lake in Incline Village, Nev.

Members, students exhibit

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Art’s features artworks by students in Sierra Nevada College’s Fine Arts program through April 27. The diversity of media and content in this show is sure to spark dialogue among viewers.

As well, North Tahoe Arts is hosting a Members Art Show until April 30. Workshops, classes and demonstrations given by professional artists will be scheduled soon.

The legacy of Datsolalee

Carson City, Nev.

Ninety-three years after her death in Carson City, Nev., Datsolalee will be the subject of the Frances Humphrey Lecture Series at the Nevada State Museum on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. Sue Ann Monteleone, the registrar at the Nevada State Museum, has spent more than 20 years researching the museum’s basket collection and Datsolalee. She will present the program “Datsolalee: A Washoe Woman’s Legacy to Nevada.”

Datsolalee, also known as Louisa Keyser, is widely regarded as one of the most innovative, important and famous basket makers in the world. Her baskets remain coveted by collectors and can be found in top museums throughout the country including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Nevada State Museum and Nevada Historical Society. Some of her baskets – much of them done in Carson City and at Lake Tahoe – have been appraised at more than $1 million.

The cost is $8 for adults and free for museum members and ages 17 and younger.

Show ‘em your stuff

Truckee

Truckee Roundhouse invites Tahoe-Truckee makers to enter the fourth annual Maker Show. Artists, tinkers, designers, vendors and hobbyists are invited to showcase his or her diverse and interactive creations. The event is on June 10 at Truckee Tahoe Airport. There will also be food trucks, music, art cars, kids’ activities, silent auction and raffle prizes.

Muralists wanted

Reno, Nev.

The fifth annual 24-Hour Mural Marathon is now accepting entries for the June 30 to July 1 event until April 30. Each entrant may submit no more than two concepts. The entry does not need to be a complete work but should clearly illustrate what the finished piece will look like. Application details are available online. | sierraarts.org

“Pioneers of Clean Energy” on exhibit

Incline Village, Nev.

“The Pioneers of Clean Energy” exhibition will be on display at the Garage Door Gallery at the Holman Arts & Media Center at Sierra Nevada College through April 20. The exhibit is part of a larger ongoing portrait project by photographer Rick Chapman. The goal of the Pioneers of Clean Energy Portrait Project is to create a collection of photographic portraits and video interviews of the top scientists, inventors and entrepreneurs leading the clean energy revolution in the United States.

“Our deeper interest is in illuminating the specific individuals leading the charge, their personal stories and motivations,” says Chapman. “We believe that intimate portraits and interviews will inspire viewers’ curiosity, inspire questions and deeper inquiry, as much as they may entertain or delight.”

The exhibition will feature photographs, interviews and documentation of this growing project. | sierranevada.edu



What’s coming to SNC galleries

Incline Village, Nev.

“Resonance” by Cara Close will be on exhibit in the Tahoe Gallery from April 23 to 30. The exhibit is a body of work motivated by a search for balance between the intuitive and rational self. Combining her design background and interest in portraiture, Close makes images of herself and others that utilize a graphic style while remaining insistently representational. In her paintings, drawings and sculptural objects, she employs formal design strategies while emphasizing personal meaning. There will be an artist’s reception on April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Tahoe Gallery. | sierranevada.edu



Letterpress sessions

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers classes and workshops. Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robonson on May 5. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com



Nevada influences

Carson City, Nev.

Artist Bobbie Ann Howell, a Nevada Arts Council Visual Arts Fellow, is featured in an exhibition, “Vistas and Viewpoints” at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery until May 11. The exhibit is derived from influences found within the Nevada landscape; the places of intersection between landscape and urbanization, the edges of the desert and the sweeping lines of progress. Patterns and symbols are created to form compositions inspired by the naturally built environments and the range of things that impact human perceptions.

Forms of freedom

South Lake Tahoe

On April 19 at 6:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe Mayor Wendy David will open a one-woman art exhibition at the Lake Tahoe Community College’s Foyer Gallery. It will feature large-scale portraits by local artist Shelley Zentner. She has created the seven major works in this show since the presidential election.

Zentner says that she felt compelled to contribute in some way to the growing voice of protest. Each painting explores a different aspect of freedom: to vote, to learn, to explore the natural world, to escape violence and enslavement.

All works are for sale and a percentage will be donated to causes and charities connected to each painting. The exhibit will be on display until July. Read more about Zentner’s work at TheTahoeWeekly.com. | ltcc.edu

Representing emotion in art

Incline Village, Nev.

Carolyn Guerra’s sculptural subject is emotion – the feeling of being human expressed in visual images of men and women – in her next exhibit “Face Your Feelings” in the Community Gallery at the Holman Arts & Media Center at Sierra Nevada College. The media is interchangeable – clay, wood, bronze, fiberglass – and faces are her fascination. The exhibit is on display until April 20. | sierranevada.edu

Scavenger for art

Reno, Nev.

Join Sierra Arts in celebrating Reno’s 150th birthday by participating in a scavenger hunt searching the city for works of public art. A team of up to six can come down at 1 p.m. on May 5 to pick up a list of clues for $30 per team. Take a picture at every spot with the entire team and the first team to the finish line with pictures wins. There will also be special watering holes along the way. First, second and third place will be awarded based on arrival and completion of the entire list. Prizes will be gift baskets from local businesses. All are invited to stay for the after party to enjoy the festivities. | sierraarts.org

Picasso was here

Virginia City, Nev.

“Mountain Picassos – Basque Arborglyphs” of the Great Basin explores the unexpected intersection of art, culture and nature at St. Mary’s Art Center until May 6. Basque tree carvings, or arborglyphs, have long been of interest to historians, Basque scholars, foresters and hikers. The exhibit comprises 26 of these rubbings, a rare opportunity to see. Jean Moore Earl will also give an art talk on April 28 at 3 p.m. about the unique method of preserving the carvings. | (775) 847-7774

Students’ thesis exhibits

Reno, Nev.

An annual thesis exhibition by Master of Fine Arts candidate DePaul Vera is on display at University of Nevada, Reno School of Arts until April 26. An opening artist’s reception will be on April 19. MFA candidate Cullen Wegman’s thesis exhibition will be on display from April 30 to May 10, with an artist’s reception on May 3. | unr.edu/art

Through the decades

Virginia City, Nev.

Paula Saponaro’s “Decades & Detours” exhibition features multiple bodies of work, mediums and a progression of her evolution over the decades. The exhibit is at St. Mary’s Art Center until June 3. Saponaro uses a combination of mediums that gives a freedom and excitement to her work. Her signature painting and drawing style captures overlooked elements of our world. There will be an artist’s reception on April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Worth seeing and hearing

Sparks, Nev.

Latimer Club and Nevada Poetry have collaborated creative forces to produce an exhibit called “Equinox and Spring Haiku.” Art and poetry that celebrate the spring equinox are on exhibit at Sparks Museum and Cultural Center Galleries through April 28. The exhibits are open to all and free to view. | sparksmuseum.org

Art from the valley

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Art Association art show will be at the Copeland Gallery through May 4. CVAA is a local nonprofit organization interested in various artistic mediums such as watercolor, oil, acrylic and photography. The purpose of the club is to develop a high standard of art and to promote an appreciation of the arts in Douglas County and surrounding areas. The club provides scholarships to qualified high-school students. This show is open and free to the public. | cvartscouncil.com

Carpets as art

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts presents Faig Ahmed, an internationally recognized artist from Baku, Azerbaijan. Ahmed represented Azerbaijan in the 2007 Venice Biennale; he is well known for his conceptual works that use the traditional decorative craft and the visual language of carpets into contemporary sculptural works of art. The exhibit will be on display at Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts until May 10. | unr.edu/arts

Honoring a great American

Reno, Nev.

“Only Light Can Do That: Remembering MLK, Jr.” is at University of Nevada, Church Fine Arts until May 10. The exhibit includes work from a half dozen contemporary artists and also new additions to the collection by artists Elizabeth Catlett and Paul Mpagi Sepuya. The display explores the visual cultures of Black America inspired by the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. | eventsunr.edu/event

Art reflects a changing society

Reno, Nev.

Organized by University of Nevada, Reno Department of Art faculty member Brett Van Hoesen, Ph.D., “Time Zone and Equinox” includes video work by the artist Mwangi Hutter. Working with video, sound, photography, installation, sculpture, painting and performance, Mwangi Hutter reflects on changing societal realities, creating an aesthetic of self-knowledge and interrelationship. The exhibit is at Church Fine Arts until May 10.

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185

Proud, assertive Australian artists

Reno, Nev.

“Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” presents nine women at the forefront of international contemporary art. Featuring 70 works in media ranging from paintings on canvas, paper and eucalyptus bark, to woven installations and video projections, the show is both culturally specific and globally alert.

Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery, “Marking the Infinite” will be on view through May 13. Although hailing from some of the most remote communities on the planet, the work of the nine women artists speaks loudly and clearly to the contemporary age.

The artists are Nonggirrnga Marawili, Wintjiya Napaltjarri, Yukultji Napangati, Angeline Pwerle, Carlene West, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Lena Yarinkura, Gulumbu Yunupingu and Nyapanyapa Yunupingu. While these women are some of the most acclaimed Australian artists working today, for many it is their first exposure to American audiences. Their artworks are proud assertions of who they are and their pride in their communities.

| nevadaart.org

Blooming gallery

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association Art Gallery’s exhibit, “Spring Has Sprung,” is on display until May 5. It features the works of Marisa Saenz and Vicki Kingman. From May 8 to June 15, the gallery will host “Landscape Show” with works from Nancy Clark and Susan Christophe. | nevadaartists.org

Winter art featured

South Lake Tahoe

A new Tahoe Arts League art exhibit is on display at A Cup of Cherries Coffee Café. It features the winter art of Rick Espinor, Claudia Garza, Barb Gustafson, Lois Loveless, Donna Reid, Devon West and Tommy Walker. The next exhibit will start in the summer. All the artwork is for sale. | talart.org

Out of this world

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition “Writing from Mars” by artist Rick Parsons at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 23. Parsons’ current work has been exploring automatic writing, jazz thinking and 3-D forms while also addressing the environment. Parsons has been teaching at Sierra Nevada College for eight years and was named the 2012-13 Faculty Member of the Year by the SNC student body. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibit. | arts-initiative.org

“Upside Down Church” opens

Virginia City, Nev.

Sam Shear will open his work “Upside Down Church” in Virginia City, Nev., on May 27. The opening is Shear’s final thesis for the Master of Fine Arts program at Sierra Nevada College.

The “Upside Down Church” is an installation of a 1/20 scale replica of a dilapidated church sitting upside down on its steeple. “The ‘Upside Down Church’ is pulled by 10 to 12, one-third-scale figures of myself,” Shear says.

As part of the opening, Shear has partnered with Jenni Charles and Jesse Dunn of the Dead Winter Carpenters for an acoustic Gospel Hour with a set list tailored to the opening, the artwork and Virginia City. The opening is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marshall’s Tailing across from St. Mary’s Center.

“Elements” defining the region

Truckee

“ELEMENTS: Our Region,” an art installation inspired by the natural elements of the Eastern Sierra, is at Truckee Community Recreation Center through June. Hosted by the Truckee Public Arts Commission, the exhibit will feature art in a variety of mediums, 2-D and 3-D paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography. The theme of the exhibit draws on the rivers, mountains, snows and winds and even the road signs and grocery store lines that define the Truckee-Tahoe region. | facebook.com/truckeepublicartscommission

Making art public

Lakewide

Tahoe Public Art (TPA) has an open call for artist proposals for Temporary Environmental Art Installations along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail. One of the most important milestones TPA achieved in 2017 was securing a lake-wide permit from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for temporary environmental art installations on both the California and Nevada sides. TPA is seeking artwork that engages audiences in contemplating their civic responsibility as it relates to the natural and cultural heritage of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The deadline to submit proposals is June 1 at callforentry.org. | tahoepublicart.com

The art of the quilt

Gardnerville, Nev.

Carson Valley 2018 Quilt Show is on June 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. The theme is “Stars Above the Sierras.” There will be more than 200 quilts on display including wall art, landscapes and modern. A national certified judge will critique quilts entered for judging and will award more than $20,000 in prizes and money. Quilt artist Velda Newman will talk about her techniques. In addition, there will be 20 vendors, a heritage exhibit of old quilts, raffle baskets, door prizes and a special display of small quilts by Studio Arts Quilt Associates, a nonprofit organization that promotes the art quilt through education, exhibitions, professional development, documentation and publication. Entry fee to the quilt show is $10. | quiltshow.cvqg.com

Register for Plein Air Open

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts will present North Lake Tahoe Plein Air Open from June 12 to 16. Artists of all levels from all over the country will gather to paint the breathtaking scenery of Tahoe in the open air. The event includes the Farmers’ Market Quick Draw Competition and a public exhibit that coincides with Wine Walk Saturday. The registration fee is $125 until May 1. | northtahoearts.com

More than an art fest

Reno, Nev.

The second annual Reno Art Fest 2018 will be held on Virginia Street, between 4th and 6th Streets, on June 30 to July 1. The event will feature numerous artist tents with a full spectrum of the arts including oils and watercolors paintings, photography, ceramics, glass, stone and metal sculptures, and wood and clay pieces. Artists will be on-site to discuss his or her works available for purchase. Included in the festival are an artists’ reception on June 29 at Circus Circus, the 24-Hour Mural Marathon, Controlled Burn’s Fire Fest, Cre8tiv Zone for kids and a celebration on June 30 with food trucks, beer gardens and dancing.

| artechreno.org/reno-art-fest-2018

Two Israeli artists

Reno, Nev.

This year the State of Israel celebrates 70 years since its founding by the United Nations following World War II. To mark this occasion, the Nevada Museum of Art presents exhibitions by Israeli artists Michal Rovner and Tal Shochat. These contemporary artists create work grounded in the history of photography, while delivering a fresh and independent viewpoint to the dialogue surrounding art and environment. Celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary, Michal Rovner and Tal Shochat will be on view through Oct. 14 in Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

Rovner creates evocative works touching on timeless themes of humanity and the human figure in the landscape. She creates her videos by first filming actors who enact sequenced movements. Little by little through the editorial process, she removes all traces of individual identity so all that remains is a broad focus on humanity’s entirety.

Gardens and trees are a recurring theme in Shochat’s work, alluding to the Garden of Eden, as well as to Tu BiShvat or New Year of the Trees, a holiday on the Jewish calendar also celebrated among secular Israelis as a day of ecological awareness. She focuses on the resilient fruit trees grown on land that farmers have cultivated in the same manner for 400 years. | nevadaart.org

Ink and metal

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces “Works: Some Water, Some Welded” with artwork by artists Susan Glaser Church and Stephen Reid at the Carson City Community Center until June 30.

Glaser Church, a native Nevadan, was raised on her family’s ranch. The junkyard was her playground and it was there that she developed an interest in rusted and repurposed metal.

To create her art, Church uses traditional forging, plasma cutting and MIG welding. Reid’s work spans the disciplines of painting, sculpture, installation and printmaking. He became aesthetically drawn to Sumi-e drawings and their humble figure/ground compositions. This led to the use of ink and watercolor to investigate the self through viscera and absurd conditions. | arts-initiative.org



Fascinating new world

Reno, Nev.

“Enrique Chagoya: Reimagining the New World” is at Nevada Museum of Art’s Feature Gallery North until July 8. Chagoya’s provocative works incorporate diverse symbolic elements from pre-Columbian mythology, Western religious iconography and American popular culture. Chagoya often appropriates the visual tropes of Western modernism in his works, just as the masters of modern art cannibalized so-called primitive forms without properly contextualizing them. This exhibition highlights some of Chagoya’s most fascinating pieces. | nevadaart.org



Seizing the moment

Reno, Nev.

“Randolph Sims: On the Spur of the Moment” is at Nevada Museum of Art CA+E Research Library and Archives until July 15. Sims helped American land artist Michael Heizer use land-moving equipment for the first time on Nevada’s Coyote Dry Lake in 1968. Sims became an early Earthworks artist in his own right when Heizer encouraged him to use a backhoe on the playa “on the spur of the moment.” This archive exhibition includes drawings of Sims’ earthworks that were both proposed and fully realized between 1968 and 1991. | nevadaart.org

TAL announces Artist Studio Tour

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League’s will host the 12th Annual Artist Studio Tour on July 27, 28 and 29 and Aug. 3, 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tahoe’s South Shore, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Artists open studios to the public to watch artists at work and to discuss his or her artwork, as well as offering artwork for sale during the two-weekend event. | talart.org

Prolific artist presented

Reno, Nev.

The paintings of German émigré artist Hans Meyer-Kassel (1872-1952) have hung in the castles of kings and the homes of presidents. His artwork can be found in state capitols, university campuses, historical societies, courthouses, government buildings and museums across the United States and Europe. Now, this prolific but under-appreciated artist’s work will be presented for the public. “Hans Meyer-Kassel: Artist of Nevada” will be on view through Sept. 2 at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

Classically trained as a painter at the University of Munich in his native Germany, Meyer-Kassel immigrated to the United States at the end of World War I to escape the post-war tumult and became enamored with the American West. Within a year, he and his wife, Maria, moved to Reno, Nev., later relocating to Carson City, and eventually settling in Genoa, where he worked from his small studio at the base of the Carson Range.

| nevadaart.org