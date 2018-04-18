April 19 to May 9, 2018 | Truckee takes over spring

By
Katherine Hill
-
Photographer Court Leve captures a spring evening in downtown Truckee. | CourtLeve.com

Truckee is rocking spring. I tip my hat to Truckee for kicking the so-called shoulder season off the mountain and taking over spring.

Truckee has brought in two stellar events to overtake spring with the Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival from April 27 to 28 (read the feature in this issue) and the Sagan Fondo cycling event from May 3 to 5. And, the Truckee Follies return this year from April 26 to 28 (read the feature in this issue).

The Craw Thaw is a Big Easy-style music festival complete with Cajun cuisine, film showings and, of course, a variety of great music spread across three days throughout downtown Truckee. The Sagan Fondo is a unique cycling event combining on-road and off-road courses, along with a street fair and gala. And, for those that have not experienced the Truckee Follies (which are only produced every two years), you’re in for a raucous good time. Celebrate Earth Day on April 21 with the Tahoe Truckee Earth Day celebration at The Village at Squaw and again at the Bijou Community Park in South Lake Tahoe on April 28. Make plans to enjoy some of these fabulous events and good riddance to shoulder season.

Katherine Hill
Katherine Hill
Katherine first moved to Tahoe in 1998 and has been in love with the Tahoe Sierra region since. She has been in the journalism field for more than 25 years and has worked for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, as well as online publications and Web sites, as an award-winning writer and editor. In the fall of 2013, Katherine became only the third owner of the Tahoe Weekly magazine, and today serves as its Publisher and Editor In Chief.

