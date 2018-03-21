Tahoe powder is deep for Spring Break fun

If you’re not spending your Spring Break in the Tahoe Sierra, you’re are missing out on the best conditions of the season as the region has been blasted by yet another round of Miracle March storms. In the last week, Tahoe ski areas have been blasted – and we do mean blasted – by foot after foot of fresh snow. And, there’s more on the way.
Look for more snow heading into the Tahoe Sierra early Saturday and Sunday mornings dropping down to 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Current conditions as of March 23, 2018
(Snow totals are for last 7 days)
Alpine Meadows | 71”-128” base | 44”-62” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 15km groomed
Boreal | 144” base | 46” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 48”-66” base | 29” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | Open
Granlibakken | 20” base | 8” new snow
Heavenly | 95” base | 47” new snow
Homewood | 75”-112” base | 2”-12” new snow
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 124” base | 69” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Oen
Mt. Rose | 74”-135” | 31”-35” new snow
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 130” base | 68” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) | | 45” new snow
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 58”-152” base | 37”-61” new snow
Soda Springs | 110” base | 24” new snow
Squaw Valley | 55”-152” base | 34”-75” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 51”-129” base | 5”-12” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country & snowshoe trails open depending on conditions (ice skating & sledding closed for season)
Tahoe Donner | 100” base | 58” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 100” base | 58” new snow
Tahoe Cross Country | Open