Tahoe powder is deep for Spring Break fun

If you’re not spending your Spring Break in the Tahoe Sierra, you’re are missing out on the best conditions of the season as the region has been blasted by yet another round of Miracle March storms. In the last week, Tahoe ski areas have been blasted – and we do mean blasted – by foot after foot of fresh snow. And, there’s more on the way.

Look for more snow heading into the Tahoe Sierra early Saturday and Sunday mornings dropping down to 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Current conditions as of March 23, 2018

(Snow totals are for last 7 days)



Alpine Meadows | 71”-128” base | 44”-62” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 15km groomed

Boreal | 144” base | 46” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 48”-66” base | 29” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | Open

Granlibakken | 20” base | 8” new snow

Heavenly | 95” base | 47” new snow

Homewood | 75”-112” base | 2”-12” new snow

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 124” base | 69” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Oen

Mt. Rose | 74”-135” | 31”-35” new snow

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 130” base | 68” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) | | 45” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 58”-152” base | 37”-61” new snow

Soda Springs | 110” base | 24” new snow

Squaw Valley | 55”-152” base | 34”-75” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 51”-129” base | 5”-12” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country & snowshoe trails open depending on conditions (ice skating & sledding closed for season)

Tahoe Donner | 100” base | 58” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 100” base | 58” new snow

Tahoe Cross Country | Open