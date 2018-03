One Truckee River is hosting its second annual River Stories contest. Anyone with a memory that connects them to a place along the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe to Pyramid Lake is encouraged to submit a small story or poem (less than 300 words)

by April 2.

There are both youth and adult categories, and prizes will be given to the selected winners. All submissions may be considered for future art projects along the Truckee River.

| Details onetruckeeriver.org