Snowflake community art

When snow conditions were looking meager in the Tahoe Sierra (before the March 1 blizzard that brought much-welcomed snow), patrons at West Shore Pizza in Tahoma began making snowflakes to hang inside the restaurant to help spur the return of abundant snow fall outside.

“Just like everywhere else, it is a little slow because there’s no snow. One day everyone inside of our restaurant started making snowflakes and we hanged them all,” says Krista Payne of West Shore Pizza. “It became a community art project. … Just like snowflakes, each of our snowflakes are unique because it was made by many different individuals.”

| westshorepizzatahoe.com