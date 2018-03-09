Robert Plant, Los Lobos heading to Tahoe

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters are the latest addition to the lineup for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena. Los Lobos will open the show for the veteran rocker on June 23.

The lineup for the summer concert series features Slightly Stoopid on June 16, Plant on June 23, Kenny Chesney on July 3, Phish on July 17 and 18, Keith Urban with two shows on July 21 and 22, Luke Bryan on July 25, Chris Stapleton performing July 26, The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton on Aug. 17, Charlie Puth on Aug. 18, and Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 7. | Tickets harveystahoe.com