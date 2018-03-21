Outdoor Events

Take it from the water to the mountain

The 14th annual Pro Challenge Gates & Wakes is on April 7 and 8, testing the skills of participants on the water and on the snow.

The water ski tournament is on April 7 at Bell Aqua Lake in Rio Linda at 11 a.m. for a two-round slalom. The GS race is at Homewood on April 8 at 9 a.m. The $150 fee includes water ski tournament, ticket GS race, lunch and awards. There will be an open water ski on Lake Tahoe behind the new Nautqiue GS22 at the West Shore Cafe pier for those who did not water ski on April 7 in the USA Water Ski tournament. There will be a raffle to benefit High Five Foundation. | Register superiorboatrepair.com

Flames out off for safety

Olympic Valley

The flames on the two towers at the entrance to Olympic Valley are out during windy conditions for safety, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows following inquiries from Tahoe Weekly readers.

The towers are located at the corner of Highway 89 and Squaw Valley Road. The Tower of Nations is the original tower from the 1960 Winter Olympics located on the north side (closest to the 7-11) and the Tower of the Valley, a replica installed in the 1980s, is on the south side (closest to Squaw Valley Park).

“We have temporarily turned off the flame on the Tower of the Valley because it blows out very easily in windy conditions and doesn’t have an automatic shut off,” says Liesl Hepburn, public relations director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. “Thus, it continues to emit gas when the flame is out, creating a public safety hazard that requires response from Squaw Valley Fire Department. Rather than continuing to relight it for it to blow out again and require a fire response, we are turning it off for the time being until we make a plan on how best to move forward.”

Banked Slalom benefits High Fives

Donner Summit

Boreal hosts Tom Sims Retro World Championships are from March 23 to 25. It will be held at Soda Springs. Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m. | rideboreal.com

Skogsloppet rescheduled

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Cross Country has rescheduled the Sierra Skogsloppet Citizen’s Fundraiser to March 25. The event is organized by local school cross-country teams. All ages and levels are welcome.

Tour D’Euer is also on March 25 is a spring celebration and 30-year tradition. Start touring Euer Valley at 9 a.m. Then return for a barbecue and music on the patio from 11 a.m.

| tahoedonner.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 22 to 25— the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. | nastar.com/national-championships

Snow bike festival fun

Stateline, Nev.

The American Motorcycle Association’s national Snow Bike Series Festival comes to the Hard Rock on March 24 featuring families a high-energy winter event with pro and amateur men and women’s classes. Guests will also be able to hang out in Hard Rock’s Snow Bar, listen to tunes and warm up by the fire throughout the day. Gates open at 1 p.m.

| hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Downhill fun races

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Downhill hosts the Tahoe Donner Family Challenge on March 25 with a matched, time competition raced by family teams at noon. It is a Giant Slalom race, but the time that counts is the difference between first and second runs. The team component is a combined best difference from a child in a family with the best difference from an adult in the family in this free event.

Closing Day Downhill Dummy Contest is scheduled for April 15. Teams build dummies to send slide down the hill off a massive jump. Prizes are awarded for best design, air and best crash. There will be food and beverage specials, music and a bounce house.

| tahoedonner.com

Maintain the trails

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is hosting trail days starting with the Downieville Trail Daze on March 24. Trail work days include the Mills Peak Trail Daze on May 19 to dig the new Mills Peak extension, Downieville Trail Daze on June 23 at Yuba Expeditions, Quincy Trail Daze on Sept. 8 with Mount Hough Ranger District, and the Lakes Basin

Trail Daze on Oct. 1. | sierratrails.org

Calling all winter fans

Incline Village, Nev.

The inaugural Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival is at Diamond Peak Ski Resort from March 30 to April 1. The event builds on the successful history of Diamond Peak’s Uphill/Downhill Race and celebrates SkiMo, skiing, snowboarding, telemarking, alpine touring and snowshoeing by bringing together winter enthusiasts of all types to interact and engage in a light-hearted competitive environment. The goal of the event is to reward both the winners of the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as competitors who show the most creativity and spirit in costume design and team building. Proceeds benefit the Sierra Avalanche Center. | diamondpeak.com

Brewing for a run

South Lake Tahoe

Spring Loaded’s Brew Fest and IPA 5K Run is at the Shops at Heavenly Village on March 30 and 31. The Brew Fest is on March 30 (see Tasty Tidbits in this issue for details), with the 5 km and fun run start at noon on March 31. | theshopsatheavenly.com

Film festival touring

Banff Mountain Film Festival is touring in the Reno/Tahoe area. It will be in Stateline, Nev., at MontBleu Resort & Casino on April 2 and 3. Call (530) 659-0744 for tickets.

Nevada Land Trust brings the festival to the Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall in Reno, Nev., on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Call (775) 325-7401 for tickets. Then it will travel to Downieville at The Yuba Theater on April 6, 7 and 8. Call (530) 289-9822 for tickets.

Happy hump day

Norden

Sugar Bowl Resort continues its new Hump Day series on April 4. Designed to build community, expose newcomers to uphill ski travel and the resort’s accessible routes, the event takes places from 4 to 5:30 p.m., weather and conditions permitting. Registration starts at 3 p.m. The cost to participate is $10 per person and includes uphill access and a draft beer at the end for those ages 21 and older. A small raffle will also take place with prizes provided by event sponsors | sugarbowl.com

Gunbarrel 25

South Lake Tahoe

An annual favorite for locals and visitors alike, Heavenly’s 14th annual Gunbarrel 25 is a signature spring event that may make your legs feel like Jello for a few days.

Taking place on Heavenly’s famous mogul run, The Face, this long-time tradition challenges participants to lap the run 25 times. Those who chose to up the ante can compete for the quickest finishing time and earn his or her name on the famous Gunbarrel 25 plaque that hangs in the neighboring California Lodge. | skiheavenly.com

Ability Challenge benefits Achieve Tahoe

Alpine Meadows

Achieve Tahoe, a leading provider of adaptive sports instruction at all ability levels for adults and children with disabilities, announces its annual Ability Challenge, a fundraising campaign to raise $200,000 in support of its programs. In partnership with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, this fundraiser culminates on April 7 with a day of on-mountain activities taking place at Alpine Meadows. Participate in the Ability Challenge by creating an online fundraising page to collect donations. Anyone who raises at least $200 will receive a lift ticket , a goodie bag, a lunch voucher, an invitation to an après ski party and free prize drawings. | achievetahoe.org

Avalanche education scholarships

Women of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski patrol announce the creation of scholarships for avalanche safety education through the Sierra Avalanche Center. The women ski patrol’s calendar from the 2015-16 season raised more than $20,000. These proceeds will support community scholarships and patrol educational development for multiple years. Applications are open now and available for Level 1 avalanche courses, Pro Level 1 course and instructor training. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Explore the back country

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. The Expedition: Kirkwood Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older on April 4.

Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course on March 24.

AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena offered until April 1, with the Ladies Only Clinic for intermediate and advanced skiers and riders on April 7. | kirkwood.com

Support the groom

Incline Village, Nev.

Nevada Nordic is seeking financial support to purchase a small SnowCAT to groom trails after heavy Sierra storms. One has been found with a trailer and the cost is $27,300. With an additional $2,500, the track-setter for classic tracks can be purchased, too. Nevada Nordic’s board has agreed to match the first $10,000 of donations. Donations by check can be mailed to Nevada Nordic, P.O. Box 5406, Incline Village, NV 89450. Credit card donations can be made online. | nevadanordic.org

Test your mettle at Silver Belt Series

Sugar Bowl’s Silver Belt Series continues with the Quad Crusher on April 7. The Quad Crusher is an endurance race across Sugar Bowl’s four peaks: Mount Judah, Mount Lincoln, Mount Disney and Crow’s Nest Peak. Two divisions and distinct courses will make this event fun for both seasoned athletes and citizen up-hillers. The event will conclude with an awards celebration, food, drinks and raffle with proceeds benefiting the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Registration for the event is available online in advance and will take place on-site at the resort the day of the event. The event will take place weather and conditions permitting. A lift ticket or season pass is required for all participants. | sugarbowl.com

Paddling adventures planned

Planning for the 2018 Truckee River Source to Sea Educational Paddling Adventure is under way. The journey through the Truckee River watershed from above Lake Tahoe to the inland sea of Pyramid Lake will occur between June 1 and 3 and June 8 and 10. Exploring the river in a variety of guided watercrafts, the paddling team will learn about the many ways the Truckee River supports and connects communities and how communities are giving back.

Planners are recruiting student ambassador team members of sixth and seventh graders to participate in all six days of this unique environmental education program and are also recruiting corporate/business paddling teams to join the student team.

| riversforchange.org

Mt. Rose improvements eyed

Reno, Nev.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe Atoma Area Expansion Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the public for a 90-day comment period. The draft EIS analyzed the environmental effects of expanding the ski area permit boundary and associated facilities to improve the quality of recreational offerings on National Forest System lands.

The purpose of the expansion project is to provide additional terrain that is comfortable and appropriate for lower-level skiers and improves the ski area’s ability to provide a consistent and quality snow surface on key ski terrain throughout the season. The comment period for this project is open until April 19. The public can download the draft EIS at bit.ly/2DILVUo.

Race against them all

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Cup Challenge is a family-friendly community fun race that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team on April 7. Compete against your child, spouse, best friend, whomever in a dual giant slalom format on Show-Off. Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged, regardless of experience. Award medals are given to the top three competitors of each category. | (775) 832-1176 or dpskiteam@dpsef.org

Half the half

Carson City, Nev.

Ascent Runs offers Carson Canyons half marathon and 6.7-miler on April 7 at Long Ranch Park. There is a little more than 2,600 feet of climbing on this course of the half marathon. There is only one steep hill near the end and the rest of the course is all low grades with gradual climbing and descending. The 6.7-miler has more than 1,300 feet of climbing and meets the half marathon course on the last 2 miles. | ultrasignup.com/register

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history from April 12 to 15 as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

Women build confidence

Norden

Beyond the Boundaries, which provides year-round women’s snowboard camps and tours in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Japan, is hosting a spring camp at Boreal the weekend of April 13. Weekend camps are freestyle-focused with dedicated pro-rider coaches and staff who not only encourage trick learning, but also welcome women into a confidence-building community. Private parks, morning yoga, generous goodie bags and celebratory après create a weekend snowboarding experience like no other. | rideboreal.com

Certify or recertify

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid course taught by the Wilderness Medicine of NOLS on April 14 to 15. This course will provide individuals with a foundation in first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote back-country environment. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios taught by seasoned instructors. No previous first-aid training is required. | (775) 298-4485 or tahoerimtrail.org

Don’t get caught

Carson City, Nev.

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club hosts Escape from Prison Hill 5 km, 10 km and half marathon on April 21 at Silver Saddle Ranch. Two things have changed this year. The registration prices for the 5km and 10km are going down. All distances finish the same way by coming down the sandy hill and directly returning to Silver Saddle Ranch.

| ultrasignup.com

Upcoming popular biking events

Sierra Buttes

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship hosts its summer racing events starting with the Quincy Mountain Epic from April 27 to 29. The fun continues with the Lost and Found Gravel Grinder on June 2, Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race from Aug. 2 to 5, Downieville Mountain Epic from Aug. 24 to 26 and the Grinduro on Sept. 29.

The Lost Triple Crown is a three-event series consisting of the Lost & Found on June 2, Downieville Classic on Aug. 2 and Grinduro on Sept. 29. | sierratrails.org

Roaring good race

Virginia City, Nev.

Virginia City Grand Prix is April 28 and 29. The Comstock comes alive with the roar of motorcycles during the Virginia City Grand Prix, one of the largest and most competitive off-road motorcycle races in the west. This annual two-day event draws more than 1,000 racers to Virginia City to battle the rough terrain for glory. | vcgp.com

It’s the gravely gran fondo

Truckee

Truckee will be the gravel host location for one of two Sagan Gran Fondo cycling events in California from May 3 to 5 and again in 2019, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The long-course distances are 67.5 miles, a combo of trail/pavement, and a shorter, 23-mile course route. Participants should expect traffic-controlled intersections, on-bike marshals, moto officials, food stations and SAG providing rider support. The event weekend will include a fundraising gala on May 3, a VIP pre-ride and lunch with Peter Sagan on May 4 and the race and festival, including vendors, beer, local food, live music and other ancillary events and activities on May 5. Spaces will be limited to the first 1,500 registrants, with competitive categories and awards for the top three riders in 12 total age and gender groups. Rider registration is now open. | saganfondo.com

As long as you can run

Reno, Nev.

Desert Sky Adventures offers Fire Up for Firefighters on May 6 at Bartley Ranch. This is a unique event where participants run or walk in 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours or 12 hours and run for any distance. The loop course is a beautiful one-mile, flat dirt trail that traverse’s through one of the oldest and scenic parks in Northern Nevada. There will be Smokey the Bear, fire engines from multiple agencies and firefighters manning the aid station. All proceeds will stay local to benefit fallen firefighters’ families and firefighters injured in the line of duty via Nevada Local Assistance State Team. | desertskyadventures.com

Amgen Tour returns to Tahoe

The Amgen Tour of California returns to Tahoe for 2018 as part of an 11-city stop for the 13th annual cycling event taking place from May 13 to 19. Tahoe will host both men’s and women’s legs of the Amgen Tour.

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest more than 600 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north. | amgen.com

Run in the Silver State

Reno, Nev.

Silver State Striders hosts the 33rd annual 50K | 50M and the 9th annual Trail Half Marathon on May 19 at Rancho San Rafael Park. The 50 | 50 has a rich history as one of the most challenging trail runs on the West Coast. It offers a wide variety of terrain for all types of runners, with plenty of climbing and descending. The trail half marathon provides 13.1 miles of single track, with climbing and descending There is also post-race fun, food and drink at the finish. | silverstatestriders.com

Reserve a spot now

Reno, Nev.

Far West 86th annual Snowsports Convention is from June 7 to 10 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Online registration is open now. Register by May 7 to secure a spot. | fwsa.org

Let the Truckee roll

Reno, Nev.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the 15th annual Reno River Festival on May 12 and 13. The festivities include food, shopping, family-friendly rides and attractions, craft beers, a summer wine village, free concerts with nationally known artists and a mother/daughter look-alike contest. A unique bike ride, the Reno River Roll, is at the center of it all at Truckee River Whitewater Park.

Build your own SUP

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Center Wooden Paddleboard Building class returns from June 16 to June 25. The course will use Chesapeake Light Craft paddleboards, which are built from marine plywood using a stitch and glue method. Larry Froley, from Gray Whale Paddle and Kaholo’s paddleboard co-designer, is the instructor. Participants will choose from either the 12-foot-6-inch board or the 14-foot board. Classes start at 9 a.m. and run all day; daily lunches provided. To secure a spot and to allow time for material shipping, register by May 12. Participants must be at least age 15 and those younger than age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. | (530) 583-9283, ext. 103, or danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Beautiful day runs

Truckee

Tahoe Trail Running Series offers Truckee Running Festival and Waddle Ranch Trail Half Marathon on June 3 at Riverview Park. The 5km is a fundraiser for the Girls on the Run-Sierras. There’s also a 10km along the Legacy Trail or a half marathon featuring the beautiful and scenic trails of Waddle Ranch. There are short race/runs for kids as well.

| ultrasignup.com

Three race series

The Tahoe Dirt & Vert Series is just that, trail running to summits overlooking Lake Tahoe with lots of vertical to get there. The series consists of three runs within three months. Race No. 1 is the Genoa Peak Madathon on June 9. It is 25 miles long, consists of more than 6,700 feet of elevation gain and starts in downtown Genoa, Nev.

Race No. 2 is Creek2Peak on June 30. It is approximately 21 miles long with more than 5,000 feet of climbing. The start/finish is at Davis Creek Regional Park and climbs to the summit of Slide Mountain. Race No. 3 is Capital Climb on Aug. 4 and also has more than 5,500 feet of climbing in 23 miles. This event starts and finishes downtown Carson City, Nev., and summits the top of Snow Valley Peak. Series awards will be given to the top three overall female and male finishers and age-division winners. | ascentruns.com

Half marathon along the lake

Stateline, Nev.

Epic Tahoe presents Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 16. Registration is open now for the 13.1-mile course from Spooner Summit southward along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Shuttles will pick runners up at Hard Rock Casino. A Pre-Race and Post-Race Expo will host food trucks, recovery lounge, yoga and massages. There’s a Finish Line Party with awards and Post Race Pool Party. | Register epictahoe.com



15 Days in the Sierra

Hike the Tahoe Rim Trail with experts from July 28 to Aug. 11 or Aug. 25 to Sept. 8. Everything will be provided for the 165-mile, guided, 15-day loop around Lake Tahoe. From a pre-trip, food and water resupply caches and bear canisters, the TRTA offers an experience of a lifetime, the opportunity to meet new hiking friends, disconnect from modern life and create lasting memories of traveling through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northern Sierra Nevada and Carson Range. Space is limited, registration is now open and both trips quickly sell out. The cost is $1,825, with $500 tax deductible. Check out the Web site for more details. | (775) 298-4491 or tahoerimtrail.org

Big year for birds

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Tahoe Big Year, which celebrates the hundreds of bird species that make the Tahoe region their home year-round, during summer or winter or while passing through to other destinations. Participants will scour the Lake Tahoe region in search of as many species of birds as they can find during 2018. The event is open to TINS members and membership is open to all. | tinsweb.org

Tackle the Tahoe Rim Trail

Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s Segment Hike Program is accepting applications now for summer weekly hikes. Over the course of 11 weeks, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association will guide two groups around the entire trail through weekly day hikes to provide a quintessential Tahoe experience. Choose between hiking on Wednesdays from June 20 to Sept. 5 or on Sundays from June 24 to Sept. 2. Participants receive a fully guided and supported means of completing the entire 165-mile trail and the opportunity to meet new friends and the chance to fully immerse themselves in the breathtaking splendor of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Carson Mountain Ranges. The cost is $695 per person, of which $250 is tax deductible. | tahoerimtrail.org



Run everybody

Tahoe City

Big Blue Adventures offers Burton Creek Trail Running Festival on June 24. Burton Creek drains the runoff from Mount. Watson into Lake Tahoe. Choose between the 6km, 12km or half marathon. There are age-appropriate races for ages 4 and older. | ultrasignup.com



Sandy run

Tahoe Vista

Big Blue Adventure offers Run to the Beach on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at North Tahoe Regional Park. Run, walk or stroll the 5km or 10km course. Come out with your friends and family and start your July 4th off active. Parking is located at the North Tahoe Regional Park. There is a nominal parking fee. | ultrasignup.com

Wanderlust returns to Tahoe

Olympic Valley

Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, returns to Olympic Valley from July 19 to 22. Bringing together thousands of people from myriad backgrounds, Wanderlust provides the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of adventure and the freedom of live music in a spectacular mountain setting.

Attendees can expect a dazzling array of yoga experiences, top music performances, farm-to-table dining, a diverse assortment of outdoor adventures and our inspiring Speakeasy lecture series featuring some of the world’s most compelling storytellers and change makers. Tickets for the four-day retreats go on sale. Check out this year’s lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Yoga under the Out & About menu. | wanderlust.com

Squaw to host 2018 Outessa

Olympic Valley

REI Outessa returns for its third year with a new Tahoe location at Squaw Valley from Aug. 2 to 5, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Outessa will offer retreats for women who want to push their limits and learn new skills through immersive experiences during a three-day weekend. | outessa.com



Tickets on sale for Concours d’Elegance

Homewood

North America’s premier wooden boat show – Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance – returns to the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood on Aug. 10 and 11, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. In celebration of the show’s 46th year, the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation announces the return of one of the most popular Marque Classes – Original Tahoe Boats. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Many social events help to add to the festivities of Wooden Boat Week and the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance including the Exhibitors’ Barbecue and Awards Presentation, the Opening Night Gala dinner and dance, along with a Men’s Grill, Ladies’ Luncheon on the Lake and Woodie Over-The-Bottom race. | laketahoeconcours.com



Run, Reno, Run

Reno, Nev.

Reno Running Fest is from Sept. 8 to 9 hosted by Hometown Health. A number of races will be offered including the 6th annual Reno 10 Miler & Relay and the 50th annual Journal Jog. New this year is the Reno Mile, which is part of a bigger movement to bring back the mile. For kids, age 11 and younger, there is the Main Drag Dash.

| race178.com/reno-running-fest



Spartan World Championship returns

Olympic Valley

The Spartan World Championship returns to Tahoe from Sept. 29 to 30, drawing some of the world’s best endurance athletes to the rugged mountains of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The seventh annual event is the culmination of Spartan’s 2018 Global Championship Series, which will see competitors battling obstacles on five continents for the largest cash purse in obstacle racing history.

The World Championship attracts qualifiers from more than 50 countries to stake their claim on more than $125,000 in prize money. | spartan.com

Lakeside running

Tahoe venues

Run Tahoe announces that the Lake Tahoe Marathon from Oct. 12 to 14. Registration is open now with early bird discounts available. The event offers a double, triple and quadruple 72-mile run, the Cal-Neva Marathon, the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon, Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and the 72-Mile Midnight Express.

| laketahoemarathon.com