March 22 to April 4, 2018 | Miracle March just keeps on giving

After a series mid-March winter storms brought in excess of 3 to 6 feet of snow in a matter of days, I think we’re well on the way to a Miracle March. So far this month, the Tahoe Sierra has racked up 10 to 12 feet of snow as of press time on March 16 with more systems on the horizon.

While it showed up late this winter, we’re all excited that the Storm King finally rolled across the Tahoe Sierra.

The heavy snowfalls make for potential avalanche conditions for those venturing in the back country and its good time to make sure you’re up on your avalanche safety training. And, if you’re a back-country skier and haven’t taken a course, we urge you to do so immediately.

Sean McAlindin recently took a course with Alpenglow Expeditions to hone his back-country skills and then ventured to Carson Pass to explore the Elephants Back. Sean penned two features on his experiences for this issue: “Know Before You Go” and “Riding the Elephants Back.”

