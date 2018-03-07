March 8 to March 21, 2018 | March comes in like a lion

The powder gods have been on sabbatical for most of the winter of 2017-18, but they have returned in full force for March, dumping up to 6 feet of snow on the Tahoe Sierra in only 72 hours in a storm system that started on March 1. And, more snowstorms are on the horizon for the Tahoe Sierra.

The powder is deep and light and there’s no reason not to get out and enjoy this late-season gift. Ski or snowboard, classic or skate skiing, skibike or snowshoe, or sledding, there’s lots of snow fun waiting.

Kayla Anderson recently met up with Mt. Rose ski icon Al Mundt, who has been skiing the resort for 80 years, and some of his ski buddies, who affectionately refer to themselves as Al’s Pals for a feature on the group. Mundt has skied with thousands of skiers through the decades and others now continue his tradition to never ski alone on the mountain.

Chickadee Ridge is one of Tim Hauserman’s favorite snowshoe treks with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Washoe Valley that’s also home to Tahoe’s mountain chickadees. It’s a great spot to explore after a winter storm, urges Hauserman.

Follow us to win

If you haven’t heard, we have a Facebook contest that’s as simple as can be. Visit us at facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly and click Like, or Follow us on Instagram @TheTahoeWeekly, and you’re entered. We’re giving away weekly prizes through March.