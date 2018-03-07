Entertainment Calendar | March

MARCH 8 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Bob Marley Birthday Tribute Alibi Ale Works Truckee 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Alex Edelman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

CeCe Gable w/Bill Hecht Renaissance Reno 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

St. Christopher Project Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Kayzo w/4B Cargo 8 p.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Chris Fox/FCON/Rootop Becky Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Squirrel Nut Zippers The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Kovert Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tim Gaither Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Night at Lex Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Carlos Rodriguez Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

MARCH 9 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Chi McClean Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

The Travelin’ McCourys w/Low Flying Birds Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Uncle Funkle Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

DJ IJ Alibi Ale Works Truckee 7 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Winter Season North Tahoe High School 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Alex Edelman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Elizabeth Tully Comma Coffee 11 a.m.

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Little Faith Minden CVIC Hall 7 p.m.

One Sultry Day Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Kayzo Cargo 8 p.m.

The Grups Ceol Irish Pub 8 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Trippin King Snakes Sassafras 8 p.m.

St. Christopher Project Peppermill 8 p.m.

Heroes of Rock N Roll Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

Michael Furlong Atlantis 10 p.m.

Bricksquash, Ultra Sloth, John Deer The BlueBird 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Bazooka Zac Pignic Pub 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Chippendales Harrah’s 7 & 10 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gaither Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Roses are RAD Winter Film Festival Cargo 8 p.m.

Mary Kennedy Carson Nugget 8 p.m.

Carlos Rodriguez Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Special Events

Monster Jam Reno/Sparks Livestock Events Center



MARCH 10 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Kimberly Dahme Sierra-at-Tahoe 12 p.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 1 p.m.

Chi McClean Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Maggie’s Farm Loft Bar 2 p.m.

Live music Alpine Bar 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Ike & Martin Homewood 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 6 p.m.

Psychedelic Furs Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Mighty Mike Schermer Alibi Ale Truckee 9 p.m.

Pimps of Joytime w/Afrolicious Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Cash Only Band Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Uncle Funkle Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Worthy, B2B & Option4 The Loft 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Live DJ Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Left in the Wicker Basket” Truckee Community Arts Center 7 p.m.

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective Winter Season North Tahoe High School 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Rob Schneider MontBleu 8 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Alex Edelman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

American Made Band Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Alan Reid Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

St. Christopher Project Peppermill 8 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Rob $tone, Ant Beale, PackD Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Heroes of Rock N Roll Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Jerk!, The Negative Nancys, Donkey Jaw, Lost Idea Shea’s Tavern 9 p.m.

Michael Furlong Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Barbershop 1 Up 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Dance Party St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dance Party Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Carlos Rodriguez Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Chippendales Harrah’s 7 & 10 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gaither Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

Monster Jam Reno/Sparks Livestock Events Center

MARCH 11 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Under the Radar Loft Bar 12 p.m.

Patrick Walsh Sierra-at-Tahoe 1 p.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Worthy & Option4 The Loft 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Sarah Tiana w/Alex Edelman The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Tony Ghiglieri Pignic Patio & Pub 6 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan w/Peter Supersano Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Chris Costa Polo Lounge 7 p.m.

Reno Phil Classix Five Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Michael Furlong Atlantis 8 p.m.

Elephant Rifle Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tim Gaither Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

Monster Jam Reno/Sparks Livestock Events Center

MARCH 12 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Alibi Ale Truckee 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke Auld Dubliner 8 p.m.

Open Mic Himmel Haus 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan w/Peter Supersano Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Atoll, Heretic A.D., Sans Ami, Devotion Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

MARCH 13 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Geeks Who Drink Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

Reno Phil Classix Five Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

Mile High Jazz Band Comma Coffee 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 14 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

The Suffers Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chapin River Ranch 3:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Danny Project Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living The Good Life 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Wind Ensemble & Nevada Concert Winds Church of Fine Arts 7:30 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic St. James Infirmary 1 p.m.

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 15 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Peter & Dan Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Lee Jones Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Kyle Rea Peppermill 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

California Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Ten Tenors Grand Sierra 7:30 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Gygax, Shotgun Sawyer, Pressure Drop Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

WolvesX4, Boss’Daughter, Bad Idols Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Lex Unplugged Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Night at Lex Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

MARCH 16 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Desert Rhythm Project Plaza Bar 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Andrew Ohren Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Hue, Man MontBleu 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

AUX & Boof Daddy Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Tahoe Improv Players Lake Tahoe Golf Course 7 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

California Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Jenny O Show Peppermill 8 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Silver, Rigorous Proof Shea’s Tavern 9 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Beat The BlueBird 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

Ruby Jaye Atlantis 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Heath Harmison Carson Nugget 8 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars Live! Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

“The Sound of Music” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

Tracy Smith Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

MARCH 17 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Idea Team Kirkwood Village 1 p.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 1 p.m.

The Blarney Band Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Lost Whiskey Engine Alibi Ale Truckee 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Funktronic Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

New Wave Crave Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Truckee Tribe Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Jeff Ross & Dave Atell MontBleu 8 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Kick Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Boyz II Men Grand Sierra Resort 8 p.m.

The Isley Brothers Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Dack Janiels The BlueBird 8 p.m.

Funk Assassination Chapel Tavern 8 p.m.

California Cowboys Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Bostyx ft. David Victor Sparks Nugget 8 p.m.

Reno Jazz Syndicate Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Hellbound Glory, Deadly Gallows Shea’s Tavern 9 p.m.

Los Temerios Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Halie O’Ryan Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Ruby Jaye Atlantis 10 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

Dance Party St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dance Party Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

Tracy Smith Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Dave Attell & Jeff Ross MontBleu 8 p.m.

Heath Harmison Carson Nugget 8 p.m.

Special Events

Leprechaun Crawl Reno



MARCH 18 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Live music Northstar Village 2 p.m.

Live music Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Mason Frey Pignic Patio & Pub 6 p.m.

John Palmore Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Polo Lounge 7 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Reno Chamber Orchestra Nightingale Concert Hall 7:30 p.m.

Ruby Jaye Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Audioboxx Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“The Sound of Music” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

Mitch Fatel Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 19 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Bluegrass Open Jam Alibi Ale Truckee 6 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Auld Dubliner 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

John Palmore Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Motherhood, Flood Fire Death Shea’s Tavern 7:30 p.m.

Holy Grove & Scuzzard Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

MARCH 20 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Chris Twomey Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Geeks Who Drink Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

First Take Renaissance Reno 7 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 21 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chapin River Ranch 3:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 p.m.

Nick Griffin w/Rick D’Elia The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Chris Twomey Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic St. James Infirmary 1 p.m.

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Darren Carter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 22 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Orgone KT Base Bar 4 p.m.

Umphrey’s McGee w/Organ Freeman Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Old Salt Union Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ KT Base Bar 1 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9:30 p.m.

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” Truckee Community Arts Center 7 p.m.

Nick Griffin w/Rick D’Elia The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

CeCe Gable w/Bill Hecht Renaissance Reno 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Dainsley Peppermill 7 p.m.

Decoy Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ R3volver Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Lex Unplugged Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” Good Luck Macbeth 7:30 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Darren Carter Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Simply the Best: A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner” Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Keon Polee Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Comedy Night at Lex Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

MARCH 23 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Lost Whiskey Engine KT Base Bar 2 p.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Flogging Molly MontBleu 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” Truckee Community Arts Center 7 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Buddy Guy Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Los Temerios Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

MARCH 24 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Joy & Madness KT Base Bar 1 p.m.

Lost Whiskey Engine Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Rhythm Refuges Loft Bar 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Walter Trout MontBleu 8 p.m.

38 Special Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Blackalicious Hard Rock 10 p.m.



DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” Truckee Community Arts Center 7 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Insane Clown Posse/Attila Cargo 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

Dance Party St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dance Party Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Death By Design” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Anjelah Johnson Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

MARCH 25 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Paul David and the Drivers Loft Bar 1 p.m.

SambaDa KT Base Bar 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” Truckee Community Arts Center 7 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Motionless in White Cargo 7 p.m.

Moon Hooch w/The Accidentals The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 2 p.m.

MARCH 26 | MONDAY



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Blazing Mics! Jub Jub’s 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

MARCH 27 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

MARCH 28 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chapin River Ranch 3:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Hivemind The Bluebird 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Hivemind The Bluebird 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic St. James Infirmary 1 p.m.

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

MARCH 29 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Knuckle Puck Jub Jub’s 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Bazooka Zoo’s Groovy Good Time Bash St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Lex Unplugged Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Comedy Night at Lex Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

MARCH 30 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Boz Scaggs Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Chris English Peppermill 1 a.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Steve Hofstetter Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

MARCH 31 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Panda Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Jacked Up Tahoe Loft Bar 4:30 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.



DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Live DJ Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Na Ying Reno Events Center 8 p.m.

Truckee Tribe 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

DJ Yo Yolie Peppermill 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Dance Party Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Steve Hofstetter Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Blackbird” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Nation of Two” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.