Art Events

Plating delicious photos

Benko Art Gallery announces a show of South Lake Tahoe macro photographer David Mori until March 15. The beauty of the forms that we see almost every day in local nature are rendered in black and white film and digital photography. Mori is also an accomplished culinary artist whose career has taken him as far as Antarctica. His imagery incorporates his focus on textures and the abstract patterns and compositions that he sees through the lens, plating Tahoe’s natural forms for the viewer to savor. Make Tahoe Quantum – An Art Show (within an art show), is a monthly, curated installment presented by maketahoe.com at Benko Art Gallery in South Lake Tahoe. | (530) 600-3264

“Elements” defining the region

Truckee

“ELEMENTS: Our Region,” a new art installation inspired by the natural elements of the Eastern Sierra, opens at Truckee Community Recreation Center on March 9; it will run through June.

Hosted by the Truckee Public Arts Commission, the exhibit will feature art in a variety of mediums, 2-D and 3-D: paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography. The theme of the exhibit draws on the rivers, mountains, snows and winds and even the road signs and grocery store lines that define the Truckee-Tahoe region. An opening reception will be held on March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Truckee Community Recreation Center. This event is free and open to the public. | facebook.com/truckeepublicartscommission

Future of arts in South Shore

South Lake Tahoe

What does a vibrant arts and culture community look like on the South Shore? That’s the topic of a public meeting on March 13 to discuss a vision for the arts at Tahoe Mountain Lab from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public. There is an informal pre-gathering with light refreshments provided from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Facilitated by the Nevada Arts Council and the Tahoe Arts Alliance, this Arts Town Meeting will bring residents, businesses and nonprofits together for a conversation to assess the current state of the arts in the South Shore. With community input, the groups will then begin to explore, expand and prioritize the community’s vision for the arts and culture in this vibrant bi-state region. | (775) 687-7119

Empowering women through art

Reno, Nev.

Tahoe artist Anastiscia Chantler Lang has partnered with West Elm in Reno, the modern furniture and decor store, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of Nevada women through history as examples, and to empower and encourage through her art pieces.

The art series “Women of Impact: Vital Expressions of Encouragement” and the art show will be at West Elm on March 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

Art is personal

Arts in Wellness offers two events in March. Creative Revolution Group from March 13 to June 12 on the second Tuesday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will commit to personal creative goals and support others working through the messiness that is the heart of creativity.

Portrait of the Transcendent Weekend Retreat is from March 16 to 18 at St. Mary’s Art Center in Virginia City, Nev. Participants are invited to explore his or her creative connection to spirit in a supportive environment with the hands-on guidance of professional artist Susie Alexander. With multi-media collage and acrylics on painting boards, participants will create art that depicts connection to enlightenment and inspirational awakening. | artsinwellness.org

A message in images

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts hosts a workshop for artists or organizations that want to create a powerful marketing tool. Pecha Kucha is a concise style of storytelling that is image driven. Workshops attendees will create his or her own presentation using this technique in the Corison Loft. The workshop is on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The $20 fee includes lunch. | RSVP northtahoearts.com

Making art public

Lakewide

Tahoe Public Art (TPA) announces an open call for artist proposals for Temporary Environmental Art Installations along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail. One of the most important milestones TPA achieved in 2017 was securing a lake-wide permit from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for temporary environmental art installations on both the California and Nevada sides. TPA is seeking artwork that engages audiences in contemplating their civic responsibility as it relates to the natural and cultural heritage of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The deadlines to submit proposals are on March 10 and June 1 via an online portal CaFÉ: callforentry.org. | tahoepublicart.com

The human face

Incline Village, Nev.

“Volte-Face” (about face) by Bryan Cera explores the motif of the human face through a collection of digitally fabricated sculptures and images. Through many forms of mediating the human image, Cera invites viewers to examine both utopian and cynical elements of emergent technologies and the ways they shape human identity. It will be on display until March 9 at Garage Door Gallery at Sierra Nevada College. | sierranevada.edu

Letterpress sessions

Meyers

Bona Fide Books offers classes and workshops. Introduction to Letterpress with Steve Robonson on March 10, April 7 and May 5. Students will learn how to use a composing stick, set type and print cards or broadsides. The class includes materials and open studio hours at Tahoe Letterpress to work on projects. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $50 each. Class size is limited. | bonafidebooks.com

Explosive T-shirt designs

Tahoe City

Tahoe City Downtown Association (TCDA) is inviting all artists and non-artists to submit T-shirt design ideas for the collectible T-shirts sold each year at Tahoe City’s 4th of July celebration. The design will be selected based on adherence to TCDA’s 4th of July theme, which is “Dyno-Mite Big Bang” and includes fireworks over the lake at dusk. The 2018 fireworks show will be the biggest in the history of Tahoe City. TCDA is looking for artwork that is colorful, meaningful and represents a fun, family friendly 4th of July celebration. Artwork is due on or before March 15. Designs may be submitted to Dana Tanner Powell

at dana@visittahoecity.com.

“Pioneers of Clean Energy” on exhibit

Incline Village, Nev.

“The Pioneers of Clean Energy” exhibition will be on display at the Garage Door Gallery at the Holman Arts & Media Center at Sierra Nevada College from March 22 to April 20. The exhibit is part of a larger on-going portrait project by photographer Rick Chapman. The goal of the Pioneers of Clean Energy Portrait Project is to create a collection of photographic portraits and video interviews of the top scientists, inventors and entrepreneurs leading the clean energy revolution in the United States.

Our deeper interest is in illuminating the specific individuals leading the charge, their personal stories and motivations,” says Chapman. “We believe that intimate portraits and interviews will inspire viewers’ curiosity, inspire questions and deeper inquiry, as much as they may entertain or delight.”

The exhibition will feature photographs, interviews and documentation of this growing project. There will be an Opening Reception on March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holman Arts & Media Center. | sierranevada.edu

Representing emotion in art

Incline Village, Nev.

Carolyn Guerra’s sculptural subject is emotion – the feeling of being human expressed in visual images of men and women – in her next exhibit “Face Your Feelings” in the Community Gallery at the Holman Arts & Media Center at Sierra Nevada College. The media is interchangeable – clay, wood, bronze, fiberglass – and faces are her fascination. The exhibit is on display from March 22 to April 20 with a reception on March 22 from

5 to 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Unsettling exhibit

Carson City, Nev.

For nearly a decade, Reno photographer Paul Baker Prindle has documented sites from California to New York that look extraordinarily ordinary. Yet each of these places and their everyday landscapes has a horrific story to tell. Each photograph is of a location where gay men, lesbians and transgender individuals were murdered. Baker Prindle’s series, “Memento Mori,” is the featured exhibit at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery through March 9. | nvculture.org

Patterns mimic nature

Carson City, Nev.

Reno artist Nate Clark’s paintings will be featured at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery through March 11. The paintings highlight the subtle contrast between the imperfections of handmade marks and a methodical formula or scientific method.

“The repetition of simple shapes and marks develops a pattern that mimics nature by allowing the structure of each work to unfold and respond to itself, like the growth pattern of a forest ecosystem,” Clark said. | nac.nevadaculture.org

Art of the Basin and Range

Incline Village, Nev.

“Basin and Range” features 18 Southern Nevada artists who were invited to create as a response to and in honor of a tract of Nevada land covering 700,000 acres, now identified as the Basin and Range National Monument. This area not only includes wildlife and desert landscapes and formations, but also ancient and contemporary artwork: petroglyphs carved an estimated 4,000 years ago and Michael Heizer’s mile-long “City.” The exhibit will be at the Tahoe Gallery until March 23.

Tahoe Art League members’ show

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League, in conjunction with Lake Tahoe Community College, will host its second annual art show, “The Tahoe Art League Presents,” through March 25 at the college. | talart.org

A niche in wildlife

Quincy

The work of photographer and Plumas National Forest employee Thomas Honeycutt is on display in the lobby of the Mount Hough Ranger District in Quincy until March 30. Honeycutt found his niche in wildlife and macro photography. He pursues both outdoor sports and any other moments of opportunity that may suddenly appear during his travels, including a pair of muskrats hitchhiking on his kayak as he floated down the Tennessee River. | (530) 283-0555

Grants for Nevada arts

Nevada arts organizations can begin submitting applications for Nevada Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2019 now. These annual awards include Arts Learning Project Grants, Partners in Excellence Grants and Project Grants. In addition, individuals can submit nominations for the Nevada Heritage Award. Grant applications and award nominations for NAC grants and awards must be submitted through “GO Smart,” the new online grants system available at nevada.gosmart.org. Applications for Artist Fellowship Grants and the Fellowship Project Grant are available now. | nac.nevadaculture.org or (775) 687-7102

State of the state

Reno, Nev.

Nevada Fine Art Gallery presents “Landscapes of Nevada,” a benefit for Nevada Land Trust until March 30. This collaborative show features many local artists and photographers honoring the many wonders of the state. | nvfinearts.com

Juried art show

Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Artists Association has recently reopened its gallery following a complete remodel and is showing a new juried exhibit, “The Winter Show,” which will be on display through March 30. Awards were presented for first, second, third and honorable mention in seven categories. The public is invited to view the art and enjoy the newly remodeled gallery. | nevadaartists.org

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

| northtahoearts.com

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if paid monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Student work featured

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from WNC,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. Eleven student artists from Western Nevada College have work in the exhibit until April 12. The exhibition presents poster designs by Professor Conkey’s Graphic Communications students including Neil Anderson, Christian Cooper, Jesus Fernandez Garcia, Robin Johnson, Michelle Keele, Suzanne Pipho, Stacia Woomer and Amanda Yau. Three additional students are Sharon Carter, who submitted a large watercolor landscape for the show; Bailee Barber, who has two series of photographs and Tracy Mendibles with a pencil drawing. | arts-initiative.org

Art from the heart

Reno, Nev.

Moments of Memory, a Northern Nevada nonprofit, presents a visual treasury of art expressed by individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias at the depARTures Gallery in Concourse C at Reno-Tahoe International Airport until April 18. All masterpieces were created in one 90-minute art session. Included in the depARTures Gallery are display cases highlighting the specially designed techniques that inspired the artists.

| (775) 848-4757

Ritz-Carlton sports winter art

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting of San Francisco to feature a new winter exhibition of Northern California artists’ works throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April. The exhibition of 20 contemporary works of art, both sculpture and painting, include landscapes and abstract works. | (530) 562-3000

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection.

| tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object.

Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Proud, assertive Australian artists

Reno, Nev.

“Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” presents nine women at the forefront of international contemporary art. Featuring 70 works in media ranging from paintings on canvas, paper and eucalyptus bark, to woven installations and video projections, the show is both culturally specific and globally alert.

Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery, Marking the Infinite will be on view through May 13. Although hailing from some of the most remote communities on the planet, the work of the nine women artists speaks loudly and clearly to the contemporary age.

The artists are Nonggirrnga Marawili, Wintjiya Napaltjarri, Yukultji Napangati, Angeline Pwerle, Carlene West, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Lena Yarinkura, Gulumbu Yunupingu and Nyapanyapa Yunupingu. While these women are some of the most acclaimed Australian artists working today, for many it is their first exposure to American audiences. Their artworks are proud assertions of who they are and their pride in their communities.

| nevadaart.org

Winter art featured

South Lake Tahoe

A new Tahoe Arts League art exhibit is on display at A Cup of Cherries Coffee Café. It features the winter art of Rick Espinor, Claudia Garza, Barb Gustafson, Lois Loveless, Donna Reid, Devon West and Tommy Walker. The next exhibit will start in the summer. All the artwork is for sale. | talart.org

Out of this world

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition “Writing from Mars” by artist Rick Parsons at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 23. Parsons’ current work has been exploring automatic writing, jazz thinking and 3-D forms while also addressing the environment. Parsons has been teaching at Sierra Nevada College for eight years and was named the 2012-13 Faculty Member of the Year by the SNC student body. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibit. | arts-initiative.org

Ink and metal

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces “Works: Some Water, Some Welded” with artwork by artists Susan Glaser Church and Stephen Reid at the Carson City Community Center until June 30.

Glaser Church, a native Nevadan, was raised on her family’s ranch. The junkyard was her playground and it was there that she developed an interest in rusted and repurposed metal.

To create her art, Church uses traditional forging, plasma cutting and MIG welding. Reid’s work spans the disciplines of painting, sculpture, installation and printmaking. He became aesthetically drawn to Sumi-e drawings and their humble figure/ground compositions. This led to the use of ink and watercolor to investigate the self through viscera and absurd conditions. | arts-initiative.org

TAL announces Artist Studio Tour

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League’s will host the 12th Annual Artist Studio Tour on July 27, 28 and 29 and Aug. 3, 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tahoe’s South Shore, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Artists open studios to the public to watch artists at work and to discuss his or her artwork, as well as offering artwork for sale during the two-weekend event.

Artists may apply to participate in the tour until March 30. Artists have the option of participating for both weekends or only one of the weekends. All mediums are welcome. Those who are new to the tour will be juried into the event. Applications are available at the Art Center in South Lake Tahoe or e-mail ninamajorartist@yahoo.com. | talart.org

Prolific artist presented

Reno, Nev.

The paintings of German émigré artist Hans Meyer-Kassel (1872-1952) have hung in the castles of kings and the homes of presidents. His artwork can be found in state capitols, university campuses, historical societies, courthouses, government buildings and museums across the United States and Europe. Now, this prolific but under-appreciated artist’s work will be presented for the public. “Hans Meyer-Kassel: Artist of Nevada” will be on view through Sept. 2 at the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

Classically trained as a painter at the University of Munich in his native Germany, Meyer-Kassel immigrated to the United States at the end of World War I to escape the post-war tumult and became enamored with the American West. Within a year, he and his wife, Maria, moved to Reno, Nev., later relocating to Carson City, and eventually settling in Genoa, where he worked from his small studio at the base of the Carson Range.

| nevadaart.org