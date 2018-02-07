Feb. 8-14, 2018 | Warren Miller’s legacy

Pioneering filmmaker Warren Miller died on Jan. 24, 2018, at the age of 93, leaving a legacy that will not be forgotten. He was a passionate advocate for skiing and for following one’s dreams (particularly when they involved being on a pair of skis).

Warren shared his own passion for skiing and for his lifelong search for freedom through his 55 ski films, along with countless feature articles and columns that were published in Tahoe Weekly for many years. (You can read his columns at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Warren Miller under the Explore Tahoe menu.)

I was first introduced to Warren in 1998 when I moved to Tahoe and was editor of the former Ski Tahoe magazine. I arrived at my new job to discover we were three weeks from our press deadline and not one assignment had been made. My boss told me to call Warren about an article. We talked for an hour that first time, with Warren giving me great advice on what we should feature in that year’s magazine, directing me to go to photographer Hank de Vré’s

studio (where we chose photos for the issue from slides; the height of technology at the time), and Warren turned in an article the next day. Of course, we featured Warren’s films in the issue.

Through the years, I’ve had the privilege to work with Warren on many features and to personally listen to his tales of a lifetime of skiing. He will be missed.

The prolific Court Leve

In this edition, we feature the work of photographer Court Leve on the cover and in our Arts & Culture section. Court is one of my personal favorite Tahoe photographers and I’ve worked with Court for many years at several local publications featuring much of his work on our covers, including at Tahoe Weekly. Take a look at some of our favorite Tahoe Weekly covers featuring Court’s work at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

