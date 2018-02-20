TAL announces Artist Studio Tour

The Tahoe Art League’s will host the 12th Annual Artist Studio Tour on July 27, 28 and 29 and Aug. 3, 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tahoe’s South Shore.

Artists open studios to the public to watch artists at work and to discuss his or her artwork, as well as offering artwork for sale during the two-weekend event.

Artists may apply to participate in the tour until March 30. Artists have the option of participating for both weekends or only one of the weekends. All mediums are welcome. Those who are new to the tour will be juried into the event.

Applications are available at the Art Center in South Lake Tahoe or e-mail ninamajorartist@yahoo.com. | talart.org