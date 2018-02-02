Sunny conditions ahead in Tahoe

A trend of cold mornings with warm afternoons will continue for the next week along with bright, sunny Tahoe days, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Overnight lows will remain chilly with light winds. Moderate winds gusts will move into the region Sunday night into Monday.
Forecast | The long-term forecast is eying the next possible snow event moving into the region on Feb. 10. Follow Tahoe Weekly on Facebook to get the weekly Snow Report.
For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, check out Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:
Downhill Ski Guide & Nordic Ski Guide
Current conditions as of Feb. 2, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 21”-45” base
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 8km groomed
Boreal | 32” base
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 12”-36” base
Donner Ski Ranch | Open
Granlibakken | 4” base
Heavenly | 33” base
Homewood | Up to 57”
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 39” base
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Open
Mt. Rose | 22”-58”
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 49” base
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Open
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 40”-83” base
Soda Springs | 28” base
Squaw Valley | 18”-42” base
Sugar Bowl | 32”-56” base
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 30” base
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 20” base
Tahoe Cross Country | Open