Sunny conditions ahead in Tahoe

A trend of cold mornings with warm afternoons will continue for the next week along with bright, sunny Tahoe days, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Overnight lows will remain chilly with light winds. Moderate winds gusts will move into the region Sunday night into Monday.

Forecast | The long-term forecast is eying the next possible snow event moving into the region on Feb. 10. Follow Tahoe Weekly on Facebook to get the weekly Snow Report.

Current conditions as of Feb. 2, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 21”-45” base

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 8km groomed

Boreal | 32” base

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 12”-36” base

Donner Ski Ranch | Open

Granlibakken | 4” base

Heavenly | 33” base

Homewood | Up to 57”

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 39” base

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Open

Mt. Rose | 22”-58”

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 49” base

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Open

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 40”-83” base

Soda Springs | 28” base

Squaw Valley | 18”-42” base

Sugar Bowl | 32”-56” base

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 30” base

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 20” base

Tahoe Cross Country | Open