A great classic rock show has been added to the lineup for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena: The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will hit the stage on Aug. 17.

The lineup for the summer concert series now features Kenny Chesney on July 3, Phish on July 17 and 18, Keith Urban with two shows on July 21 and 22, Chris Stapleton performing July 26, Charlie Puth on Aug. 18, and Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 7.

