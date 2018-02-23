Snow storms bring fresh powder to Tahoe

Powder skiing is off the charts in the Tahoe Sierra as the region has been blasted by several storm systems this week bringing white gold to the mountains. Most ski areas report more than a foot of fresh powder on the slopes, so get out there and enjoy.

Below average temperatures will dominate through at next week as low pressure remains over the West, according to the National Weather Service. A weak system on Saturday, Feb. 24, will bring breezy conditions along with a few snow showers, generally north of Interstate 80.

The cold and active weather pattern will continue next week as a ridge remains over the Pacific Ocean. This will allow the storm track to continue out of the north and keep temperatures below normal with chances for snow. Models are showing increasing confidence with the storm Monday while confidence in timing and track of systems Wednesday and beyond remains low. There are indications that we may see another system Thursday/Friday with a rather prolonged period of cold and snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Current conditions as of Feb. 23, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 30”-56” base | | 12”-16” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 14” new snow

Boreal | 48” base | 17” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 26”-38” base | 6” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | Open

Granlibakken | 6” base | 6” new snow

Heavenly | 44” base | 13” new snow

Homewood | Up to 55” base | 10” new snow

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 40” base

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Open

Mt. Rose | 26”-60” | 10” new snow

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 56” base | 12” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Temporarily closed

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 49”-103” base | 8”-19” new snow

Soda Springs | 24” base | 11” new snow

Squaw Valley | 27”-64” base | 8”-16” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 34”-52” base | 14” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 22” base | 14” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 12” base | 12” new snow

Tahoe Cross Country | Open

