Snow storms bring fresh powder to Tahoe

Powder skiing is off the charts in the Tahoe Sierra as the region has been blasted by several storm systems this week bringing white gold to the mountains. Most ski areas report more than a foot of fresh powder on the slopes, so get out there and enjoy.
Below average temperatures will dominate through at next week as low pressure remains over the West, according to the National Weather Service. A weak system on Saturday, Feb. 24, will bring breezy conditions along with a few snow showers, generally north of Interstate 80.
The cold and active weather pattern will continue next week as a ridge remains over the Pacific Ocean. This will allow the storm track to continue out of the north and keep temperatures below normal with chances for snow. Models are showing increasing confidence with the storm Monday while confidence in timing and track of systems Wednesday and beyond remains low. There are indications that we may see another system Thursday/Friday with a rather prolonged period of cold and snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Current conditions as of Feb. 23, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 30”-56” base | | 12”-16” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 14” new snow
Boreal | 48” base | 17” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 26”-38” base | 6” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | Open
Granlibakken | 6” base | 6” new snow
Heavenly | 44” base | 13” new snow
Homewood | Up to 55” base | 10” new snow
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 40” base
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Open
Mt. Rose | 26”-60” | 10” new snow
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 56” base | 12” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Temporarily closed
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 49”-103” base | 8”-19” new snow
Soda Springs | 24” base | 11” new snow
Squaw Valley | 27”-64” base | 8”-16” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 34”-52” base | 14” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 22” base | 14” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 12” base | 12” new snow
Tahoe Cross Country | Open
