S’mores hacks

Here are a few of our favorite twists to this classic treat. Enjoy!
S’mores dip
Cover a cast iron skillet with your choice of chocolate & top with marshmallows. Bake at 450 until toasty. Use graham crackers, cookies or fruit slices to scoop up the gooey goodness
Oven s’mores
Stack your favorite s’mores ingredients & pop under the broiler for a few seconds to melt
Go gourmet
Add strawberries & sub out a biscuit for the graham crackers
Use Nutella instead of chocolate
Skip the marshmallows & stack peach slices and Brie with the chocolate
Dip your toasted marshmallows in Bailey’s, Kahlua, bourbon … use your imagination
Sub your favorite cookie for the graham crackers
Add peanut butter
Add a mint chocolate in the middle