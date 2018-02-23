S’mores hacks

Here are a few of our favorite twists to this classic treat. Enjoy!

S’mores dip

Cover a cast iron skillet with your choice of chocolate & top with marshmallows. Bake at 450 until toasty. Use graham crackers, cookies or fruit slices to scoop up the gooey goodness

Oven s’mores

Stack your favorite s’mores ingredients & pop under the broiler for a few seconds to melt

Go gourmet

Add strawberries & sub out a biscuit for the graham crackers

Use Nutella instead of chocolate

Skip the marshmallows & stack peach slices and Brie with the chocolate

Dip your toasted marshmallows in Bailey’s, Kahlua, bourbon … use your imagination

Sub your favorite cookie for the graham crackers

Add peanut butter

Add a mint chocolate in the middle