Outdoor Events

Test your mettle at Silver Belt Series

Sugar Bowl’s Silver Belt Series continues with the Banked Slalom on Feb. 24 and the final, Quad Crusher, on April 7. In support of the High Fives Foundation, the Banked Slalom will combine speed and style as participants weave their way down the slopes.

The Quad Crusher is an endurance race across Sugar Bowl’s four peaks: Mount Judah, Mount Lincoln, Mount Disney and Crow’s Nest Peak. Two divisions and distinct courses will make this event fun for both seasoned athletes and citizen up-hillers. The event will conclude with an awards celebration, food, drinks and raffle with proceeds benefiting the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Registration for each event is available online in advance and will take place on-site at the resort the day of the event. All events will take place weather and conditions permitting. A lift ticket or season pass is required for all participants. | sugarbowl.com/silverbelt



Back-country avalanche ed

Tahoe Donner

North American Ski Training Center is providing back-country guiding and avalanche education at Tahoe Donner Adventure Center on Feb. 23 and March 3. Get out and explore the back-country skiing with professional instructors and guides. A trail pass is required for any off-piste skiing or boarding within the cross-country ski area boundary. Space is limited. Reservations are suggested. Beginners are welcome. | (530) 386-2102

Wax dem skis, boards

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort hosts The Airblaster Board Games on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. with the Subaru WinterFest at Boreal Ski Resort on Feb. 24 and 25. Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a group photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. The Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will educate the winter sports community about to enjoy the snow ethically and responsibly.

| rideboreal.com

Motorized avalanche training

Sierra Avalanche Center offers a 24-hour course that provides an introduction to avalanche risk management for motorized users. Learning will occur through a mix of classroom and field practice, with an emphasis on field practice whenever possible.

This course follows the guidelines for Recreational Level I Avalanche Training as established by the American Avalanche Association. Classes will be offered from Feb. 23 to 25 in South Lake Tahoe, and March 2 to 4 in Incline Village, Nev. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Shreddit Showdown accepting films

Truckee

Granite Chief’s fifth annual Shreddit Showdown Ski Movie Contest is accepting 3-minute ski movies until Feb. 25. Film categories include Adult, Teen Grom and Filmmaker. Award categories include Grand, Second, Third, People’s Choice and Silver Bullet. Prizes range from skis and boots to an avalanche airbag. The Shreddie Awards will be on March 8 at Tahoe City Art Haus & Cinema. | granitechief.com

Train with the best

Royal Gorge Cross Country in Soda Springs offers ski clinics for various ski levels with expert skiers. Olympian Katerina Nash will lead an intermediate Skate Clinic on Feb. 24. An Intermediate Skate Clinic will be led by Franz Bernstein and Caitlin on March 3. Call in advance to check on snow conditions. | royalgorge.com

Snow or no snow

South Lake Tahoe

Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Race is on Feb. 25 at Camp Richardson starts at 10 a.m. The event, which benefits metastatic breast cancer prevention and Girls on The Run-Sierras, will be a trail walk/run in the case of no snow. Age categories run from age 12 to age 70 and older. | ultrasignup.com

Race in waves

Tahoe City

Alpenglow Freestyle Race starts at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area on Feb. 25. The race waves, starting at 10 a.m., are 20km, 10 km and 5 km. Sponsored by Alpenglow Sports, the races are a fundraiser for Tahoe XC Junior Development Ski Team. The $25 suggested donation includes a light lunch. Park at the North Tahoe High School and ski over to the start. | farwestnordic.org

Roses are rad

Reno, Nev.

Mount Rose Ski is accepting submissions for the inaugural Roses are RAD Winter Film Festival. Skiers, boarders and amateur cinematographers with amazing footage, 2 to 3 minutes in length, can enter through March 1. Ten films will be selected for the screening at the festival at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev., on March 9. Details, requirements and submission instructions are online. | skirose.com

Happy hump day

Norden

Sugar Bowl Resort introduces a new series designed to build community, expose newcomers to uphill ski travel and the resort’s accessible routes. The days are scheduled on Wednesdays, or hump day, once per month: Feb. 28, March 21 and April 4. Weather and conditions permitting, the Hump Day Hump will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with registration starting at 3 p.m. the day of. The cost to participate is $10 per person and includes uphill access and a draft beer at the end for those ages 21 and older. A small raffle will also take place with prizes provided by event sponsors | sugarbowl.com

Butter Ball, Banked Slalom

Donner Summit

Boreal introduces a new event on March 3 – the Butter Ball. This once-in-a-lifetime session showcases some of the most stylish riders to ever strap on a board. All event entry fees go to the Revert Foundation.

On March 10 is the fourth annual Banked Slalom, which includes live entertainment and an après ski party; it benefits High Fives Foundation.

Tom Sims Retro World Championships are from March 23 to 25. It will be held at Soda Springs. Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m. | rideboreal.com

Quail Freeride, Banked Slalom

Homewood

Homewood Mountain Resort hosts the Quail Freeride Competition on March 3, the first of its kind freeride/freeski event on the West Shore. Groms are invited to compete, as well, with a special award for the best overall Junior for Men and Women. Held on the classic Quail Face, expect sweeping turns, fast lines and plenty of side hits to make each line unique.

USASA Freestyle Banked Slalom with a twist is on March 10. Athletes will race to the finish through a unique course with time bonuses for freestyle tricks. This event will bring together the North and South Lake divisions of the USASA after the main competition series for a laid back, spring party. | skihomewood.com

Fine-tuning for spring

Webber Lake Campground reservations will go online on March 1. Truckee Donner Land Trust will also publish its summer 2018 docent-led hiking schedule for Carpenter Valley and other Land Trust trails by April 1. They are still fine-tuning projections for an opening day.

| tdlandtrust.org

Boots required

Carson City, Nev.

March Mudness on March 3 will be in Washoe State Park east of East Lake Road. The 5km and 10km courses are a combo of jeep road and single-track trail with some technical sections and steep hills. Both courses offer spectacular views of Carson City and Washoe Valley. Course distances and routes are subject to change due to trail and weather conditions. It starts at 9:30 a.m. | ultrasignup.com

An annual favorite

Tahoe City

The 40th annual Great Ski Race from Tahoe City to Truckee is slated for March 4, weather conditions permitting. The Great Ski Race is the main fund-raising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which continues to be one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. Race proceeds are used primarily to purchase equipment and to support winter survival and avalanche education programs.

| thegreatskirace.com

Improve your skiing self

NASTC’s All Terrain/All Conditions is a full-immersion course designed to get skiers off an intermediate or advanced plateau from March 5 to 7. Experienced and nationally ranked coaches will show how to make the changes needed to meet skiing goals. Through a successful methodology including breaking down skiing to its fundamentals, reviewing the building blocks of high-level skiing, video, equipment discussions, fitness recommendations, practical technique/tactics and lots of mileage, top trainers will guide skiers through a step-by-step progression toward total skiing mastery. Skiers must be level 6 to 9. | skinastc.com or (530) 386-2102



Explore the back country

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. E:K (Expedition: Kirkwood) Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older. It is offered on Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, and April 4, 2018.

E:K AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena. Ongoing sessions will be offered throughout the winter until April 1.

E:K Steeps focuses on the unique Kirkwood terrain and offers the exploration and skill development it takes to successfully ski/ride these areas with confidence. It will be offered on March 17.

E:K Ladies Only Clinic is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. It is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7.

E:K Freeride Workshop is designed to take intermediate and expert skiers/riders to the next level. It is offered on Feb. 24 and March 10.

E:K Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course. It is offered on March 24. | kirkwood.com

Tackle the Tahoe Rim Trail

Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s Segment Hike Program is accepting applications now for summer weekly hikes. Over the course of 11 weeks, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association will guide two groups around the entire trail through weekly day hikes to provide a quintessential Tahoe experience. Choose between hiking on Wednesdays from June 20 to Sept. 5 or on Sundays from June 24 to Sept. 2. Participants receive a fully guided and supported means of completing the entire 165-mile trail and the opportunity to meet new friends and the chance to fully immerse themselves in the breathtaking splendor of the Northern Sierra Nevada and Carson Mountain Ranges. The cost is $695 per person, of which $250 is tax deductible. | tahoerimtrail.org

Registration now open

Truckee

Truckee will be the gravel host location for one of two Sagan Gran Fondo cycling events in California from May 3 to 5 and again in 2019, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The long-course distances are 67.5 miles, a combo of trail/pavement, and a shorter, 23-mile course route. Participants should expect traffic-controlled intersections, on-bike marshals, moto officials, food stations and SAG providing rider support. The event weekend will include a fundraising gala on May 3, a VIP pre-ride and lunch with Peter Sagan on May 4 and the race and festival, including vendors, beer, local food, live music and other ancillary events and activities on May 5. Spaces will be limited to the first 1,500 registrants, with competitive categories and awards for the top three riders in 12 total age and gender groups. Rider registration is now open. | saganfondo.com

Avalanche education scholarships

Women of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski patrol announce the creation of scholarships for avalanche safety education through the Sierra Avalanche Center. The women ski patrol’s calendar from the 2015-16 season raised more than $20,000. These proceeds will support community scholarships and patrol educational development for multiple years. Applications are open now and available for Level 1 avalanche courses, Pro Level 1 course and instructor training. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

15 Days in the Sierra

Hike the Tahoe Rim Trail with experts from July 28 to Aug. 11 or Aug. 25 to Sept. 8. Everything will be provided for the 165-mile, guided, 15-day loop around Lake Tahoe. From a pre-trip, food and water resupply caches and bear canisters, the TRTA offers an experience of a lifetime, the opportunity to meet new hiking friends, disconnect from modern life and create lasting memories of traveling through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northern Sierra Nevada and Carson Range. Space is limited, registration is now open and both trips quickly sell out. The cost is $1,825, with $500 tax deductible. Check out the Web site for more details. | (775) 298-4491 or tahoerimtrail.org

Build your own SUP

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Center Wooden Paddleboard Building class returns from June 16 to June 25. The course will use Chesapeake Light Craft paddleboards, which are built from marine plywood using a stitch and glue method. Larry Froley, from Gray Whale Paddle and Kaholo’s paddleboard co-designer, is the instructor. Participants will choose from either the 12-foot-6-inch board or the 14-foot board. Classes start at 9 a.m. and run all day; daily lunches provided. To secure a spot and to allow time for material shipping, register by May 12. Participants must be at least age 15 and those younger than age 18 must be accompanied by a parent. | (530) 583-9283, ext. 103, or danielle@tahoemaritime.org

Big year for birds

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Tahoe Big Year, which celebrates the hundreds of bird species that make the Tahoe region their home year-round, during summer or winter or while passing through to other destinations. Participants will scour the Lake Tahoe region in search of as many species of birds as they can find during 2018. The event is open to TINS members and membership is open to all. | tinsweb.org

Support the groom

Incline Village, Nev.

Nevada Nordic is seeking financial support to purchase a small SnowCAT to groom trails after heavy Sierra storms. One has been found with a trailer and the cost is $27,300. With an additional $2,500, the track-setter for classic tracks can be purchased, too. Nevada Nordic’s board has agreed to match the first $10,000 of donations. Donations by check can be mailed to Nevada Nordic, P.O. Box 5406, Incline Village, NV 89450. Credit card donations can be made online. | nevadanordic.org

This one is flexible

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Cross Country offers many chances to race. The Sierra Skogsloppet Citizen’s Fundraiser on March 11 is organized by local school cross-country teams. All ages and levels are welcome.

Tour D’Euer on March 25 is a spring celebration and 30-year tradition. Start touring Euer Valley at 9 a.m. Then return for a barbecue and music on the patio from 11 a.m.

| tahoedonner.com

Downhill fun races

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area hosts I-Did-A-Run Pull Fundraiser on March 11. Dogs of all shapes and sizes compete in an entertaining dog pull. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

On March 25, Tahoe Donner Family Challenge is a matched, time competition raced by family teams. It is a Giant Slalom race, but the time that counts is the difference between first and second runs. The team component is a combined best difference from a child in a family with the best difference from an adult in the family. This event starts at noon and is free.

Closing Day Downhill Dummy Contest is scheduled for April 15. Teams build dummies to send slide down the hill off a massive jump. Prizes are awarded for best design, air and best crash. There will be food and beverage specials, music and a bounce house.

| tahoedonner.com

Pi and pie run

Carson City, Nev.

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club hosts Pi Day Fun Run on March 14 at Korean Veteran’s Memorial Park. This fun run (3.14 miles) encourages everyone to get out and enjoy the day whatever the weather. The runner who finishes closest to 31 minutes and 41 seconds wins the pie. The event is free. Dogs are allowed on leashes. | ultrasignup.com

Entry-level avalanche courses

Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Expeditions offers a comprehensive entry-level avalanche course designed for those with basic ski and snowboard touring experience. The price includes all necessary classroom supplies and the AIARE field book. At the end of the AIARE 1 course, the student should be able to plan and prepare for travel in avalanche terrain, recognize avalanche terrain, describe a basic framework for making decisions in avalanche terrain and learn and apply effective companion rescue.

Instructional sessions, which include both class and field instruction are $475 for ages 13 and older. Course dates are from March 16 to 18. | alpenglowexpeditions.com

No spillage allowed

South Lake Tahoe

Camp Richardson Resort’s annual snowshoe cocktail races are on March 17, a favorite with visitors and locals. Racers, cocktail trays in hand, navigate through obstacles and up and down the beach. The winner is the fastest and cleanest — no spillage allowed — at the finish. Competitors can win prizes that range from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals. Registration is free and there are multiple race categories. Snowshoes are provided. | camprichardson.com

Outrageous duds, Dude

Olympic Valley

Pain McShlonkey on March 17 is at Squaw Valley. Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Camping in the snow

Snow Camping 101 is an overnight snow-camping course designed for winter back-country enthusiasts. Join Tahoe Rim Trail Association on March 17 and 18 for this weekend experience to learn snow-camping tips, including winter layering, how to set up camp in the snow, winter Leave No Trace wilderness ethics, campsite selection, how to stay warm when you sleep and winter-weather smarts. After a morning classroom session, the learning goes out to the field by snowshoeing 2 to 3 miles to an evening destination. Participants must be in good physical condition and able to carry a 25- to 35-pound backpack while snowshoeing through deep snow. Participants must supply their own food and gear. The full recommended gear and food lists and requirements are online.

| tahoerimtrail.org

Royal Gold Rush

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge’s Cross-Country Gold Rush Festival is on March 17 and 18. The 5 km, 10 km Classic Race is at Summit Station. There’s a Kids’ 3km race and kids’ obstacle race. The Gold Rush Festival also includes 15km, 30 km and 45 km freestyle races. Register before March 13 to receive discount on entry fees. | royalgorge.com

Ring around the mothership

Olympic Valley

On March 18, Arcade Belt Co. will host the fourth annual Mothership Classic on Squaw Valley’s infamous chairlift, KT22, also known as The Mothership. The concept of the first-to-last-chair fundraiser is a skier/boarder version of a Relay for Life.

Participants spend the day lapping KT22 as many times as possible with friends, all wearing throwback gear including one-piece snow suits, old goggles and strait skis/boards. Before the event, all participants reach out for pledges and donations to High Fives Foundation, which helps athletes with life-altering injuries. The goal is to reach $75,000 in donations. Search online for a team to support. | support.highfivesfoundation.org

Fire-fighting course

South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Community College offers a comprehensive course in the safety aspects of fighting wildland fires and the methods, procedures and responsibilities of firefighters. The class serves as the minimum training needed in order to qualify as a FFT2 and receive IQS Red Card if hired by a cooperating agency. Students will participate in field exercise and successful completion results in a certificate from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. The course, Wildland Fires Safety and Hand Crew Operations: Basic Wildland Firefighter, is from March 19 to 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The instructor is Keegan Schafer.

| (530) 541-4660, ext. 723 or liggett2ltcc.edu

Race on

Olympic Valley

Race against friends, family and other skiers at Squaw Valley’s NASTAR race course located at the top of Shirley Lake Express on Ramp Run. Participants will compete within their age and gender to win platinum, gold, silver and bronze medals. Racers who are top ranked in his or her group can qualify to compete in the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25. The races are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | (530) 452-7188 or squawalpine.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25— the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within his or her age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19. | nastar.com/national-championships

Maintain the trails

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship announces its trail upkeep events. The day begins at 9 a.m. at the trailhead. A trail crew is formed, safety and work will be discussed and then crews will head out. Supplies and tools will be provided. The day ends at 3 p.m. with a volunteer appreciation barbecue. No experience is necessary and all are welcome.

Downieville Trail Daze is on March 24. Quincy Mountain Epic is from April 27 to 29. Mills Peak Trail Daze is on May 19 to dig the new Mills Peak extension. Downieville Trail Daze is on June 23 at Yuba Expeditions. Downieville Mountain Epic is from Aug. 24 to 26; all food and beer will be provided. Quincy Trail Daze is on Sept. 8 with Mount Hough Ranger District. Lakes Basin Trail Daze is on Oct. 1. | RSVP mandy@sierratrails.org

Film festival touring

Banff Mountain Film Festival is touring in the Reno/Tahoe area. It will be in Stateline, Nev., at MontBleu Resort & Casino on April 2 and 3. Call (530) 659-0744 for tickets. Nevada Land Trust brings the festival to the Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall in Reno, Nev., on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Call (775) 325-7401 for tickets. Then it will travel to Downieville at The Yuba Theater on April 6, 7 and 8. Call (530) 289-9822 for tickets.

Mt. Rose improvements eyed

Reno, Nev.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe Atoma Area Expansion Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the public for a 90-day comment period. The draft EIS analyzed the environmental effects of expanding the ski area permit boundary and associated facilities to improve the quality of recreational offerings on National Forest System lands.

The purpose of the expansion project is to provide additional terrain that is comfortable and appropriate for lower-level skiers and improves the ski area’s ability to provide a consistent and quality snow surface on key ski terrain throughout the season. The comment period for this project is open until April 19. The public can download the draft EIS at bit.ly/2DILVUo.

Serving the community

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (DCSAR) is having an academy beginning on April 6 for potential members. Rescuers are essentially on call 24/7, working in the county and helping neighboring rescue teams. DCSAR is accredited by the Mountain Rescue Association and responds to high/low-angle rope rescue events and reports of lost or injured back-country snowshoeing, skiing, snowmobiling or hiking incidents. The volunteers also handle fire evacuations, river or flood rescues and lost/overdue off-road drivers. Any previous experience in any of these areas is useful, but not a requirement. Applications are due on March 1. | dcsar@douglasnv.us

Race against them all

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Cup Challenge is a family-friendly community fun race that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team on April 7. Compete against your child, spouse, best friend, whomever in a dual giant slalom format on Show-Off. Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged, regardless of experience. Award medals are given to the top three competitors of each category. | (775) 832-1176 or dpskiteam@dpsef.org

Half the half

Carson City, Nev.

Ascent Runs offers Carson Canyons half marathon and 6.7-miler on April 7 at Long Ranch Park. There is a little more than 2,600 feet of climbing on this course of the half marathon. There is only one steep hill near the end and the rest of the course is all low grade with gradual climbing and descending. The 6.7-miler has more than 1,300 feet of climbing and meets the half marathon course on the last 2 miles. | ultrasignup.com/register

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history from April 12 to 15 as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to learn about this year’s class of inductees.

The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. This year’s Class of 2017 Inductees was announced at the Hall of Fame in the Upper Peninsula town of Ishpeming Mich. on Sept. 15. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

Women build confidence

Norden

Beyond the Boundaries, which provides year-round women’s snowboard camps and tours in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Japan, is hosting a spring camp at Boreal the weekend of April 13. Weekend camps are freestyle-focused with dedicated pro-rider coaches and staff who not only encourage trick learning, but also welcome women into a confidence-building community. Private parks, morning yoga, generous goodie bags and celebratory après create a weekend snowboarding experience like no other. | rideboreal.com

Certify or recertify

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid course taught by the Wilderness Medicine of NOLS On April 14 to 15. This course will provide individuals with a foundation in first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote back-country environment. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios taught by seasoned instructors. No previous first-aid training is required. | (775) 298-4485 or tahoerimtrail.org

Don’t get caught

Carson City, Nev.

Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club hosts Escape from Prison Hill 5 km, 10 km and half marathon on April 21 at Silver Saddle Ranch. Two things have changed this year. The registration prices for the 5km and 10km are going down. All distances finish the same way by coming down the sandy hill and directly returning to Silver Saddle Ranch.

| ultrasignup.com

Upcoming popular biking events

Sierra Buttes

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship announced events dates for 2018. The Quincy Mountain Epic is from April 27 to 29. Lost and Found Gravel Grinder is on June 2. Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race is from Aug. 2 to 5. Downieville Mountain Epic is from Aug. 24 to 26 and the Grinduro is on Sept. 29.

The Lost Triple Crown is a three-event series consisting of the Lost & Found on June 2, Downieville Classic on Aug. 2 and Grinduro on Sept. 29. | sierratrails.org

As long as you can run

Reno, Nev.

Desert Sky Adventures offers Fire Up for Firefighters on May 6 at Bartley Ranch. This is a unique event where participants run or walk in 1 hour, 3 hours, 6 hours or 12 hours and run for any distance. The loop course is a beautiful one mile, flat dirt trail that traverse’s through one of the oldest and scenic parks in Northern Nevada. There will be Smokey the Bear, fire engines from multiple agencies and firefighters manning the aid station. All proceeds will stay local to benefit fallen firefighters’ families and firefighters injured in the line of duty via Nevada Local Assistance State Team. | desertskyadventures.com

Run in the Silver State

Reno, Nev.

Silver State Striders hosts the 33rd annual 50K | 50M and the 9th annual Trail Half Marathon on May 19 at Rancho San Rafael Park. The 50 | 50 has a rich history as one of the most challenging trail runs on the West Coast. It offers a wide variety of terrain for all types of runners, with plenty of climbing and descending. The trail half marathon provides 13.1 miles of single track, with climbing and descending There is also post-race fun, food and drink at the finish. | silverstatestriders.com

Reserve a spot now

Reno, Nev.

Far West 86th annual Snowsports Convention is from June 7 to 10 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Online registration is open now. Register by May 7 to secure a spot. | fwsa.org

Amgen Tour returns to Tahoe

The Amgen Tour of California returns to Tahoe for 2018 as part of an 11-city stop for the 13th annual cycling event taking place from May 13 to 19. Tahoe will host both men’s and women’s legs of the Amgen Tour.

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest more than 600 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north. | amgen.com

Beautiful day runs

Truckee

Tahoe Trail Running Series offers Truckee Running Festival and Waddle Ranch Trail Half Marathon on June 3 at Riverview Park. The 5km is a fundraiser for the Girls on the Run-Sierras. There’s also a 10km along the Legacy Trail or a half marathon featuring the beautiful and scenic trails of Waddle Ranch. There are short race/runs for kids as well.

| ultrasignup.com

Three race series

The Tahoe Dirt & Vert Series is just that, trail running to summits overlooking Lake Tahoe with lots of vertical to get there. The series consists of three runs within three months. Race No. 1 is the Genoa Peak Madathon on June 9. It is 25 miles long, consists of more than 6,700 feet of elevation gain and starts in downtown Genoa, Nev.

Race No. 2 is Creek2Peak on June 30. It is approximately 21 miles long with more than 5,000 feet of climbing. The start/finish is at Davis Creek Regional Park and climbs to the summit of Slide Mountain. Race No. 3 is Capital Climb on Aug. 4 and also has more than 5,500 feet of climbing in 23 miles. This event starts and finishes downtown Carson City, Nev., and summits the top of Snow Valley Peak. Series awards will be given to the top three overall female and male finishers and age-division winners. | ascentruns.com

Half marathon along the lake

Stateline, Nev.

Epic Tahoe presents Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 16. Registration is open now for the 13.1-mile course from Spooner Summit southward along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Shuttles will pick runners up at Hard Rock Casino. A Pre-Race and Post-Race Expo will host food trucks, recovery lounge, yoga and massages. There’s a Finish Line Party with awards and Post Race Pool Party. | Register epictahoe.com



Run everybody

Tahoe City

Big Blue Adventures offers Burton Creek Trail Running Festival on June 24. Burton Creek drains the runoff from Mount. Watson into Lake Tahoe. Choose between the 6km, 12km or half marathon. There are age-appropriate races for ages 4 and older. | ultrasignup.com



Sandy run

Tahoe Vista

Big Blue Adventure offers Run to the Beach on July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at North Tahoe Regional Park. Run, walk or stroll the 5km or 10km course. Come out with your friends and family and start your July 4th off active. Parking is located at the North Tahoe Regional Park. There is a nominal parking fee. | ultrasignup.com

Wanderlust returns to Tahoe

Olympic Valley

Wanderlust, producer of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, returns to Olympic Valley from July 19 to 22. Bringing together thousands of people from myriad backgrounds, Wanderlust provides the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of adventure and the freedom of live music in a spectacular mountain setting.

Attendees can expect a dazzling array of yoga experiences, top music performances, farm-to-table dining, a diverse assortment of outdoor adventures and our inspiring Speakeasy lecture series featuring some of the world’s most compelling storytellers and change makers. Tickets for the four-day retreats go on sale. Check out this year’s lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Click on Yoga under the Out & About menu. | wanderlust.com

Squaw to host 2018 Outessa

Olympic Valley

REI Outessa returns for its third year with a new Tahoe location at Squaw Valley from Aug. 2 to 5, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Outessa will offer retreats for women who want to push their limits and learn new skills through immersive experiences during a three-day weekend. | outessa.com



Tickets on sale for Concours d’Elegance

Homewood

North America’s premier wooden boat show – Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance – returns to the historic Obexer’s Boat Company in Homewood on Aug. 10 and 11, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. In celebration of the show’s 46th year, the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation announces the return of one of the most popular Marque Classes – Original Tahoe Boats. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Many social events help to add to the festivities of Wooden Boat Week and the Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance including the Exhibitors’ Barbecue and Awards Presentation, the Opening Night Gala dinner and dance, along with a Men’s Grill, Ladies’ Luncheon on the Lake and Woodie Over-The-Bottom race. | laketahoeconcours.com



Spartan World Championship returns

Olympic Valley

The Spartan World Championship returns to Tahoe from Sept. 29 to 30, drawing some of the world’s best endurance athletes to the rugged mountains of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The seventh annual event is the culmination of Spartan’s 2018 Global Championship Series, which will see competitors battling obstacles on five continents for the largest cash purse in obstacle racing history.

The World Championship attracts qualifiers from more than 50 countries to stake their claim on more than $125,000 in prize money. | spartan.com

Lakeside running

Tahoe venues

Run Tahoe announces that the Lake Tahoe Marathon from Oct. 12 to 14. Registration is open now with early bird discounts available. The event offers a double, triple and quadruple 72-mile run, the Cal-Neva Marathon, the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon, Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and the 72-Mile Midnight Express.

| laketahoemarathon.com