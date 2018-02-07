Kids Events

Working with clay

Children’s Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart are for Grades 1 to 6 at the Truckee Community Arts Center. Ongoing classes will be from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Learn to use coils, slabs and sculpture techniques. Pay by the month or pay drop-in fees.

| tdrpd.org

No screens in the back country

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting its 11th annual Youth Backcountry Camps in partnership with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science. These exciting four-day adventures get youth away from screens and outside on a life-changing journey into the wild. Youth participants will make new friends while backpacking 3 to 6 miles per day. They’ll learn new back-country skills and support fellow adventurers in the wild while exploring the flora and fauna of the Tahoe Basin. Youth participants are provided all gear, food and instruction.

The camps are available to ages 12 to 14 from June 19 to 22 and July 23 to 26. The camps are available to ages 14 to 17 from July 9 to 12 and Aug. 20 to 23. The cost is $365 per person. Registration is open now. Partial scholarships are available. | tahoerimtrail.org

Teens get to hang

On Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. ages 12 to 16 can paint a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas masterpiece at the Larry D. Johnson Community Center in Sparks, Nev. The class will be led by an Arts for All Nevada artist and all supplies will be provided. The class is $15. | artsforallnevada.org

Making the scene

Teen Scene is every Friday night at the Kahle Community Center in Stateline, Nev., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Grades 6 to 12. Kids can shoot hoops, play volleyball, climb the rock wall and play arcade or video games. The night is free to passholders or $5 for drop-ins.

| (775) 586-7271

Little ones like to congregate

Tahoe Tiny Timbers Gym Time at Incline Village Recreation Center is for ages newborn to 5 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for youngsters to socialize and use gross motor skills in a stimulating environment. Caregivers/parents must be present. | yourtahoeplace.com

A room for young families

The Family Room program resumes Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 19 at Truckee Elementary. The Family Room is a Spanish and English program dedicated to encouraging the development of literacy and school readiness in age 3 and younger. Activities include a mix of reading, music and crafts, while parents create supportive peer networks. The room includes a free lending library of English and Spanish children’s books. | truckeefrc.org

Ice skating, dancing lessons

Truckee Regional Park Ice Rink is the place for ice-skating lessons with Gus Gustafson. Classes are Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings for ages 3 to 6 and beginners 1 and 2 and intermediates ages 5 and older. Adults are welcome to join in the classes if they are willing to learn with children.

Ice-dancing lessons will also be offered with Gustafson for ages 13 and older. Skaters must be intermediate or advanced ice skaters. No partner is necessary to attend. The 30-minute lessons over three weeks will include basic steps and beginning dances. | tdrpd.org

Take it to the mats

Youth Wrestling with Jim Bennet is at Truckee High School for Grades K to 4. It will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays until March 8, excluding holidays and school vacations. Introductory wrestling skills will be taught. Tournaments are on Sundays in February. It ends with a state tournament in March. | tdrpd.org

School-age programs

Douglas County Parks and Recreation offers Kids Club Programs for grades K through 6 designed to complement the school schedule. Early Birds come from 7 to 8:30 a.m. to the Kahle Community Center in Stateline, Nev. The fee is $2 per day with school bus pickup. Kids Club is from 3 to 6 p.m. at Zephyr Cove Elementary School and is $6 per day.

| (775) 586-7271

Find your niche

Nevada Art Studio at Lake Mansion in Reno, Nev., is offering “So You Want to Be an Artist” class for ages 9 to 12 until Feb. 22 on Thursdays. Instructor Carol Gilman will introduce kids to drawing techniques through landscape and still life, painting self-portraits, sculpture and printmaking. The sessions are from 4 to 5 p.m. and the class is $40 per student.

| artsforallnevada.org

When school is closed

Tahoe City Parks and Recreation offers Snow Days for Grades K to 5 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids can come to Rideout Community Center when schools are closed due to snow. The cost is $40 per child for residents and $45 for nonresidents. | tcpud.org

For children, especially

Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum offers educational exhibits, classes and hands-on activities designed for children.

Discover Your Way is the first Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. Families with children on the Autism Spectrum and with sensory processing disorders are given special admission before the public. This monthly program provides an opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly time at the museum and allows parents to network.

Small Wonder Wednesdays is from 9 to 10 a.m. for ages 5 and younger. Tots can participate in story time and explore the museum for a full hour before it opens to the public. | nvdm.org

Writers unite

Young Adult Writers’ Meetup is on the first and third Saturday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at South Lake Tahoe Library. Meet with fellow writers for discussion and writing. Laptops available for use in the library. Snacks provided. | (530) 573-3185

Dance classes for all ages

Sierra Nevada Dance with Sherrie Petersen is at Truckee Community Recreation Center. Classes for all ages are ongoing monthly. Creative dance is offered to ages 2 to 5 and ballet classes are offered to ages 7 to adult. Truckee Youth Dance Ensemble hosts apprentice, junior, senior and elite companies. The monthly fee for the ensemble is $75 per month with no drop-ins. | tdrpd.org

Kids, kids everywhere

Kid-O-Rama is from Feb. 17 to 24. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows offer a weeklong kids’ extravaganza. Kid-O-Rama offers non-stop fun for kids of all ages. Check out the Big Truck Event featuring fire trucks, snowplows and grooming machines. There are also street parties and kids’ concerts, a game and craft room and more. | squawalpine.com

No school means fun

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District offers holiday camps for Grades K to 5. Full days of activities when there is no school. February Fun Days during ski/skate week are from Feb. 20 to 23 and Spring Fling Camp is from April 9 to 13. Days are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $40 per day per child. | tdrpd.org

Kids in the kitchen

Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District offers Little Chefs Cooking Class led by Thao Doan is for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesdays. This is an ongoing, monthly class. Cooking for Kids and More Cooking for Kids (an advanced version) for ages 9 to 12 is on Mondays with Tammy Garbarino. The next session is from Feb. 26 to April 2. | tdrpd.org

Support for families

North Tahoe Family Resource Center offers support and assistance for local families. The Community Child Car Seat Program offers free car-seat safety checks, car-seat installations and discounted car seats to qualifying families. Certified car-seat technicians will answer all questions. Interested parents must make an appointment.

Support groups for moms and infants are on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Community House in Kings Beach. Moms or caregivers can get help with proper breastfeeding techniques, postpartum concerns, infant nutrition and infant care.

On Mondays, the center offers legal assistance and mediation on family law, employment, landlord- tenant disputes and other civil issues. Those with questions must make an appointment. | (530) 546-0952

Sitting on the job

Babysitting Training for Teens is at Truckee Community Arts Center for Grades 6 and higher. Instructor Tessa Waldron offers classes from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting March 7. The class will stress safety, business basics, creative ideas for entertaining kids and first aid. | tdprd.org

Guppies and seahorses?

Truckee Community Swimming Pool offers an extensive Learn to Swim program for ages 6 months to 5. Lessons meet once a week for two months and the instructor/student ratio is based on the swim level and number of students. The next sessions are March 5 to April 28 and April 30 to June 20. | tdrpd.org

A tail to tell

Mermaid University Swim School is at Truckee Community Swimming Pool with Amanda Oberacker for ages 6 to 12. Learn to swim like a mermaid on Fridays from 4 to 4:40 p.m. or 4:35 to 5:05 p.m. Sessions are from March 9 to April 27. Children must pass a swim test or have a parent present. Tails are available for purchase at the pool. The fee for each session is $72. | tdrpd.org

Wanna be a lifeguard?

Truckee Community Swimming Pool hosts Lifeguard Training classes for ages 15 and older with instructor Amanda Oberacker. This class is required for anyone wanting to work as a lifeguard. You must be able to swim 500 yards continuously, shallow dive, surface dive and tread water. Sessions are from April 10 to 14 and May 23 to June 15. The fee is $250.

| Register tdrpd.org

The thrill of racing

Kids Adventure Games will be offered at Squaw Valley from June 22 to 24. The program offers kids, ages 6 through 14, the opportunity to experience the thrill of adventure racing. The races emphasize teamwork, problem solving, sportsmanship, environmental awareness and fun. The kids cross the finish line, muddy, sweaty, smiling and full of pride.

| kidsadventuregames.com