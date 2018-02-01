Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton join lineup

Harveys Lake Tahoe and Another Planet Entertainment announce the addition of Country superstars Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton performing July 3 and July 26, respectively, to the lineup for the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena.

Tickets for Chesney and Stapleton go on sale on Feb. 9. The lineup includes Phish on July 17 and 18 (tickets on sale Feb. 8), Country music superstar Keith Urban on July 21 and 22, Charlie Puth on Aug. 18 and Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 7. | harveystahoe.com