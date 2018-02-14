Feb 15 to 21, 2018 | Tahoe Weekly: 37 years strong

Each year on the anniversary of the first edition of Tahoe Weekly published on Feb. 18, 1982, I like to reflect on how the magazine has grown from that first 12-page issue touting “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News.”

I also like to go back and flip through the first issue of “North Tahoe Week” proclaiming “Biggest Winter in Years!” on the cover. You, too, can enjoy a blast from our past by going to issuu.com/TheTahoeWeekly where we’ve uploaded the digital version of the inaugural issue.

Through the decades, Tahoe Weekly has expanded its coverage from Events and Entertainment (still at our core) to include coverage of Recreation & Outdoors, Food & Wine, and Arts & Culture. We’ve also expanded our distribution and our coverage area through the years to include the Tahoe Sierra (from the Tahoe Basin to Kirkwood and Truckee), the Lost Sierra, Reno, Sparks and beyond.

We are grateful for our loyal readers and clients that have supported us for nearly 40 years and for the feedback that guides us. And, we’re not done yet. We always have something in the works.

The 40th anniversary is coming fast, and I’m already pondering ideas for a celebration.

Thanks to all of our dedicated readers and clients for supporting the Tahoe Weekly.

Follow us to win

If you haven’t heard, we have a Facebook contest that’s as simple as can be. Visit us at facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly and click Like, or Follow us on Instagram @TheTahoeWeekly, and you’re entered. We’re giving away weekly prizes

throughout the winter.