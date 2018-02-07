Deep ‘n’ Daring

Train with the best

Royal Gorge Cross Country in Soda Springs offers ski clinics for various ski levels with expert skiers. Dave Eastwood will lead an intermediate/advanced Skate Clinic on Feb. 10, with a Ski Orienteering course on Feb. 11.

Olympian Katerina Nash will lead an intermediate Skate Clinic on Feb. 24. An Intermediate Skate Clinic will be led by Franz Bernstein and Caitlin on March 3. | royalgorge.com

Serving the community

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (DCSAR) is having an academy beginning on April 6 for potential members. Rescuers are essentially on call 24/7, working in the county and helping neighboring rescue teams. DCSAR is accredited by the Mountain Rescue Association and responds to high/low-angle rope rescue events and reports of lost or injured back-country snowshoeing, skiing, snowmobiling or hiking incidents. The volunteers also handle fire evacuations, river or flood rescues and lost/overdue off-road drivers. Any previous experience in any of these areas is useful, but not a requirement. Applications are due on March 1. | dcsar@douglasnv.us

Avalanche education scholarships

Women of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski patrol announce the creation of scholarships for avalanche safety education through the Sierra Avalanche Center. The women ski patrol’s calendar from the 2015-16 season raised more than $20,000. These proceeds will support community scholarships and patrol educational development for multiple years. Applications are open now and available for Level 1 avalanche courses, Pro Level 1 course and instructor training. | sierraavalanchecenter.org

Mt. Rose improvements eyed

Reno, Nev.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe Atoma Area Expansion Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the public for a 90-day comment period. The draft EIS analyzed the environmental effects of expanding the ski area permit boundary and associated facilities to improve the quality of recreational offerings on National Forest System lands.

The purpose of the expansion project is to provide additional terrain that is comfortable and appropriate for lower-level skiers and improves the ski area’s ability to provide a consistent and quality snow surface on key ski terrain throughout the season. The comment period for this project is open until April 19. The public can download the draft EIS at bit.ly/2DILVUo.

Biathlon offerings

Soda Springs

ASC Training Center offers an Intro to Winter Biathlon Clinic on Feb. 9. Olympic biathlete Glenn Jobe and marksmanship expert Joel Chew will lead these two-hour introductory clinics. The cost includes the use of ASC’s club rifles and ammunition. One hour is spent inside going over safety rules and general range procedure.

The Chuck Lyda Biathlon Weekend is Feb. 10 and 11. There are pro races, youth and novice races on both days. Novices must attend the race morning safety briefing. Racers must pre-register. | auburnskiclub.com

Snow Bike racing comes to Tahoe

Stateline, Nev.

The 2018 AMA National Championship Snow Bike Race series makes a stop at the Hard Rock on Feb. 9 and 10. The twisting, supercross-style track will be constructed at the back door of the Hard Rock and will be visible from a number of hotel room balconies and ground-level viewing areas. The venue will feature a vendor area, music, snow bike demo rides and an after-hours awards party. Friday night will be a pro-men’s and women’s only Dash for Cash event. Saturday’s AMA National event will feature pro classes for men and women as trophy classes for racers over 40, kids, and amateur men and women. Gates open at 1 p.m. with practice at 2 and racing at 3. Tickets $15, $10 ages 6 to 12 and free to children 5 and younger. | Tickets (800) 588-7625 or hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Motorized avalanche training

Sierra Avalanche Center offers a 24-hour course that provides an introduction to avalanche risk management for motorized users. Learning will occur through a mix of classroom and field practice, with an emphasis on field practice whenever possible.

This course follows the guidelines for Recreational Level I Avalanche Training as established by the American Avalanche Association. Classes will be offered from Feb. 9 to 11 and Feb. 23 to 25 in South Lake Tahoe; and March 2 to 4 in Incline Village, Nev.

| sierraavalanchecenter.org

Shreddit Showdown accepting films

Truckee

Granite Chief’s fifth annual Shreddit Showdown Ski Movie Contest is accepting 3-minute ski movies from Feb. 15 to 25. Film categories include Adult, Teen Grom and Filmmaker. Award categories include Grand, Second, Third, People’s Choice and Silver Bullet. Prizes range from skis and boots to an avalanche airbag. The Shreddie Awards will be on March 8 at Tahoe City Art Haus & Cinema. | granitechief.com

Competition must-sees

Homewood

On Feb. 11 is the third USCSA event of the season is at Homewood. Competitors will have a choice of lines through the Slopestyle Course, throwing down his or her best tricks to impress judges and earn points. | skihomewood.com

This one is flexible

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Cross Country offers many chances to race. The Tahoe Donner XC Challenge is a tour or a race — the skier chooses. On Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., race (or tour) to as many checkpoints as desired, but the more checkpoint visits the more chances to win prizes. Lunch and raffle drawing is included in the day. Everyone is welcome.

The Sierra Skogsloppet Citizen’s Fundraiser on March 11 is organized by local school

cross-country teams. All ages and levels are welcome.

Tour D’Euer on March 25 is a spring celebration and 30-year tradition. Start touring Euer Valley at 9 a.m. Then return for a barbecue and music on the patio from 11 a.m.

| tahoedonner.com

15 Days in the Sierra

Hike the Tahoe Rim Trail with experts from July 28 to Aug. 11 or Aug. 25 to Sept. 8. Everything will be provided for the 165-mile, guided, 15-day loop around Lake Tahoe. From a pre-trip, food and water resupply caches and bear canisters, the TRTA offers an experience of a lifetime, the opportunity to meet new hiking friends, disconnect from modern life and create lasting memories of traveling through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Northern Sierra Nevada and Carson Range. Space is limited, registration is now open and both trips quickly sell out. The cost is $1,825, with $500 tax deductible. Check out the Web site for more details. | (775) 298-4491 or tahoerimtrail.org

Explore the back country

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. E:K (Expedition: Kirkwood) Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older. It is offered on Feb. 14 and Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, and April 4, 2018.

E:K AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena. Ongoing sessions will be offered throughout the winter until April 1.

E:K Steeps focuses on the unique Kirkwood terrain and offers the exploration and skill development it takes to successfully ski/ride these areas with confidence. It will be offered on Feb. 17 and March 17.

E:K Ladies Only Clinic is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. It is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7.

E:K Freeride Workshop is designed to take intermediate and expert skiers/riders to the next level. It is offered on Feb. 24 and March 10.

E:K Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course. It is offered on March 24. | kirkwood.com

Entry-level avalanche courses

Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Expeditions offers a comprehensive entry-level avalanche course designed for those with basic ski and snowboard touring experience. The price includes all necessary classroom supplies and the AIARE field book. At the end of the AIARE 1 course, the student should be able to plan and prepare for travel in avalanche terrain, recognize avalanche terrain, describe a basic framework for making decisions in avalanche terrain and learn and apply effective companion rescue.

Instructional sessions, which include both class and field instruction are $475 for ages 13 and older. Course dates are from Feb. 9 to 11, Feb. 17 to 19 and March 16 to 18.

| alpenglowexpeditions.com

Retro Ski Film series

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort will again host a free Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series at The Chateau on Thursdays from Feb. 15 through March 29. The series will again include brief presentations by local historians, filmmakers and/or former Diamond Peak employees, followed by screenings of classic ski and snowboard films, including five Warren Miller films from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Events will begin at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation. The ski films will start around 5:30 p.m. . The Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series is a free, family-friendly event. The Chateau will offer a no-host bar and popcorn at each event. | diamondpeak.com

Roses are rad

Reno, Nev.

Mount Rose Ski is accepting submissions for the inaugural Roses are RAD Winter Film Festival. Skiers, boarders and amateur cinematographers with amazing footage, 2 to 3 minutes in length, can enter through March 1. Ten films will be selected for the screening at the festival at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev., on March 9. Details, requirements and submission instructions are online. | skirose.com

Rare gems featured

Olympic Valley

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives, with the tour heading to Tahoe on Feb. 17, at Olympic Village Lodge. The showing will kick off the annual Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter. Mountainfilm screens feature documentaries on environmental issues, epic adventures, eye-opening politics and humanitarian causes, along with short gems and rare films. These films will set the stage for a week of mountain culture, inspiration and education. Admission is $15. | mountainfilm.org

No spillage allowed

South Lake Tahoe

Camp Richardson Resort’s annual snowshoe cocktail races are on Feb. 17 and March 17, a favorite with visitors and locals. Racers, cocktail trays in hand, navigate through obstacles and up and down the beach. The winner is the fastest and cleanest — no spillage allowed — at the finish. Competitors can win prizes that range from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals. Registration is free and there are multiple race categories. Snowshoes are provided. | camprichardson.com

Winter favorites return

Area venues

Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter returns from Feb. 17 to 25. This bi-annual, nine-day celebration offers human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demos, presentations, films and more. It explores some of the best activities Lake Tahoe has to offer and is the only mountain lifestyle event in North America that is almost entirely free and community-centric. | alpenglowsports.com

Support the groom

Incline Village, Nev.

This winter, Nevada Nordic is preparing to groom a cross-country ski trail at Mountain Golf Course. The course will be narrow, 8- to 10-feet wide, and designed to ensure no adverse impact on the fairways. The organization is looking for financial support to purchase a small SnowCAT to groom trails after heavy Sierra storms. One has been found with a trailer and the cost is $27,300. With an additional $2,500, the track-setter for classic tracks can be purchased, too. Nevada Nordic’s board has agreed to match the first $10,000 of donations. The nonprofit organization also intends to use this equipment at the Mount Rose area once it has secured the appropriate permits. Donations by check can be mailed to Nevada Nordic, P.O. Box 5406, Incline Village, NV 89450. Credit card donations can be made online. | nevadanordic.org

Hit the slopes, shred the love

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Shred the Love is on Feb. 16 and 17 at Alpine Meadows. The event includes a ski and snowboard lap-a-thon, tribute ride, silent auction and music by Chi McClean. The festivities will start with an art auction, coffee and Jazz Cider performing at Dark Horse Coffee in Truckee. | Register b4bc.org

Back-country avalanche ed

Tahoe Donner

North American Ski Training Center is providing back-country guiding and avalanche education at Tahoe Donner Adventure Center on Feb. 23 and March 3. Get out and explore the back-country skiing with professional instructors and guides. A trail pass is required for any off-piste skiing or boarding within the cross-country ski area boundary. Space is limited. Reservations are suggested. Beginners are welcome. | (530) 386-2102

Wax dem skis, boards

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort announces its winter events. The Airblaster Board Games are on Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. The Boreal Banked Slalom is from March 10 to 11. The Tim Sims Retro Worlds is from March 24 to 25. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m.

| Boreal Mountain on Facebook

Festive time at Boreal

Soda Springs

Subaru WinterFest at Boreal Ski Resort is on Feb. 24 and 25. Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a group photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. The Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will educate the winter sports community about to enjoy the snow ethically and responsibly.

| rideboreal.com

Big year for birds

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Tahoe Big Year, which celebrates the hundreds of bird species that make the Tahoe region their home year-round, during summer or winter or while passing through to other destinations. Participants will scour the Lake Tahoe region in search of as many species of birds as they can find during 2018. The event is open to TINS members and membership is open to all. | tinsweb.org

Snow or no snow

South Lake Tahoe

Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Race is on Feb. 25 at Camp Richardson starts at 10 a.m. The event, which benefits metastatic breast cancer prevention and Girls on The Run-Sierras, will be a trail walk/run in the case of no snow. Age categories run from age 12 to age 70 and older. Register for $25 by Feb.10, $35 after. | ultrasignup.com

Race in waves

Tahoe City

Alpenglow Freestyle Race starts at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area on Feb. 25. The race waves, starting at 10 a.m., are 20km, 10 km and 5 km. Sponsored by Alpenglow Sports, the races are a fundraiser for Tahoe XC Junior Development Ski Team. The $25 suggested donation includes a light lunch. Park at the North Tahoe High School and ski over

to the start. | farwestnordic.org

Fine-tuning for spring

Webber Lake Campground reservations will go online on March 1. Truckee Donner Land Trust will also publish its summer 2018 docent-led hiking schedule for Carpenter Valley and other Land Trust trails by April 1. They are still fine-tuning projections for an opening day.

| tdlandtrust.org

Quail Freeride, Banked Slalom

Homewood

Homewood Mountain Resort hosts the Quail Freeride Competition on March 3, the first of its kind freeride/freeski event on the West Shore. Groms are invited to compete, as well, with a special award for the best overall Junior for Men and Women. Held on the classic Quail Face, expect sweeping turns, fast lines and plenty of side hits to make each line unique.

USASA Freestyle Banked Slalom with a twist is on March 10. Athletes will race to the finish through a unique course with time bonuses for freestyle tricks. This event will bring together the North and South Lake divisions of the USASA after the main competition series for a laid back, spring party. | skihomewood.com

Rubbing elbows

Soda Springs

Boreal has lots to keep skiers and boarders happy. A new event on March 3 is Butter Ball. This once-in-a-lifetime session showcases some of the most stylish riders to ever strap on a board. All event entry fees go to the Revert Foundation. On March 10 is the fourth annual Banked Slalom, which includes live entertainment and an après ski party; it benefits High Fives Foundation.

Tom Sims Retro World Championships are from March 23 to 25. It will be held at Soda Springs. Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. | rideboreal.com

Boots required

Carson City, Nev.

March Mudness on March 3 will be in Washoe State Park east of East Lake Road. The 5km and 10km courses are a combo of jeep road and single-track trail with some technical sections and steep hills. Both courses offer spectacular views of Carson City and Washoe Valley. Course distances and routes are subject to change due to trail and weather conditions. It starts at 9:30 a.m. | ultrasignup.com

An annual favorite

Tahoe City

The 40th annual Great Ski Race from Tahoe City to Truckee is slated for March 4. The Great Ski Race is the main fund-raising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which continues to be one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. Race proceeds are used primarily to purchase equipment and to support winter survival and avalanche education programs. | thegreatskirace.com

Improve your skiing self

NASTC’s All Terrain/All Conditions is a full-immersion course designed to get skiers off an intermediate or advanced plateau from March 5 to 7. Experienced and nationally ranked coaches will show how to make the changes needed to meet skiing goals. Through a successful methodology including breaking down skiing to its fundamentals, reviewing the building blocks of high-level skiing, video, equipment discussions, fitness recommendations, practical technique/tactics and lots of mileage, top trainers will guide skiers through a step-by-step progression toward total skiing mastery. Skiers must be level 6 to 9. | skinastc.com or (530) 386-2102

Downhill fun races

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area hosts I-Did-A-Run Pull Fundraiser on March 11. Dogs of all shapes and sizes compete in an entertaining dog pull. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

On March 25, Tahoe Donner Family Challenge is a matched, time competition raced by family teams. It is a Giant Slalom race, but the time that counts is the difference between first and second runs. The team component is a combined best difference from a child in a family with the best difference from an adult in the family. This event starts at noon and is free.

Closing Day Downhill Dummy Contest is scheduled for April 15. Teams build dummies to send slide down the hill off a massive jump. Prizes are awarded for best design, air and best crash. There will be food and beverage specials, music and a bounce house.

| tahoedonner.com

Outrageous duds, Dude

Olympic Valley

Pain McShlonkey on March 17 is at Squaw Valley. Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Camping in the snow

Snow Camping 101 is an overnight snow-camping course designed for winter back-country enthusiasts. Join Tahoe Rim Trail Association on March 17 and 18 for this weekend experience to learn snow-camping tips, including winter layering, how to set up camp in the snow, winter Leave No Trace wilderness ethics, campsite selection, how to stay warm when you sleep and winter-weather smarts. After a morning classroom session, the learning goes out to the field by snowshoeing 2 to 3 miles to an evening destination. Participants must be in good physical condition and able to carry a 25- to 35-pound backpack while snowshoeing through deep snow. Participants must supply their own food and gear. The full recommended gear and food lists and requirements are online.

| tahoerimtrail.org

Royal Gold Rush

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge’s Cross-Country Gold Rush Festival is on March 17 and 18. The 5 km, 10 km Classic Race is at Summit Station. There’s a Kids’ 3km race and kids’ obstacle race. The Gold Rush Festival also includes 15km, 30 km and 45 km freestyle races. Register before March 13 to receive discount on entry fees. | royalgorge.com

Race on

Olympic Valley

Race against friends, family and other skiers at Squaw Valley’s NASTAR race course located at the top of Shirley Lake Express on Ramp Run. Participants will compete within their age and gender to win platinum, gold, silver and bronze medals. Racers who are top ranked in his or her group can qualify to compete in the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25. The races are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | (530) 452-7188 or squawalpine.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25— the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within his or her age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19. | nastar.com/national-championships

Race against them all

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Cup Challenge is a family-friendly community fun race that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team on April 7. Compete against your child, spouse, best friend, whomever in a dual giant slalom format on Show-Off. Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged, regardless of experience. Award medals are given to the top three competitors of each category. | (775) 832-1176 or dpskiteam@dpsef.org

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history from April 12 to 15 as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to learn about this year’s class of inductees.

The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. This year’s Class of 2017 Inductees was announced at the Hall of Fame in the Upper Peninsula town of Ishpeming Mich. on Sept. 15. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

Women build confidence

Norden

Beyond the Boundaries, which provides year-round women’s snowboard camps and tours in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Japan, is hosting a spring camp at Boreal the weekend of April 13. Weekend camps are freestyle-focused with dedicated pro-rider coaches and staff who not only encourage trick learning, but also welcome women into a confidence-building community. Private parks, morning yoga, generous goodie bags and celebratory après create a weekend snowboarding experience like no other. | rideboreal.com

Certify or recertify

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid course taught by the Wilderness Medicine of NOLS On April 14 to 15. This course will provide individuals with a foundation in first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote back-country environment. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios taught by seasoned instructors. No previous first-aid training is required. | (775) 298-4485 or tahoerimtrail.org

Upcoming popular biking events

Sierra Buttes

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship announced events dates for 2018. The Quincy Mountain Epic is from April 27 to 29. Lost and Found Gravel Grinder is on June 2. Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race is from Aug. 2 to 5. Downieville Mountain Epic is from Aug. 24 to 26 and the Grinduro is on Sept. 29.

The Lost Triple Crown is a three-event series consisting of the Lost & Found on June 2, Downieville Classic on Aug. 2 and Grinduro on Sept. 29. | sierratrails.org

Reserve a spot now

Reno, Nev.

Far West 86th annual Snowsports Convention is from June 7 to 10 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Online registration is open now. Register by May 7 to secure a spot. | fwsa.org

Amgen Tour returns to Tahoe

The Amgen Tour of California returns to Tahoe for 2018 as part of an 11-city stop for the 13th annual cycling event taking place from May 13 to 19. Tahoe will host both men’s and women’s legs of the Amgen Tour.

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest more than 600 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north. | amgen.com

Half marathon along the lake

Stateline, Nev.

Epic Tahoe presents Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 16. Registration is open now for the 13.1-mile course from Spooner Summit southward along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Shuttles will pick runners up at Hard Rock Casino. A Pre-Race and Post-Race Expo will host food trucks, recovery lounge, yoga and massages. There’s a Finish Line Party with awards and Post Race Pool Party. | Register epictahoe.com

Squaw to host 2018 Outessa

Olympic Valley

REI Outessa returns for its third year with a new Tahoe location at Squaw Valley from Aug. 2 to 5, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Outessa will offer retreats for women who want to push their limits and learn new skills through immersive experiences during a three-day weekend. | outessa.com

Spartan World Championship returns

Olympic Valley

The Spartan World Championship returns to Tahoe from Sept. 29 to 30, drawing some of the world’s best endurance athletes to the rugged mountains of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, as first reported at TheTahoeWeekly.com. The seventh annual event is the culmination of Spartan’s 2018 Global Championship Series, which will see competitors battling obstacles on five continents for the largest cash purse in obstacle racing history.

The World Championship attracts qualifiers from more than 50 countries to stake their claim on more than $125,000 in prize money. | spartan.com

Lakeside running

Tahoe venues

Run Tahoe announces that the Lake Tahoe Marathon from Oct. 12 to 14. Registration is open now with early bird discounts available. The event offers a double, triple and quadruple 72-mile run, the Cal-Neva Marathon, the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon, Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and the 72-Mile Midnight Express.

| laketahoemarathon.com