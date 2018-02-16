Continued small systems bring powder to Tahoe Sierra

Despite the lack of giant powder storms that the Tahoe Sierra experienced in the winter of 2016-17, the small storms that have continued to bring fresh powder inch by inch to the Sierra Nevada week after week continue to accumulate (including the most recent system that brought several inches of snow on Feb. 12 and 13). Coupled with cold nighttime temperatures and expansive snowmaking capabilities at most downhill ski resorts, the conditions make for great skiing and riding.

Gusty winds are expected ahead of another cold front moving in on Sunday, Feb. 18. This front will move through the region Sunday bringing a chance for snow showers starting around 7,500 feet and dropped down to 6,600 feet with 2 inches at lower elevations and more accumulation at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

Several other systems will move into the Tahoe Sierra on Tuesday and into Wednesday with light snow accumulations forecasted, with a stronger system expected to move into the region on Friday. Follow Tahoe Weekly on Facebook to get the weekly Snow Report.

For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, check out Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:

Downhill Ski Guide & Nordic Ski Guide

Current conditions as of Feb. 16, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 22”-42” base | 3”-5” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | Open

Boreal | 35” base | 2” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 26”-38” base

Donner Ski Ranch | Call for conditions

Granlibakken | 3” base

Heavenly | 33” base | 4” new snow

Homewood | Up to 40”

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 45” base | 2” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Temporarily closed

Mt. Rose | 21”-56”

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 47” base | 4” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Temporarily closed | 1” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 41”-84” base | 1” new snow

Soda Springs | 28” base

Squaw Valley | 20”-56” base | 3”-6” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 24”-47” base |1” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 12” base | 1” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Open for fat tire biking, hiking & snowshoeing | 1” new snow

Tahoe Cross Country | Temporarily closed