Continued small systems bring powder to Tahoe Sierra

Despite the lack of giant powder storms that the Tahoe Sierra experienced in the winter of 2016-17, the small storms that have continued to bring fresh powder inch by inch to the Sierra Nevada week after week continue to accumulate (including the most recent system that brought several inches of snow on Feb. 12 and 13). Coupled with cold nighttime temperatures and expansive snowmaking capabilities at most downhill ski resorts, the conditions make for great skiing and riding.
Gusty winds are expected ahead of another cold front moving in on Sunday, Feb. 18. This front will move through the region Sunday bringing a chance for snow showers starting around 7,500 feet and dropped down to 6,600 feet with 2 inches at lower elevations and more accumulation at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
Several other systems will move into the Tahoe Sierra on Tuesday and into Wednesday with light snow accumulations forecasted, with a stronger system expected to move into the region on Friday. Follow Tahoe Weekly on Facebook to get the weekly Snow Report.
For information on the Tahoe Sierra’s 16 downhill ski areas and 17 Nordic ski areas, check out Tahoe Weekly’s annual ski guides:
Downhill Ski Guide & Nordic Ski Guide
Current conditions as of Feb. 16, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 22”-42” base | 3”-5” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | Open
Boreal | 35” base | 2” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 26”-38” base
Donner Ski Ranch | Call for conditions
Granlibakken | 3” base
Heavenly | 33” base | 4” new snow
Homewood | Up to 40”
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 45” base | 2” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Temporarily closed
Mt. Rose | 21”-56”
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 47” base | 4” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) | Temporarily closed | 1” new snow
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 41”-84” base | 1” new snow
Soda Springs | 28” base
Squaw Valley | 20”-56” base | 3”-6” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 24”-47” base |1” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) | Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 12” base | 1” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Open for fat tire biking, hiking & snowshoeing | 1” new snow
Tahoe Cross Country | Temporarily closed