Classical Tahoe celebrates 7th season

Classical Tahoe celebrates its 7th season of bringing outstanding orchestral music to the Tahoe region in a 12-concert series from July 20 to Aug. 12, 2018.

Classical Tahoe will present the world premiere of “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello” by award-winning composer and musician Chris Brubeck, featuring world-renowned artists Jaime Laredo, violin and Sharon Robinson, cello. An expanded orchestra will allow the festival to offer larger symphonic repertoire, ranging from Brahms Symphony No. 2 to a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s birthday anniversary with the suite from the ballet “Fancy Free.”

The 12-concert series continues its tradition of engaging soloists of international stature to join superb orchestral musicians invited from some of the most prominent orchestras in the United States; the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and the symphonies of San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver, Leipzig Gewandhaus and other exceptional orchestras.

“This season we celebrate the best of orchestral music with the most expansive repertoire we have ever programmed,” noted Maestro Joel Revzen in a press release.

Ekaterina Semanchuk, Russian mezzo-soprano noted for her successful roles at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera and venues around the world, presents opera arias of Verdi, Donizetti and Saint Saens, as well as Chausson’s Poeme de l’amour et de la mer. Cuban-Spanish pianist Leonel Morales, a noted interpreter of Chopin and Beethoven, is soloist with the orchestra for Chopin’s Concerto No. 1.

Each summer, Classical Tahoe brings together America’s leading classical musicians for a three-week festival on the campus of Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nev. Under the direction of Maestro Revzen, the Classical Tahoe orchestra includes virtuoso musicians performing classical orchestral masterpieces, as well as commissioning new works and highlighting lesser-known world composers.

Ticket prices are $25, $55, $85 and $120. Chamber music concerts are $30. Student tickets are offered at a 50 percent discount off regular ticket pricing. Season subscriptions go on sale on March 15; with single tickets on sale April 1.

| (775) 298-0245 or classicaltahoe.org

Special Events

July 8 | White Nights Gala

July 20 | Simone Dinnerstein and Simon Dinnerstein | A conversation and performance on the mysteries of art and family – Nevada Museum of Art

Aug. 12 | The Brubeck Brothers Quartet in Concert

Classical Tahoe Repertoire 2018

Week 1 | July 27 – 31

July 27 | “Made in America”

Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid

Torke: Bright Blue Music

Bernstein: Suite from Fancy Free

July 28 | “French Romance”

Debussy: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun)

Debussy: Première Rhapsodie

Daniel Gilbert, clarinet

Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1Leonel Morales, piano

July 29 | Chamber Concert Matinee

Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 for 3 violins, Op.2

Poulenc: Sonata for Horn, Trumpet, and Trombone

Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp

Brahms: Trio in a minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114

July 31 | Chamber Concert

Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat major, Op. 16 for Piano and Winds

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden”

Aug. 3 | “From the Opera House to the Concert Pavilion”

Rossini: Overture to Guillaume Tell (William Tell)

Verdi: Aria “O don Fatale” from Il Trovatore

Donizetti: Aria “O Mio Fernando” from La Favorita

Saint Saens: “Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Samson et Dalila

Ekaterina Semanchuk, mezzo-soprano

Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Aug. 4 | “Russian and French Nights”

Balakirev: Overture on Three Russian Folk Themes

Chausson: Poème de l’amour et de la mer (Poem of love and the sea)

Ekaterina Semenchuk, mezzo-soprano

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”

Aug. 5 | “All About Bernstein”

Two Family Concerts with Community Music Makers Fair

Aug. 7 | Chamber Concert

Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G minor

Piazzola: Libertango

Dvôrák: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, “American”

Aug. 10 | “7th Season Celebration”

Bach: Concerto for 2 violins in D minor

Jaime Laredo and Laura Hamilton, violins

Dvôrák: Silent Woods for cello and orchestra

Sharon Robinson, cello

Stravinsky: Concerto in D for String Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Aug. 11 | “East meets West”

Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride

Janáček: A Far Cry, Idyll Suite for String Orchestra

Kodály: Dances of Marosszék

Brubeck: Double Concerto for Violin and Cello

Jaime Laredo, violin – Sharon Robinson, cello

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Classical Tahoe Pavilion at Sierra Nevada College

in Incline Village, Nev.