Classical Tahoe celebrates 7th season

Classical Tahoe celebrates its 7th season of bringing outstanding orchestral music to the Tahoe region in a 12-concert series from July 20 to Aug. 12, 2018.
Classical Tahoe will present the world premiere of “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello” by award-winning composer and musician Chris Brubeck, featuring world-renowned artists Jaime Laredo, violin and Sharon Robinson, cello. An expanded orchestra will allow the festival to offer larger symphonic repertoire, ranging from Brahms Symphony No. 2 to a celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s birthday anniversary with the suite from the ballet “Fancy Free.”
The 12-concert series continues its tradition of engaging soloists of international stature to join superb orchestral musicians invited from some of the most prominent orchestras in the United States; the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and the symphonies of San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver, Leipzig Gewandhaus and other exceptional orchestras.
“This season we celebrate the best of orchestral music with the most expansive repertoire we have ever programmed,” noted Maestro Joel Revzen in a press release.
Ekaterina Semanchuk, Russian mezzo-soprano noted for her successful roles at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera and venues around the world, presents opera arias of Verdi, Donizetti and Saint Saens, as well as Chausson’s Poeme de l’amour et de la mer. Cuban-Spanish pianist Leonel Morales, a noted interpreter of Chopin and Beethoven, is soloist with the orchestra for Chopin’s Concerto No. 1.
Each summer, Classical Tahoe brings together America’s leading classical musicians for a three-week festival on the campus of Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nev. Under the direction of Maestro Revzen, the Classical Tahoe orchestra includes virtuoso musicians performing classical orchestral masterpieces, as well as commissioning new works and highlighting lesser-known world composers.
Ticket prices are $25, $55, $85 and $120. Chamber music concerts are $30. Student tickets are offered at a 50 percent discount off regular ticket pricing. Season subscriptions go on sale on March 15; with single tickets on sale April 1.
| (775) 298-0245 or classicaltahoe.org
Special Events
July 8 | White Nights Gala
July 20 | Simone Dinnerstein and Simon Dinnerstein | A conversation and performance on the mysteries of art and family – Nevada Museum of Art
Aug. 12 | The Brubeck Brothers Quartet in Concert
Classical Tahoe Repertoire 2018
Week 1 | July 27 – 31
July 27 | “Made in America”
Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid
Torke: Bright Blue Music
Bernstein: Suite from Fancy Free
July 28 | “French Romance”
Debussy: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun)
Debussy: Première Rhapsodie
Daniel Gilbert, clarinet
Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1Leonel Morales, piano
July 29 | Chamber Concert Matinee
Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 for 3 violins, Op.2
Poulenc: Sonata for Horn, Trumpet, and Trombone
Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp
Brahms: Trio in a minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114
July 31 | Chamber Concert
Beethoven: Quintet in E-Flat major, Op. 16 for Piano and Winds
Schubert: String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden”
Aug. 3 | “From the Opera House to the Concert Pavilion”
Rossini: Overture to Guillaume Tell (William Tell)
Verdi: Aria “O don Fatale” from Il Trovatore
Donizetti: Aria “O Mio Fernando” from La Favorita
Saint Saens: “Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Samson et Dalila
Ekaterina Semanchuk, mezzo-soprano
Brahms: Symphony No. 2
Aug. 4 | “Russian and French Nights”
Balakirev: Overture on Three Russian Folk Themes
Chausson: Poème de l’amour et de la mer (Poem of love and the sea)
Ekaterina Semenchuk, mezzo-soprano
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2, “Little Russian”
Aug. 5 | “All About Bernstein”
Two Family Concerts with Community Music Makers Fair
Aug. 7 | Chamber Concert
Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G minor
Piazzola: Libertango
Dvôrák: String Quartet No. 12 in F major, “American”
Aug. 10 | “7th Season Celebration”
Bach: Concerto for 2 violins in D minor
Jaime Laredo and Laura Hamilton, violins
Dvôrák: Silent Woods for cello and orchestra
Sharon Robinson, cello
Stravinsky: Concerto in D for String Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
Aug. 11 | “East meets West”
Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride
Janáček: A Far Cry, Idyll Suite for String Orchestra
Kodály: Dances of Marosszék
Brubeck: Double Concerto for Violin and Cello
Jaime Laredo, violin – Sharon Robinson, cello
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Classical Tahoe Pavilion at Sierra Nevada College
in Incline Village, Nev.