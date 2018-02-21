Celebrate winter at SnowFest!

It’s a winter carnival, a mountain Mardi Gras celebration. It’s a celebration of the majesty of a winter’s season in Tahoe, of the camaraderie and goodwill among neighbors and friends, a welcoming party to all of Tahoe’s visitors, and one of the best family friendly events you’ll find anywhere. Its full of hometown nostalgia mixed with a dose of fun and games for all ages (and even the family dog), with challenges to test your mettle from wing eating contests to the Polar Bear Swim in Lake Tahoe to the snow sculpture contest.

You won’t want to miss the 37th annual SnowFest! with festivities from parties and parades to fireworks and much more from March 1 to 11. | tahoesnowfest.org

Snowfest musts

Wear your Mardi Gras beads (and grab more at the parades)

Attend both parades as they are equally fun, yet different

Go early for the pancake breakfasts (and support local fire departments)

Challenge yourself to attend every event

Cheer on the brave souls at the Polar Bear Plunge

Get sooted by the Snow Festival Miner krewe at the Tahoe City Parade

March 1-11

Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Tag a selfie inside the most Tahoe City businesses to win an ultimate Tahoe City Summer Event Package. | Details visittahoecity.org

Thursday, March 1

5 p.m. | Kickoff Party & Queen Coronation | Gar Woods, Carnelian Bay

Friday, March 2 (Tahoe City)

6:30 p.m. | Blake-Apalooza tribute to Black Beeman & fireworks viewing | Blue Agave

7:30 p.m. | Fireworks off Commons Beach

Saturday, March 3 (Tahoe City)

7-11 a.m. | Pancake Breakfast | Tahoe City fire station

11:30 a.m. | Tahoe City parade (Safeway to Save Mart)

12:30 p.m. | Paint the Snowman | North Tahoe Arts Center

12:30 p.m. | Pete ‘n’ Peters Post Parade Party

12:30-3 p.m. | Tahoe Community Nursery School Winter Party & Fundraiser

| Boatworks Mall

1 p.m. | Snowball Drop Fundraiser & Snowfall Fight | Tahoe City Winter Sports Park

2:30 p.m. | Gar Woods’ 30th Annual Polar Bear Swim, Carnelian Bay

Sunday, March 4 (Tahoe City)

3 p.m. | Fat Cat’s 2nd annual Hot Wing Eating Contest

4 p.m. | Sunnyside’s Annual Luau

Monday, March 5

5 p.m. | Za’s 4th annual Clam Bake, Tahoe City

Tuesday, March 6

7 p.m. | Pete ‘n’ Peters Bar Olympics, Tahoe City

Wednesday, March 7

11 a.m.-7 p.m. | Wine ‘n’ Ice ice carving competition | Truckee River Winery

Thursday, March 8 (Tahoe City)

4 p.m. | Willard’s Après Ski

5:30 -7 p.m. | Meet the Rescue Dogs of Squaw Valley | North Lake Tahoe Visitor Center

9 p.m. | Rosie’s Bingo Night

Friday, March 9

5 p.m. | Bridgetender’s 10th annual Ribfest, Tahoe City

7 p.m. | Winter White Out Party | Alibi Ale Works Truckee

Saturday, March 10 (Kings Beach)

8:30 a.m. | Dress Up Your Dog | North Tahoe Event Center

8:30 a.m. | Pancake Breakfast | North Tahoe Event Center

11:30 a.m. | Kings Beach Parade (Secline to Coon streets)

3 p.m. | Get S’more Saturday | Downtown Kings Beach

Sunday, March 11

12 p.m. | Snow Sculpture Contest | River Ranch, Alpine Meadows

1 p.m. | I-Did-A-Run race (dogs pulling covered wagons) | Tahoe Donner Downhill