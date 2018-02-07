Art Events

1st & 3rd Wednesday

Gathering of Artists North Tahoe Arts Center

Thursdays

Guided art tours Nevada Museum of Art (except 1st Thursday)

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics Truckee Community Art Center

1st Friday

Fiber Art Group SLT Library

2nd Friday

Senior art classes & tours Nevada Museum of Art

Saturday & Sunday

Guided art tours Nevada Museum of Art

2nd Saturday

Free admission Nevada Museum of Art

Kids’ Art Day Nevada Museum of Art

Art Walk Reno

Local photographer honored

Kings Beach

Danielle Hankinson of Kindred Soul Photography has earned the photographic craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America. She was awarded the photographic craftsman degree in recognition of her service to the photographic profession as a speaker and mentor. Hankinson was only one of 66 recipients nationwide to receive the honor this year.

As a professional photographer of 11 years, Hankinson loves to capture relationships and celebrate family. As a wife and mom to two teenage girls, she understands the importance of capturing life in the now. Hailing from Australia, Hankinson has climbed cliffs, waded in rivers, hung from boats, trekked through snowstorms and endured animal slobber all in the name of the perfect shot. | kindredsoulphoto.com

Art of the Basin and Range

Incline Village, Nev.

“Basin and Range” features 18 Southern Nevada artists who were invited to create as a response to and in honor of a tract of Nevada land covering 700,000 acres, now identified as the Basin and Range National Monument. This area not only includes wildlife and desert landscapes and formations, but also ancient and contemporary artwork: petroglyphs carved an estimated 4,000 years ago and Michael Heizer’s mile-long “City.” The exhibit will be at the Tahoe Gallery until March 23. An artists’ talk and reception is on Feb. 15 from

5 to 7 p.m.

“Volte-Face” (about face) by Bryan Cera explores the motif of the human face through a collection of digitally fabricated sculptures and images. Through many forms of mediating the human image, Cera invites viewers to examine both utopian and cynical elements of emergent technologies and the ways they shape human identity. It will be on display from Feb. 8 to March 9 at Garage Door Gallery. An artist’s talk and reception with guest curator Daniel Robert Kelly will be on Feb. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. | sierranevada.edu

Tahoe art work wanted

South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Arts Alliance is calling for artists to display in South Lake Tahoe City Hall Art Gallery. Installations will rotate on a quarterly basis. The gallery space consists of several walls in the lobby of City Hall and will be seen by all those coming to the airport. Preference will be given to artists and art organizations residing in South Lake Tahoe and artwork with a Tahoe theme. The first installation will be on March 4 with an opening of March 5. The installation will be on display until June 16. Exhibitors will be chosen by Feb. 21.

| info@tahoeartalliance.org

Art to raise awareness

Kings Beach

Local artist Anastiscia Chantler Lang will present an art show for Lyme disease patients and awareness on Feb. 11 at Java Hut from noon to 4 p.m. | spokencolorart.com

Heart Art live art show

Truckee

The “Rose Above Thorns of Love: AKA Red Friday” live art show will be at Art Truckee Gallery on Feb. 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. featuring artist Alex Kelly.

“LiveART Seduction is a translation of the energy that women are made of. All have their own language of struggle and this is what magnifies the strength of beauty,” according to the artist. “The glow of the outer perspective of ‘beauty’ is magnified from the inner self. When minds open to music, movement and a FineArt energy, the combine creates a quick creation of passion, struggle and optimism.” Entrance is $20 and is open to ages 21 and older only. | arttruckee.com

Roaring good art show

Truckee

Riverside Studios and High Fives Foundation seventh annual Lion Heart Art Show will be on display until the end of February. This show feature artists who made masterpieces using 12-inch-by-12-inch panels of wood. Each panel sells for $100. Proceeds will benefit the CR Johnson Healing Center, a program service of the High Fives Foundation that provides resources to athletes in recovery from a sports-related injury. | riversideartstudios.com

Making art public

Lakewide

Tahoe Public Art (TPA) announces an open call for artist proposals for Temporary Environmental Art Installations along the new Tahoe Public Art Trail. One of the most important milestones TPA achieved in 2017 was securing a lake-wide permit from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for temporary environmental art installations on both the California and Nevada sides. TPA is seeking artwork that engages audiences in contemplating their civic responsibility as it relates to the natural and cultural heritage of the Lake Tahoe Basin. | tahoepublicart.com

Get in your element

Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission is calling for submissions for the spring exhibit at the Truckee Donner Community Recreation Center; it will be called “Elements: Our Region.” The exhibit will feature paintings, drawings, sculpture and photography and will be on display from March to June. An opening reception will be held on March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. All media will be accepted. Submissions are due on Feb. 16. Everyone is encouraged to participate. Guidelines and entry forms are available online. | tdrpd.org

Art surplus for less

Tahoe City

North Tahoe Arts Fab ‘n’ Funky Art Clearance Sale Showing is until Feb. 28. Featured ARTisan Shop artists are clearing out their inventories to offer a variety of arts and crafts at discounted prices. Works on sale include original paintings, pastels, watercolors, photography, jewelry and more. The showing will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

| northtahoearts.com or (530) 581-2787

Grants for Nevada arts

Nevada arts organizations can begin submitting applications for Nevada Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2019 now. These annual awards include Arts Learning Project Grants, Partners in Excellence Grants and Project Grants. In addition, individuals can submit nominations for the Nevada Heritage Award. Grant applications and award nominations for NAC grants and awards must be submitted through “GO Smart,” the new online grants system available at nevada.gosmart.org. Applications for Artist Fellowship Grants and the Fellowship Project Grant are available now. | nac.nevadaculture.org or (775) 687-7102

Gathering of Artists

Tahoe City

Gathering of Artists is every first and third Wednesday of the month at North Tahoe Arts Center. Artists are welcome to drop in and share studio space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | northtahoearts.com

Nature unchecked

Olympic Valley

Gallery Keoki hosts Keoki Flagg’s newest Image Collection release on Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. For eight days Flagg island hopped in Ecuador and took photos of the region, which is protected under a National Park system.

“The natural world with all of its wonders has always been my source of creative inspiration,” says Flagg. “Exploring earth and experiencing new places brings an emotional immediacy and vibrancy to my artistic voice. Representing beautiful nature unchecked, the Galapagos has always been one of those magical places that have beckoned, filling my imagination with visions of exotic wildlife.”

He also shot underwater with his standard Nikon D810 pro camera encased in a water housing. “Day after day,” he says, “I was exposed to beautiful raw earth and magnificent creatures. It touched me deeply, inspiring a sense of the magic of natural life and the act of immersing oneself into the wild. I was reminded that there was no other moment than now.”

There will be a slideshow presentation of his experience along with the unveiling of his newest world adventure collection. No RSVP is necessary; kids are welcome.

| gallerykeoki.com

Proud, assertive Australian artists

Reno, Nev.

“Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” presents nine women at the forefront of international contemporary art. Featuring 70 works in media ranging from paintings on canvas, paper and eucalyptus bark, to woven installations and video projections, the show is both culturally specific and globally alert.

Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, Donald W. Reynolds Center for the Visual Arts, E. L. Wiegand Gallery, Marking the Infinite will be on view from Feb. 17 through May 13. Although hailing from some of the most remote communities on the planet, the work of the nine women artists speaks loudly and clearly to the contemporary age.

The artists are: Nonggirrnga Marawili, Wintjiya Napaltjarri, Yukultji Napangati, Angeline Pwerle, Carlene West, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Lena Yarinkura, Gulumbu Yunupingu and Nyapanyapa Yunupingu. While these women are some of the most acclaimed Australian artists working today, for many it is their first exposure to American audiences. Their artworks are proud assertions of who they are and their pride in their communities.

| nevadaart.org

Get that glazed look

Truckee

Wheel/Hand Building Ceramics led by Susan Dorwart is at Truckee Community Art Center for ages 16 and older. The class is ongoing on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This is a more advanced class with use of the wheel and hand-molding projects. Learn to use coils and slabs and sculpture techniques. Pieces will be glazed with safe, lead-free glazes. The fee is $12 per class if paid monthly or $13 for drop-ins. There is a $3 materials fee due to the instructor at each class. | tdrpd.org

Silky animals of the wild

Reno, Nev.

Miranda Roberts presents “Wild About Silk” with paintings of the illustrated children’s animals from her soon-to-be-published new book for children entitled “Moyo’s Journey.” The colorful exhibit will be at South Valleys Library until Feb. 21. | (775) 851-5190

Unsettling exhibit

Carson City, Nev.

For nearly a decade, Reno photographer Paul Baker Prindle has documented sites from California to New York that look extraordinarily ordinary. Yet each of these places and their everyday landscapes has a horrific story to tell. Each photograph is of a location where gay men, lesbians and transgender individuals were murdered. Baker Prindle’s series, “Memento Mori,” is the featured exhibit at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery through March 9.

“Human lives were forever ended in ignominious, plain places and I’ve purposely recorded these locals after years of growth and development have obscured any traces that once scarred the land. Each site I visited was an unsettling disappointment, bearing few, if any, clues to the value of the life that ended there. The photograph produced is a weak, but concrete, tie back to the criminal events that occurred at each site,” says Baker Prindle. An artist’s reception and talk is on Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. | nvculture.org

Reflecting permanence

Reno, Nev.

University of Nevada, Reno art department alumnus Joan Arrizabalaga will mount a solo exhibition, “Reflections,” as part of University Galleries’ exhibition series that investigates the permanent collection. It will be on display until Feb. 23, at UNR’s Sheppard Contemporary, Church Fine Arts. | unr.edu

Golden State in its glory

South Lake Tahoe

Artist, poet and naturalist Obi Kaufmann brings his best-selling “California Field Atlas” to the South Lake Tahoe Library on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. The lavishly illustrated book with hundreds of hand-painted maps and wildlife renderings is based on his decades of walking the back country of California. He will be presenting the book with a Q&A session to follow. There will be signed copies for sale. The event is free and open to all. | (530) 573-3185

Join fiber art group

South Lake Tahoe

The South Lake Tahoe Library hosts a fiber art group meeting on the first Friday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m. The group is open to those who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, hand sewing and other fiber arts. Participants will learn new tricks and are encouraged to share projects, ideas and stories. Bring current projects or start a new one. All skill levels are welcome. | (530) 573-3185

Ritz-Carlton sports winter art

Northstar

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has joined with SLATE Art Consulting of San Francisco to feature a new winter exhibition of Northern California artists’ works throughout the hotel’s lobby and public areas through April. The exhibition of 20 contemporary works of art, both sculpture and painting, include landscapes and abstract works. | (530) 562-3000

Artistic to the core

Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Arts Council presents watercolor artist Vickie Kingman at the Copeland Gallery until March 1. Kingman, whose background in the arts is varied, currently teaches watercolor classes in Gardnerville, Nev. She has also been involved in community and children’s theater as an actor and director and she is a singer, recently with Fulton Street Jazz Band. | cvartscouncil.com

No boundaries

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces “Inside and Outside the Lines” by artists Jonathan Farber and Susan Kotler at Sierra Room Community Center until March 1. Kotler creates works using acrylics or watercolors that allow for spontaneous and direct expression. She finds inspiration for her art in natural phenomena such as water, rocks, trees, light and concepts from quantum physics and consciousness studies. Farber bases his drawings on a specific mark-making style. He uses patterns of redundant, diminutive marks that are evident on an individual basis and also combine with other marks to form a larger

whole or image. | arts-initiative.org

Patterns mimic nature

Carson City, Nev.

Reno artist Nate Clark’s paintings will be featured at the Nevada Arts Council’s OXS Gallery in Carson City, Nev., through March 11. The paintings highlight the subtle contrast between the imperfections of handmade marks and a methodical formula or scientific method.

“The repetition of simple shapes and marks develops a pattern that mimics nature by allowing the structure of each work to unfold and respond to itself, like the growth pattern of a forest ecosystem,” Clark said. | nac.nevadaculture.org

Tahoe Art League members’ show

South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Art League, in conjunction with Lake Tahoe Community College, will be having a second annual art show, “The Tahoe Art League Presents,” through March 25 at the college. | talart.org

Student work featured

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative announces its exhibition, “ART from WNC,” at the Community Development Building [the Brick]. Eleven student artists from Western Nevada College have work in the exhibit until April 12. The exhibition presents poster designs by Professor Conkey’s Graphic Communications students including Neil Anderson, Christian Cooper, Jesus Fernandez Garcia, Robin Johnson, Michelle Keele, Suzanne Pipho, Stacia Woomer and Amanda Yau. Three additional students are Sharon Carter, who submitted a large watercolor landscape for the show; Bailee Barber, who has two series of photographs and Tracy Mendibles with a pencil drawing. | arts-initiative.org

Out of this world

Carson City, Nev.

Capital City Arts Initiative presents its exhibition “Writing from Mars” by artist Rick Parsons at the CCAI Courthouse Gallery until May 23. Parsons’ current work has been exploring automatic writing, jazz thinking and 3-D forms while also addressing the environment. Parsons has been teaching at Sierra Nevada College for eight years and was named the 2012-13 Faculty Member of the Year by the SNC student body. Artist and writer Chris Lanier has written the exhibition essay for the exhibit. | arts-initiative.org

Exhibit runs skin deep

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts “Ink & Ivory,” an exhibit featuring two nautical art forms on display until April. Scrimshaw, attributed to American sailors, is the art of intricate carvings on bone ivory and other found objects. These works of art capture visuals of the past and tell the story of environmental impact, laws and regulations. “Ink & Ivory” will trace the nautical tradition of tattooing. Discover tattoos that were meant to bring sailors luck, see skin-deep evidence of their travels and feel the sense of longing behind sentimental tributes to wives and sweethearts back home. Best of all, “Ink & Ivory” will feature modern-day tattoos which are specific to nautical tradition or deep Tahoe connection.

| tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Boat names focus of exhibit

Tahoe City

Tahoe Maritime Museum hosts an exhibition that explores the stories behind the names of familiar Tahoe places and beloved Tahoe boats. “What’s in A Name?” will be on display until April. Choosing a name for a boat is a personal choice and not arbitrary. Many boat owners choose names that reflect a part of their life or family. Names are expressions of the owner’s personality and sense of humor. Other boat names pay homage to the tradition of the boat as a gendered object.

Visitors can also expect to delve into the complex nautical history behind the female persona of ships and boats. | tahoemaritimemuseum.org