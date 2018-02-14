Answer the call of the mountains at Alpenglow Mountain Festival

Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter returns from Feb. 17 to 25 featuring a nine-day celebration of human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demos, presentations, films and more. It explores some of the best activities the Tahoe Sierra has to offer and is the only mountain lifestyle event in North America that is almost entirely free and community centric. The event is designed for beginner and intermediate mountain recreation enthusiasts. Tahoe Weekly will have details on the summer festival from June 16 to 24 when they are announced.

The fifth year for the Alpenglow Mountain Festival showcases more than 75 events from back-country skiing and splitboarding, to cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, natural history, yoga, live music, educational workshops, social gatherings, back-country cooking, dog-friendly events, winter astronomy events, Tailgate Talks covering topics including back-country skiing and waxing, and much more.

“The Mountain Festival was born out of the desire to share the mountain pursuits which drew us to Tahoe with others,” according to Brendan Madigan, founder of the Mountain Festival, said in a press release. “We’ve designed the Mountain Festival as a destination event for mountain enthusiasts of all ability levels who are interested in trying a multitude of human-powered sports in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Read the Events calendar in this issue or at TheTahoeWeekly.com for a complete list of daily activities. Registration for most events requires a deposit to reserve a spot that is refunded upon participation. For more information or to register, visit alpenglowsports.com.

Festival highlights

Mountainfilm Tour & Kickoff | Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives at Olympic Village Lodge on Feb. 17. Mountainfilm screens feature documentaries on environmental issues, epic adventures, eye-opening politics and humanitarian causes, along with short gems and rare films.

Backcountry Bartending & Snowshoe Crawl | Join Michelle Shea of Adventure Dining Guide on Feb. 18 for a happy hour snowshoe crawl, while learning the tricks of the trade for mixing drinks in the back country.

Tahoe Backcountry Women talk | Elite ski mountaineer Kim Havell shares adventurous tales from numerous mountain journeys with female partners spanning a more than 20-year career in the back country on Feb. 21. Ladies only.

Winter Film Series | Alpenglow Sports presents Barry Blanchard and his film “The Mountain, An Arrow Pointing Up” for the final installment of the 12th annual Winter Film Series on Feb. 22. Blanchard, one of Canada’s foremost alpinists, will tell why he’s dedicated his adult life to finding the most epic first ascents across the globe. Showing images from alpine adventures in the Canadian Rockies, European Alps, Pakistani Karakorum and Greater Himalaya, Everest and K2, Blanchard will illustrate the ways in which mountains engage and inspire, and demonstrate how climbing soothes the soul.

Nachtspektakel | The Nachtspektakel, a European-inspired uphill ski touring event, on Feb. 23 features a skin up for spectacular views of Lake Tahoe, a back-country social and bonfire and a three-course catered meal.