Feb. 22 to March 7, 2018 | Always a great time in Tahoe

I’ve heard skiers laminate the lack of “epic” snowstorms this season following the 2016-17 season that brought storm after storm to the Tahoe Sierra with 3, 4 or 5 feet of snow with each system (and the accompanying power outages, road closures, avalanches and mud slides). And, I’ve heard skiers proclaim that they have had amazing ski days this season, some tallying 60.

So, what’s the difference between these two skiers? Perspective.

The Tahoe Sierra may not have experienced any epic snowstorms this season, but it’s been steadily growing inch by inch with each successive storm. Add to that the expansive snowmaking capabilities that many ski resorts have invested in to add manmade gold on top of what Mother Nature has provided and the bases are several feet deep (Check out the Snow Report at TheTahoeWeekly.com).

So, there’s no excuse for not having an amazing, wonderful time in Tahoe. If you’re not, that’s your own fault.

Yes, some of the ski areas are only partially open, temporarily closed or never opened at all due to geography at lower elevation base areas (I’m a Nordic skier so I’m feeling it). So, step outside your norm. Try a new ski area. It’s the perfect time to try a new sport – ice skating, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, sledding (always a fun choice). Go hiking, road biking or paddleboarding.

Better yet, skin to Tahoe’s heights. If the snow level goes higher, so must we. Maybe it’s time to explore the back country. Take a guided tour during the Alpenglow Mountain Festival or take a guided tour with any of the many back-country outfitters in the region.

Then, hit the parades, the parties, the fireworks and the festivities of SnowFest! starting on March 1 to celebrate this amazing slice of paradise.