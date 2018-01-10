Tahoe wakes up to a powder day

An overnight winter storm on Jan. 19 brought fresh, fluffy powder to the Tahoe Sierra with new snow fall reported at local ski resorts averaging 10 to 11 inches at the higher elevations down to several inches at lake level (Lake Tahoe sits at 6,223 feet). The winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, with 2 to 5 additional inches of snow possible.

The new snowfall will open additional terrain at many ski areas, as well as mark the opening of Royal Gorge Cross Country on Jan. 20. Tahoe Donner Cross Country has announced a tentative opening on Jan. 20, as well.

Forecast | A second round of scattered snow showers are forecasted overnight into Jan. 20 with 2 inches to 5 inches predicted, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

A weak system is also moving in Sunday night into Monday with snowfall on 3 to 6 inches. Another storm system will move in late Tuesday, Jan. 23, into Wednesday bringing more snow.

Current conditions as of Jan. 12, 2018

(New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)

Alpine Meadows | 18”-39” base | 9”-10” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | | 12” new snow

Boreal | 24”-54” base | 11” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open| 8”-10” new snow

Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 5” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | Reopening TBA

Granlibakken | 5” base | 4” new snow

Heavenly | 31” base | 7” new snow

Homewood | 15” base | 6”-10” new snow

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 31” | 7” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA

Mt. Rose | 19”-47” | 8”-11” new snow

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 18”-48” base | 7”-11” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open | 4” new snow

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening Jan. 20 | 6” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 14”-50” base | 9” new snow

Soda Springs | 20” base | 11” new snow

Squaw Valley | 18”-27” base | 11” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 11”-31” base | 6”-10” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 26” base | 9” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Tentative opening Jan. 20 | base not reported | 4”-6” new snow

Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA