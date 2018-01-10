Tahoe wakes up to a powder day

An overnight winter storm on Jan. 19 brought fresh, fluffy powder to the Tahoe Sierra with new snow fall reported at local ski resorts averaging 10 to 11 inches at the higher elevations down to several inches at lake level (Lake Tahoe sits at 6,223 feet). The winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, with 2 to 5 additional inches of snow possible.
The new snowfall will open additional terrain at many ski areas, as well as mark the opening of Royal Gorge Cross Country on Jan. 20. Tahoe Donner Cross Country has announced a tentative opening on Jan. 20, as well.
Forecast | A second round of scattered snow showers are forecasted overnight into Jan. 20 with 2 inches to 5 inches predicted, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
A weak system is also moving in Sunday night into Monday with snowfall on 3 to 6 inches. Another storm system will move in late Tuesday, Jan. 23, into Wednesday bringing more snow.
Current conditions as of Jan. 12, 2018
(New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)
Alpine Meadows | 18”-39” base | 9”-10” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | | 12” new snow
Boreal | 24”-54” base | 11” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open| 8”-10” new snow
Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 5” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | Reopening TBA
Granlibakken | 5” base | 4” new snow
Heavenly | 31” base | 7” new snow
Homewood | 15” base | 6”-10” new snow
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 31” | 7” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA
Mt. Rose | 19”-47” | 8”-11” new snow
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 18”-48” base | 7”-11” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open | 4” new snow
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening Jan. 20 | 6” new snow
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 14”-50” base | 9” new snow
Soda Springs | 20” base | 11” new snow
Squaw Valley | 18”-27” base | 11” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 11”-31” base | 6”-10” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 26” base | 9” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Tentative opening Jan. 20 | base not reported | 4”-6” new snow
Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA