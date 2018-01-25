Squaw Valley to host 2018 Outessa

REI Outessa returns for its third year with a new Tahoe location at Squaw Valley from Aug. 2 to 5. Outessa will offer retreats for women who want to push their limits and learn new skills through immersive experiences during a three-day weekend.

The Outessa series is designed to grow and strengthen the community of women in the outdoors. The REI Outessa property now offers three unique event series beginning this summer including retreats, festivals and a virtual join in so women can select the experience that’s best for them, whether close to home or a destination location.

Women can customize their retreat experience. For example, participants can join workshops like Wilderness Survival, Map and Compass Navigation, Sunrise Yoga and Reframe on Goal Setting, and activities such as rock climbing, mountain biking, standup paddleboarding and introduction to backpacking, taught by top REI Outdoor School female instructors and brand partners. The day starts with a full breakfast before heading out to the trail, crag or water, while evenings are filled with chef-inspired meals and fireside relaxation complete with s’mores, wine, inspirational speakers and conversation. In 2017, the series brought close to 1,000 women together to experience the outdoors and find their community of likeminded women.

New for 2018 will be REI Outessafest. These one-day festivals will take place near urban centers and will bring together thousands of people to connect through female-forward music, art, wellness and adventure. Inspired by women but open to families, friends and allies, REI Outessafest celebrates life outside by spending a full day in nature. REI Outessafest tickets will go on sale in late spring.

In order to provide many different ways in which women can engage with REI Outessa, REI will also host a virtual join in for the first time. For a low entry fee, participants from all over the country will come together on one day to pledge miles and work toward a collective goal REI will set. Women, their friends, families and allies can conquer these miles on their own time while empowering women in their communities and potentially meeting new friends that have the same common goals. Women can engage with others through hiking, walking, paddling or running to reach a milestone achievement. Additional details will be announced this summer.

Visit outessa.com to learn about the retreat locations and dates. Tickets for the REI Outessa retreats will go on sale on Feb. 5. On this day, participants can also begin to build their schedules for the three-day weekend.