Ski areas receives up to 18” new snow in time for holiday weekend

A few snow systems over the last seven days brought fresh snow to several ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra from 18” of new snow at Kirkwood, 12” at Northstar, 10” at Heavenly, 9” at Sierra-at-Tahoe, 5” at Soda Springs and 4” at Sugar Bowl and several inches at other ski areas. Hope Valley Cross Country has also opened for the season. (New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)
Surprise snowfall!📹: 1.11.18 | 11:20am
Posted by Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Thursday, January 11, 2018
Forecast | The weather forecast for the Tahoe Sierra is calling for up to 4” of snow on Jan. 16, with two more significant systems coming in on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Friday, Jan. 19. “Early snowfall projections of a foot or more in the Sierra above 7000 feet, with several inches down to 5500 feet, seem reasonable,” on Thursday according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
Current conditions as of Jan. 12, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 18”-27” base | 1”-6” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 4km groomed
Boreal | 18” base | 1” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open; no snow base
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base
Donner Ski Ranch | Reopening TBA
Granlibakken | 1” base
Heavenly | 27” base | 10” new snow
Homewood | 13” base
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 24” base | 18” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA
Mt. Rose | 18”-36”
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 39” base | 12” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open; no snow base
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open
Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 14”-50” base | 9” new snow
Soda Springs | 10” base | 4” new snow
Squaw Valley | 12”-28” base
Sugar Bowl | 11”-31” base | 5” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open; no snow base
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Ice skating open
Tahoe Donner | 6” base
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 1” base | Open for fat tire biking & hiking
Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA