Ski areas receives up to 18” new snow in time for holiday weekend

A few snow systems over the last seven days brought fresh snow to several ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra from 18” of new snow at Kirkwood, 12” at Northstar, 10” at Heavenly, 9” at Sierra-at-Tahoe, 5” at Soda Springs and 4” at Sugar Bowl and several inches at other ski areas. Hope Valley Cross Country has also opened for the season. (New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)

1.11.18 Snowfall Surprise snowfall!📹: 1.11.18 | 11:20am Posted by Kirkwood Mountain Resort on Thursday, January 11, 2018

Forecast | The weather forecast for the Tahoe Sierra is calling for up to 4” of snow on Jan. 16, with two more significant systems coming in on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Friday, Jan. 19. “Early snowfall projections of a foot or more in the Sierra above 7000 feet, with several inches down to 5500 feet, seem reasonable,” on Thursday according to the National Weather Service in Reno.



Current conditions as of Jan. 12, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 18”-27” base | 1”-6” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 4km groomed

Boreal | 18” base | 1” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open; no snow base

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base

Donner Ski Ranch | Reopening TBA

Granlibakken | 1” base

Heavenly | 27” base | 10” new snow

Homewood | 13” base

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 24” base | 18” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA

Mt. Rose | 18”-36”

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 39” base | 12” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open; no snow base

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open

Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Opening TBA

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 14”-50” base | 9” new snow

Soda Springs | 10” base | 4” new snow

Squaw Valley | 12”-28” base

Sugar Bowl | 11”-31” base | 5” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open; no snow base

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Ice skating open

Tahoe Donner | 6” base

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 1” base | Open for fat tire biking & hiking

Tahoe Cross Country | Opening TBA