Outdoor Events

Motorized avalanche training

Sierra Avalanche Center offers a 24-hour course that provides an introduction to avalanche risk management for motorized users. Learning will occur through a mix of classroom and field practice, with an emphasis on field practice whenever possible.

This course follows the guidelines for Recreational Level I Avalanche Training as established by the American Avalanche Association. Classes will be offered from Jan. 26 to 28, Feb. 9 to 11 and Feb. 23 to 25 in South Lake Tahoe; and March 2 to 4 in Incline Village, Nev. | sierraavalanchecenter.org



Big year for birds

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science offers Tahoe Big Year, which celebrates the hundreds of bird species that make the Tahoe region their home year-round, during summer or winter or while passing through to other destinations. Participants will scour the Lake Tahoe region in search of as many species of birds as they can find during 2018. The event is open to TINS members and membership is open to all. | tinsweb.org

Roses are rad

Reno, Nev.

Mount Rose Ski is accepting submissions for the inaugural Roses are RAD Winter Film Festival. Skiers, boarders and amateur cinematographers with amazing footage, 2 to 3 minutes in length, can enter through March 1. Ten films will be selected for the screening at the festival at Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, Nev., on March 9. Details, requirements and submission instructions are online. | skirose.com

Back-country avalanche ed

Tahoe Donner

North American Ski Training Center is providing back-country guiding and avalanche education at Tahoe Donner Adventure Center on Jan. 27, Feb. 23 and March 3. Get out and explore the back-country skiing with professional instructors and guides. A trail pass is required for any off-piste skiing or boarding within the cross-country ski area boundary. Space is limited. Reservations are suggested. Beginners are welcome. | (530) 386-2102

Congrats to Judy Anderson

A Carnelian Bay woman has been named as one of the 2017 Ironman All-World Athlete Champions. Judy Anderson was named for the Female 50 to 54 category. There were 29 overall athletes named out of the 25,000 athletes worldwide, who accrued enough points in 2017 to earn the designation of Ironman All-World Athlete. Nine champions were named from the United States — six were female and three were male. Athletes who finish the season in the Top 10 percent of their country are recognized. | ironman.com

Shreddit Showdown accepting films

Truckee

Granite Chief’s fifth annual Shreddit Showdown Ski Movie Contest is accepting 3-minute ski movies from Feb. 15 to 25. Film categories include Adult, Teen Grom and Filmmaker. Award categories include Grand, Second, Third, People’s Choice and Silver Bullet. Prizes range from skis and boots to an avalanche airbag. The Shreddie Awards will be on March 8 at Tahoe City Art Haus & Cinema. | granitechief.com

Competition must-sees

Homewood

Homewood Mountain Resort hosts the Homewood Bound Touring Race on Jan. 28 from 7 to 10 a.m. in partnership with U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association. Competitors will face a challenging course, traversing the mountain with multiple climb/descent sections, boot scrambles and more. The course covers the majority of the resort. Divisions include men’s and women’s open in splitboarding and men’s and women’s Under 17, Open and Over 45 in skiing. Final registration is the day before; skiers are recommended to pre-register online.

On Feb. 11 is the third USCSA event of the season. Competitors will have a choice of lines through the Slopestyle Course, throwing down his or her best tricks to impress judges and earn points. | skihomewood.com

The feminine touch

Olympic Valley

Women of Winter Camp is from Jan. 28 to 30 at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for ages 18 and older. Three days of full skiing with like-minded women in a supportive environment is being offered to improve confidence and skill. Female instructors will offer tips and guidance. | squawalpine.com

Wax dem skis, boards

Soda Springs

Boreal Mountain Resort announces its winter events. The Burton Qualifier is on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. The Airblaster Board Games are Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. The Boreal Banked Slalom is from March 10 to 11. The Tim Sims Retro Worlds is from March 24 to 25. It’s Tits is on April 7 at 1 p.m. | Boreal Mountain on Facebook

Train with the best

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge Cross Country offers ski clinics for various ski levels with expert skiers. A Women’s Ski Clinic is offered on Saturdays from Feb. 3 to 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Summit Station. Sessions will alternate between classic and skating, depending on the interest of the participants. The course with instructor Debbie Shaw will cover all the basics of each technique. The last session includes a fun race event. The cost is $120.

Dave Eastwood will lead an intermediate/advanced Skate Clinic on Feb. 10. Olympian Katerina Nash will lead an intermediate Skate Clinic on Feb. 24. An Intermediate Skate Clinic will be led by Franz Bernstein and Caitlin on March 3. | royalgorge.com

Explore the back country

Kirkwood

Kirkwood Mountain Resort offers many upcoming clinics and workshops for guests who want to enhance his or her skiing experience. E:K (Expedition: Kirkwood) Masters Program is a mid-week social program from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for passholders age 50 and older. It is offered on Feb. 14 and Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21, and April 4, 2018.

E:K AIARE Level 1 is a three-day introduction course to avalanche phenomena. Ongoing sessions will be offered throughout the winter until April 1.

E:K Steeps focuses on the unique Kirkwood terrain and offers the exploration and skill development it takes to successfully ski/ride these areas with confidence. It will be offered on Feb. 17 and March 17.

E:K Ladies Only Clinic is open to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders. It is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 and April 7.

E:K Freeride Workshop is designed to take intermediate and expert skiers/riders to the next level. It is offered on Feb. 24 and March 10.

E:K Backcountry Workshop is an introduction to avalanche awareness and will create a solid foundation on which to build skills for the AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Certificate Course. It is offered on Feb. 3 and March 24. | kirkwood.com

Entry-level avalanche courses

Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Expeditions offers a comprehensive entry-level avalanche course designed for those with basic ski and snowboard touring experience. The price includes all necessary classroom supplies and the AIARE field book. At the end of the AIARE 1 course, the student should be able to plan and prepare for travel in avalanche terrain, recognize avalanche terrain, describe a basic framework for making decisions in avalanche terrain and learn and apply effective companion rescue.

Instructional sessions, which include both class and field instruction are $475 for ages 13 and older. Course dates are: Jan. 26 to 28, Feb. 2 to 4, Feb. 9 to 11, Feb. 17 to 19 and March 16 to 18. | alpenglowexpeditions.com

Tahoe Rim Tour postponed

The 11th annual Tahoe Rim Tour & Race is at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area scheduled for Jan. 29 has been postponed due to conditions. New date TBA. This is a point-to-point 26km race from the ski area to Northstar California. Proceeds go to Far West Nordic Ski Education Association’s junior ski programs. A classic wave starts at 9 a.m. and a skate wave at 9:30 a.m. Lunch, party and awards will be at Northstar Cross Country Center. | farwestnordic.org

Support the groom

Incline Village, Nev.

This winter, Nevada Nordic is preparing to groom a cross-country ski trail at Mountain Golf Course. The course will be narrow, 8- to 10-feet wide, and designed to ensure no adverse impact on the fairways. The organization is looking for financial support to purchase a small SnowCAT to groom trails after heavy Sierra storms. One has been found with a trailer and the cost is $27,300. With an additional $2,500, the track-setter for classic tracks can be purchased, too. Nevada Nordic’s board has agreed to match the first $10,000 of donations. The nonprofit organization also intends to use this equipment at the Mount Rose area once it has secured the appropriate permits. Donations by check can be mailed to Nevada Nordic, P.O. Box 5406, Incline Village, NV 89450. Credit card donations can be made online. | nevadanordic.org

This one is flexible

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Cross Country offers many chances to race. The Tahoe Donner XC Challenge is a tour or a race — the skier chooses. On Feb. 11 at 9 a.m., race (or tour) to as many checkpoints as desired, but the more checkpoint visits the more chances to win prizes. Lunch and raffle drawing is included in the day. Everyone is welcome.

The Sierra Skogsloppet Citizen’s Fundraiser on March 11 is organized by local school cross-country teams. All ages and levels are welcome.

Tour D’Euer on March 25 is a spring celebration and 30-year tradition. Start touring Euer Valley at 9 a.m. Then return for a barbecue and music on the patio from 11 a.m. | tahoedonner.com

Retro Ski Film series

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort will again host a free Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series at The Chateau on Thursdays from Feb. 15 through March 29. The series will again include brief presentations by local historians, filmmakers and/or former Diamond Peak employees, followed by screenings of classic ski and snowboard films, including five Warren Miller films from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Events will begin at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation. The ski films will start around 5:30 p.m. . The Retro Ski Film + Speaker Series is a free, family-friendly event. The Chateau will offer a no-host bar and popcorn at each event. | diamondpeak.com

Rare gems featured

Olympic Valley

Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives, with the tour heading to Tahoe on Feb. 17, at Olympic Village Lodge. The showing will kick off the annual Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter. Mountainfilm screens feature documentaries on environmental issues, epic adventures, eye-opening politics and humanitarian causes, along with short gems and rare films. These films will set the stage for a week of mountain culture, inspiration and education. Admission is $15. | mountainfilm.org

No spillage allowed

South Lake Tahoe

Camp Richardson Resort’s annual snowshoe cocktail races are on Feb. 17 and March 17, a favorite with visitors and locals. Racers, cocktail trays in hand, navigate through obstacles and up and down the beach. The winner is the fastest and cleanest — no spillage allowed — at the finish. Competitors can win prizes that range from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals. Registration is free and there are multiple race categories. Snowshoes are provided. | camprichardson.com

Winter favorites returns

Area venues

Alpenglow Sports Mountain Festival Winter returns from Feb. 17 to 25. This bi-annual, nine-day celebration offers human-powered mountain sports, events, clinics, equipment demos, presentations, films and more. It explores some of the best activities Lake Tahoe has to offer and is the only mountain lifestyle event in North America that is almost entirely free and community-centric. | alpenglowsports.com

Festive time at Boreal

Soda Springs

Subaru WinterFest at Boreal Ski Resort is on Feb. 24 and 25. Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a group photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. The Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers will educate the winter sports community about to enjoy the snow ethically and responsibly. | rideboreal.com

Race in waves

Tahoe City

Alpenglow Freestyle Race starts at Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area on Feb. 25. The race waves, starting at 10 a.m., are 20km, 10 km and 5 km. Sponsored by Alpenglow Sports, the races are a fundraiser for Tahoe XC Junior Development Ski Team. The $25 suggested donation includes a light lunch. Park at the North Tahoe High School and ski over to the start. | farwestnordic.org

Quail Freeride, Banked Slalom

Homewood

Homewood Mountain Resort hosts the Quail Freeride Competition on March 3, the first of its kind freeride/freeski event on the West Shore. Groms are invited to compete, as well, with a special award for the best overall Junior for Men and Women. Held on the classic Quail Face, expect sweeping turns, fast lines and plenty of side hits to make each line unique.

USASA Freestyle Banked Slalom with a twist is on March 10. Athletes will race to the finish through a unique course with time bonuses for freestyle tricks. This event will bring together the North and South Lake divisions of the USASA after the main competition series for a laid back, spring party. | skihomewood.com

An annual favorite

Tahoe City

The 40th annual Great Ski Race from Tahoe City to Truckee is slated for March 4. The Great Ski Race is the main fund-raising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which continues to be one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. Race proceeds are used primarily to purchase equipment and to support winter survival and avalanche education programs. | thegreatskirace.com

Downhill fun races

Truckee

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area hosts I-Did-A-Run Pull Fundraiser on March 11. Dogs of all shapes and sizes compete in an entertaining dog pull. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

On March 25, Tahoe Donner Family Challenge is a matched, time competition raced by family teams. It is a Giant Slalom race, but the time that counts is the difference between first and second runs. The team component is a combined best difference from a child in a family with the best difference from an adult in the family. This event starts at noon and is free.

Closing Day Downhill Dummy Contest is scheduled for April 15. Teams build dummies to send slide down the hill off a massive jump. Prizes are awarded for best design, air and best crash. There will be food and beverage specials, music and a bounce house. | tahoedonner.com

Outrageous duds, Dude

Olympic Valley

Pain McShlonkey on March 17 is at Squaw Valley. Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

Camping in the snow

Snow Camping 101 is an overnight snow-camping course designed for winter back-country enthusiasts. Join Tahoe Rim Trail Association on March 17 and 18 for this weekend experience to learn snow-camping tips, including winter layering, how to set up camp in the snow, winter Leave No Trace wilderness ethics, campsite selection, how to stay warm when you sleep and winter-weather smarts. After a morning classroom session, the learning goes out to the field by snowshoeing 2 to 3 miles to an evening destination. Participants must be in good physical condition and able to carry a 25- to 35-pound backpack while snowshoeing through deep snow. Participants must supply their own food and gear. The full recommended gear and food lists and requirements are online. | tahoerimtrail.org

Race on

Olympic Valley

Race against friends, family and other skiers at Squaw Valley’s NASTAR race course located at the top of Shirley Lake Express on Ramp Run. Participants will compete within their age and gender to win platinum, gold, silver and bronze medals. Racers who are top ranked in his or her group can qualify to compete in the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25. The races are held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | (530) 452-7188 or squawalpine.com



Rubbing elbows

Soda Springs

Tom Sims Retro World Championships are from March 23 to 25 at Boreal. Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. | rideboreal.com

Royal Gold Rush

Soda Springs

Royal Gorge’s Cross-Country Gold Rush Festival is on March 17 and 18. The 5 km, 10 km Classic Race is at Summit Station. There’s a Kids’ 3km race and kids’ obstacle race. The Gold Rush Festival also includes 15km, 30 km and 45 km freestyle races. Register before March 13 to receive discount on entry fees. | royalgorge.com

Championship returns to Sierra

Olympic Valley

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that Squaw Valley will host the 2018 Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships from March 21 to 25— the first time the event returns to the Sierra since 1981. Following the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, NASTAR National Championships will build on the enthusiasm generated by the games and provide a new locale for fans to get involved with alpine sports. NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within his or her age, gender and ability group by Feb. 19. | nastar.com/national-championships

Race against them all

Incline Village, Nev.

Diamond Cup Challenge is a family-friendly community fun race that benefits the Diamond Peak Ski Team on April 7. Compete against your child, spouse, best friend, whomever in a dual giant slalom format on Show-Off. Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged, regardless of experience. Award medals are given to the top three competitors of each category. | (775) 832-1176 or dpskiteam@dpsef.org

Welcome, Class of 2017

Olympic Valley

A group of eight skiing athletes and sport builders have been announced as inductees to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate ski and snowboard history from April 12 to 15 as it welcomes the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor its class of 2017. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com to learn about this year’s class of inductees.

The event will honor athletes and sport builders with lifelong national and international achievements in the sport. This year’s Class of 2017 Inductees was announced at the Hall of Fame in the Upper Peninsula town of Ishpeming Mich. on Sept. 15. For more details and to purchase tickets for the April induction, visit snowsporthistory.com.

Certify or recertify

Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a two-day Wilderness First Aid course taught by the Wilderness Medicine of NOLS On April 14 to 15. This course will provide individuals with a foundation in first-aid concepts critical to responding effectively to emergencies in a remote back-country environment. Classroom lectures and demonstrations are combined with realistic scenarios taught by seasoned instructors. No previous first-aid training is required. | (775) 298-4485 or tahoerimtrail.org

Upcoming popular biking events

Sierra Buttes

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship announced events dates for 2018. The Quincy Mountain Epic is from April 27 to 29. Lost and Found Gravel Grinder is on June 2. Downieville Classic Mountain Bike Race is from Aug. 2 to 5. Downieville Mountain Epic is from Aug. 24 to 26 and the Grinduro is on Sept. 29.

The Lost Triple Crown is a three-event series consisting of the Lost & Found on June 2, Downieville Classic on Aug. 2 and Grinduro on Sept. 29. | sierratrails.org

Reserve a spot now

Reno, Nev.

Far West 86th annual Snowsports Convention is from June 7 to 10at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Online registration is open now. Register by May 7 to secure a spot. | fwsa.org

Amgen Tour returns to Tahoe

The Amgen Tour of California returns to Tahoe for 2018 as part of an 11-city stop for the 13th annual cycling event taking place from May 13 to 19. Tahoe will host both men’s and women’s legs of the Amgen Tour.

Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest more than 600 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north. | amgen.com

Half marathon along the lake

Stateline, Nev.

Epic Tahoe presents Rock Tahoe Half Marathon on June 16. Registration is open now for the 13.1-mile course from Spooner Summit southward along the east shore of Lake Tahoe. Shuttles will pick runners up at Hard Rock Casino. A Pre-Race and Post-Race Expo will host food trucks, recovery lounge, yoga and massages. There’s a Finish Line Party with awards and Post Race Pool Party. | Register epictahoe.com

Lakeside running

Tahoe venues

Run Tahoe announces that the Lake Tahoe Marathon from Oct. 12 to 14. Registration is open now with early bird discounts available. The event offers a double, triple and quadruple 72-mile run, the Cal-Neva Marathon, the Carnelian Bay Half Marathon, Lakeside Marathon, Nevada Half Marathon and the 72-Mile Midnight Express. | laketahoemarathon.com