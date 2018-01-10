Mancuso retires after storied ski career

Julie Mancuso, an 18-year career skiing veteran and Olympic champion from Olympic Valley took a victory lap on Jan. 19 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in a Wonder Woman ski outfit marking the end of a storied career.

Her next gig: Joining the NBC Olympics broadcast team covering the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in February, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced in a press release. Her final lap in Cortina d’Ampezzo also happens to be the first track she podiumed on in January 2006.

Nicknamed “Super Jules” and often sporting superhero attire, Mancuso led a fun-focused, unconventional career, splitting her time between surfing in Maui and traveling the world chasing snow in the winter. In between, she captured more major event medals than any other American woman with nine – four Olympic and five World Championship medals.

As a junior ski racer, Mancuso came blazing on to the scene, grabbing an American record eight Junior World Championship medals. A four-event athlete from the beginning, Mancuso started World Cup racing and was a NorAm champion at 16, competed in the Olympics at 17, set a U.S. record for Junior World Championships medals before she was out of her teens, and then started her 20s by capturing two World Championships medals.

Mancuso’s first FIS Ski World Cup was in 1999, and her first World Cup podium was a super-G silver in Cortina. Known for her renegade style and her ability to perform on the big stage, Mancuso donned a tiara on the podium in 2006 and 2010 when she won Olympic gold and silver.

Julia Mancuso’s Career Highlights:

Most decorated big event American female athlete (nine medals: four Olympics, five World Championships)

Most Olympic medals for an American female ski or snowboard athlete (four)

Medals in three consecutive Olympic Games

Gold, giant slalom, Torino, ITA, 2006

Silver, downhill, Vancouver, CAN, 2010

Silver, super combined, Vancouver, CAN, 2010

Bronze, super combined, Sochi, RUS, 2014

Four Olympic Teams

Seven World Cup victories across four disciplines (city event, downhill, super-G, alpine combined)

36 World Cup podiums

399 World Cup starts

First World Cup start November 20, 1999 – Copper Mountain, Colo.

For Mancuso, it wasn’t just about fun on piste, though. In 2010, Mancuso proved to the snowsports world that she was one of the most well-rounded and gifted skiers, grabbing a third in the Extreme Verbier Freeride event. Growing up in Olympic Valley, Mancuso was always inspired by the mountain and had a love for freeskiing, too.

Mancuso’s passion for the remoteness of back-country slopes and deep powder were a big reason she participated in friend and Austrian freeskier Sandra Lahnsteiner’s production “Shades of Winter: BETWEEN.” During the filming of the all-women ski film, she was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of skiing in Hawaii on Mauna Kea.

Since she was 18 years old, though, Mancuso battled issues with her hip. Hip surgery after the 2014-15 season had Mancuso sidelined from World Cup competition for two seasons, but with an extreme fighter mentality, she made her return to competition in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in December 2017.

“It has been an epic battle with my hip injury, and the past three years I have put everything into returning to competition at the highest level and the goal to reach my fifth Olympic Games,” reflected Mancuso in a press release. “There have been really promising days during this challenging process, and I have kept my spirits up despite many who questioned or doubted me. Sadly, I haven’t found the progression to compete with the best in the world again, but I’m proud to have fought until the very end. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to ski racing, but I do so with a full heart.”

Mancuso looks forward to the next chapter of her career, where she will join the NBC Olympics team in PyeongChang. Mancuso will contribute features on a variety of platforms including “The Olympic Zone,” a nightly 30-minute show that airs on NBC affiliates, and will also serve as a reporter, covering venues and locations throughout the Games. Mancuso worked for NBC in a similar capacity at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.