The Loft at Heavenly | From Burlesque to Magic

Paul Reder is no stranger to Tahoe entertainment. As the former vice president of entertainment at Caesar’s in Stateline, Nev., Reder has produced music festivals such as Bass Camp Festival, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival and the Lake Tahoe Bluegrass Festival. A quintessential Burner — he’s been attending Burning Man for years — he took on a new theme camp called the Yacht Club, which features the art car “Christina” salvaged from the bottom of Lake Tahoe.

-Paul reder

His latest project is The Loft at Heavenly, a dinner club, theater and lounge open 365 nights a year. The acclaimed “Magic Fusion” show, “ElectroSwing Burlesque” and the singer-songwriter series are offered there. Reder has created a venue that offers both family-friendly evening events, late-night dancing and a supper club featuring Italian cuisine.

“I put it out there in the zeitgeist that I could find a home for the magic shows,” says Reder.

Shortly thereafter he received a call from a developer at Heavenly Village about a space that was available. When Reder arrived at the space, he found it filled with stuff.

“It was wall to ceiling boxes. All of the shops were using it as storage. There were boxes of T-shirts and manikins,” he said.

The 30-foot ceilings had potential. Reder partnered with long-time friend and associate Matt Stegmueller, who had a background in construction, and together they envisioned a dream.

“We built a hip steampunk meets old vaudeville theater. It’s like an old Chicago speakeasy with a Tahoe feel. We used local reclaimed wood and wood tones with Edison bulbs,” Reder says. In the end, there was the theater, an ultra lounge and dinner club that transforms into a nightclub after 10:30 p.m.

Reder had built out a number of Stateline venues including Opal Ultra Lounge at MontBleu Resort Casino and Club Nero at the old Caesars Tahoe.

“All of the experience in the entertainment, restaurant and nightclubs led me to The Loft,” says Reder. “It’s reminiscent of Harlem at B.B. King’s place or New Orleans. It’s another touch of culture we’re trying to bring to the market.”

The Loft has hosted Tibetan monks and psychic mediums. It opens the door for community events and fundraisers.

“We want to get involved with as much community service as possible and create a sense of community. We want The Loft to be a community project,” he says.

Saturday nights The Loft offers Deep House Lounge with DJ Roger That! starting at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Guests can relax on the sofas, next to a fire pit or dance into the wee hours. In fact, there is something happening in the lounge almost every night of the week for ages 18 and older: Live Jazz Mondays, Trivia Night Tuesdays, Wine Wednesdays and Lipstick Lounge Thursdays. For kids, there’s Kids Free Matinee Sundays for “Magic Fusion.”

“Our magic shows are a great place for families. People come to Tahoe and want to do something in the evening and there isn’t much for families to do at night. Magic spans all demographics and languages. Everyone enjoys a good magic show,” he says. “The theater lends itself both visually and acoustically to artists and shows.” Magic shows are seven nights a week; some days two shows are offered.

On Jan. 19, The Loft hosts its first international movie premiere: “Aeffetto Domino.” The movie, about life and transformation, is a story of Lorenzo. His state of health changes his existence, causing a domino effect in his life and in the lives of people he loves. Director Fabio Massa will be on hand to meet and greet the audience.

In the new year, The Loft will offer more ElectroSwing Burlesque shows, a Sunday gospel brunch with unlimited mimosas and gospel music, a vibrant singer-songwriter series, comedy shows and sports events.

Located on the east side of Heavenly Village, the upstairs is 6,000 square feet with a 3,000-square-foot deck outdoors that overlooks the ice-skating rink.

For more information on upcoming performances or for tickets, visit thelofttahoe.com