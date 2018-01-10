The kids are done skiing. Now what?

Tahoe is a skier’s paradise, and most adults are in his or her happy place doing endless laps up and down the mountain slopes day after day of vacation. Most kids, however, like variety and quickly become bored even doing one of their favorite activities.

So, when the kids are tired of skiing, we recommend exploring some of many other fun things to do with the family in the Tahoe Sierra. Many items on this list are part of our Ultimate Tahoe Winter Bucket List; visit TheTahoeWeekly.com if you missed it.

Tubing | This should always be at the top of the list. Kids never get tired of tubing. Anywhere and in any conditions. Kids will do laps up a tubing hill all day.

We recommend getting a Parent’s Interchangeable ticket available at many local ski areas and take turns with the kids at the tubing areas also available at most resorts. There’s also many free tubing spots around Tahoe, or make your own tubing run at your house. Check out Family Fun for local tubing spots. (#91 on the Bucket List.)

Kidzone Museum | Truckee’s KidZone Museum offers interactive exhibits and fun play stations for kids younger than 7. (#93)

Magic shows | The Loft in South Lake Tahoe offers Kids Free Matinee Sundays at its “Magic Fusion” show.

Ice skating | It’s fun for the entire family. Ask for the double-bladed skates for tykes new to the sport. Enjoy community rinks in Tahoe City, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, or at local resorts. (#94)

Stargazing | Enjoy a guided snowshoe trek followed by stargazing with Tahoe Star Tours for ages 8 and older, or just enjoy stargazing and s’mores by the campfire for ages 6 and older. (#70 & 71)

Play in the snow | Make snow angels. Build a snowman. Create other snow sculptures. Get creative. Have a good, old-fashioned snowball fight.

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | We’re big fans of this North Shore gem. Ice skating rink, sled hill with snowmaking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat tire biking and you can bring the dog. This is a kid’s winter wonderland of fun.

Woodward Tahoe | Foam pits to practice jumps, an indoor skate park, trampolines and more. Be warned: They are not going to want to leave. (#92)

Visit the library | Local public libraries offer an array of story times, crafts, movies, Jr. Ranger programs and more for the kids. Check out the Events calendar. (#97)

Hot chocolate & s’mores | End every day with hot chocolate and s’mores. Check out the Events calendar for special s’mores events. (#23)