Jan. 11 to 24, 2018 | No such thing as a bad day

If you’re a regular reader of Tahoe Weekly, then you’ve probably heard this from me many times before: “There’s no such thing as a bad day in Tahoe.” It epitomizes the locals’ point of view on life in the Tahoe Sierra. It’s almost impossible not to have fun in Tahoe. Ski, snowmobile, sled, extreme ice skating (like our cover that we’re in love with from Matt Bansak), hiking, paddleboarding, mountain biking or fat tire biking, and the list goes on. That’s how we approach our lives in Tahoe, and we invite our readers – visitors and locals alike – to appreciate the many sides of Tahoe.

Sure, we’d all like to have a couple feet of fresh powder on the slopes come in all at once, but most local ski areas have bases ranging between 18” and 36”, making for great ski conditions, and are blowing snow at every opportunity. When you’re done on the slopes, take the time to try something new – like ice skating. And, we know that kids like variety, so after several requests from our readers, we’ve put together 10 of our favorite things to do when not skiing. Check out our feature “The kids are done skiing. Now what?”

Weekly snow report

Tahoe Weekly has started a weekly Snow Report available at TheTahoeWeekly.com and facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly. After receiving many, many questions from readers on snow conditions, we decided to start the weekly report. It will feature conditions from all of our local downhill and Nordic resorts, along with forecasts for snowstorms.