Entertainment Calendar | January

JAN. 9 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Big Red Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

Black & Blues Jam Sidelines 8:30 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Classical open mic Fine Vines 7 p.m.

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.



JAN. 10 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Chris Franjola w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Ev Musselman Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan & Big Red Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

TOCCATA Brroque Masters Shepherd of Sierra-Carson 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Justincredible DJ Carson Station 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.



JAN. 11 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Kyle Kirchubel South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

David Beck Cottonwood 7 p.m.

JG Trio McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Caddywhompus Alibi AleWorks Truckee 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 9 p.m.

Chris Franjola w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Lee Jones Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Just Us Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Sly Bufford Peppermill 7 p.m.

All In Atlantis 8 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Sheep Dip 54 Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Jessica Michelle Singleton Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

JAN. 12 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Live music Plaza Bar 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Holly Sternberg Nakoma 5 p.m.

Jenn Rogar Duo Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Eight Dollar Mountain & Lost Whiskey Engine Alibi Ale Truckee 9 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Alternatives McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Rusty B & Funksalot Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Urban Jazz Dance Truckee High School 7 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Chris Franjola w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

All In Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

John Palmore Boomtown 5 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Just Us Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Blues Assault Peppermill 8 p.m.

Englebert Humperdinck Grand Sierra 9 p.m.

Zepparella Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 9 p.m.

Nathan Owens Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Travis Ha Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Take Five-Making Art in Reno Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

DC Ervin Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

Essence Harrah’s 10 p.m.

JAN. 13 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Manzanita Sierra-at-Tahoe 1 p.m.

Cal Marching Band Sierra-at-Tahoe 1 p.m.

Everyday Outlaw Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan w/Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Tainted Love Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Orgöne & Con Brio Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Rick Hammond Blues Band Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Coburn Station Alibi Ale Truckee 9 p.m.

Natural Revolution Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Jo Mama Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

219 Boys ft. Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Tracy Morgan MontBleu 8 p.m.

Chris Franjola w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

TOCCATA Brroque Masters First Methodist Church 3 p.m.

All In Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Blarney Man Brewery Arts Center 7 p.m.

Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen Grand Sierra 7 p.m.

Active Minds Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Blues Assault Peppermill 8 p.m.

Just Us Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Nathan Owens Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Chuck Gann Boomtown 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 10 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Spryte Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Travis Ha Silver Legacy 10:30 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

DC Ervin Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Take Five-Making Art in Reno Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Essence Harrah’s 10 p.m.

JAN. 14 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

The Humidors Kirkwood Village Plaza 12 p.m.

Truth Cartel Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

TOCCATA Brroque Masters St. Patrick’s Incline Village 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

Carolyn Dolan w/Peter Supersano Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Andre Nickatina Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Chris Franjola w/Jesus Trejo The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Judith Ames chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Reno Phil Classix Three Pioneer Center 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Genoa Lake Country Club 5 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Gary Douglas Boomtown 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Kick Atlantis 8 p.m.

Night Animals, Local Anthology Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Left of Centre Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

Quinn Dahle Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.



JAN. 15 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin Homewood 4 p.m.

Bluegrass Open Jam Alibi Ale Truckee 6 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Melissa Dru Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JAN. 16 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Glen Smith McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

The Deputys Boomtown 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

Reno Phil Classix Three Pioneer Center 7:30 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Melissa Dru Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

JAN. 17 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Fish & JG McP’s Pub 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Ben Gleib w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Ev Musselman Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Max Minardi Peppermill 6 p.m.

Mike Furlong Boomtown 6 p.m.

Tyler Stafford Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Corky Bennett Polo Lounge 7 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Melissa Dru Atlantis 8 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

J. Chris Newberg Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 18 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Sierra Gypsies South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

JG Trio McP’s Pub 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Ben Gleib w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Jason King Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Reckless Envy Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Second Sons Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Melissa Dru Atlantis 8 p.m.

Cairo Knife Fight, Build Them to Break Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

J. Chris Newberg Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

Special Events

The Sheep Show Reno Sparks Convention Center

JAN. 19 | FRIDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Patrick Walsh Sierra-at-Tahoe 5 p.m.

Mel Wade & Gia Nakoma 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin Jake’s on the Lake 6 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Railroad Earth MontBleu 7 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Pat Ellis & Blue Frog Band McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Lumbercat Music Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Hunter & the Dirty Jacks Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Art Truckee 7 p.m.

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Ben Gleib w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Melissa Dru Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 5 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Kalimba Atlantis 8 p.m.

Second Sons Peppermill 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Esham Jub Jub’s 8:30 p.m.

Hailie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Travis Ha Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

J. Chris Newberg Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Special Events

The Sheep Show Reno Sparks Convention Center



JAN. 20 | SATURDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Justin Ancheta Band Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Saved by the 90s Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Never 2L8 McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

Two Peace Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Lumbercat Music Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Larry Bird’s Mustache Auld Dubliner 9:30 p.m.

Sneaky Creatures Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Streets of Truckee” Art Truckee 5:30 p.m.

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Men Next Door MontBleu 9 p.m.

Ben Gleib w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Melissa Dru Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 5 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Krizz Kaliko Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Nghtmre, Quix & Parker Cargo 8 p.m.

Shlump The Bluebird 8 p.m.

3 Doors Down Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Castaway Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Reckless Envy Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Second Sons Peppermill 8 p.m.

Hailie O’Ryan Band Circus Circus 9 p.m.

The Look Boomtown 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Mike Furlong Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 10 p.m.

Ardalan 1 Up 10 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ I Harrah’s 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ EroticBuddha Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

DJ Travis Ha Silver Legacy 10:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Justin Rivera Pioneer Underground 3 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Justin Rupple Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 7:30 p.m.

J. Chris Newberg Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Michael Carbonaro Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Special Events

The Sheep Show Reno Sparks Convention Center

JAN. 21 | SUNDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Gonzology McP’s Pub 7 p.m.



DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Ben Gleib w/Joe Praino The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Genoa Lake Country Club 5 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

The Deputys Boomtown 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Peter Supersano Reno Little Theater 7 p.m.

Just Us Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

STRFKR Cargo 8:30 p.m.

Garage Boys Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Small Engine Repair” Restless Artists Theatre 2 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

J. Chris Newberg Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 22 | MONDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.



Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Alibi AleWorks Truckee 7 p.m.

Karaoke Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

CW & Mr. Spoons Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JAN. 23 | TUESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Steve Brewer McP’s Pub 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.



Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Chihuahua Desert Boomtown 6 p.m.

JB Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

DG Kicks Big Band 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 24 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Sophisticats McP’s Pub 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Ev Musselman Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

JB Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Shipleys Living the Good Life 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Xavier Wulf Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

The Dirtball Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 25 | THURSDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Kyle Kirchubel South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Brother Dan Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Ivan Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.