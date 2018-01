Entertainment Calendar | January

JAN. 24 | WEDNESDAY



TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Bias & Dunn Blue Agave 5 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Sophisticats McP’s Pub 8 p.m.



DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.



RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Ev Musselman Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Baldo Bobadilla Peppermill 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

JB Barton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

The Shipleys Living the Good Life 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

Xavier Wulf Jub Jub’s 8 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

The Dirtball Studio on 4th 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 25 | THURSDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Scotty Kabel Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Aaron Oropeza Truckee Tavern 5 p.m.

Molly Mae South Lake Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

Dan Copeland w/Peter D. Cottonwood 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

Roger That! The Loft 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Classic Cue 8 p.m.

Open Mic Alibi Ale Works 9 p.m.

Karaoke Fat Cat Bar 9 p.m.

Karaoke The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Nick Guerra The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tully Green Bella Fiore Wines 5:30 p.m.

Brother Dan Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dave Leather Sassafras 6:30 p.m.

Terri, Craig & Mick Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 7 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 7 p.m.

Frank Perry Jazz Combo 3rd Street Bar 8 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Lumbercat Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Cookie Monsta 1 Up 10 p.m.

Z’s Third Degree The Bluebird 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 8:30 p.m.

Country Music Night Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Enfo & Twyman Peppermill 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Eli Kerr Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Earl and Yoshi Pioneer Underground 8 p.m.

Comedy Night LEX Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

JAN. 26 | FRIDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 11 a.m.

Andis Acoustic Stash Lake Tahoe AleWorkX 2 p.m.

Hans Eberbach Plaza Bar 3 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Andrew Ohren Nakoma Resort 5 p.m.

Germán López North Tahoe Events Center 7 p.m.

Pete Charles & Gary Stutz Auld Dubliner 7 p.m.

Renegade Cottonwood 7 p.m.

Tahoe Dance Band South Lake Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Mystique McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Crystal Bay Club 9 p.m.

Del the Funky Homosapien & Black Rock City Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Uncle Funkle Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Live DJ Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Punk Rock Karaoke Tourist Club 9 p.m.

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Nick Guerra The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Platinum Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

John Palmore Boomtown 5 p.m.

Jack Di Carlo Gold Hill Hotel 5:30 p.m.

Arizona Jones Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Corky Bennett Reno Senior Center 7:30 p.m.

Andersen Ackerson Harrah’s 8 p.m.

The Piano Guys Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 8 p.m.

Heroes of Rock & Roll Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Soul Slap Pignic Pub 9 p.m.

La Safari, The Happy Trails & Spencer Kilpatrick Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Soul Persuaders Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Grimtones 3rd Street Bar 9 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Band Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Bebop Martinez Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Polo Lounge 9 p.m.

Guest DJs St. James Infirmary 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 10 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 10 p.m.

DJ Mo Funk El Jefe’s 10 p.m.

DJ Romeo Reyes Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Boggan and guest DJs 1 up 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

Nick-N-Bobby Act Weird Pioneer Underground 6:30 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Eli Kerr Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“Kinky Boots” Pioneer Center 8 p.m.

“The Lion in Winter” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Lester Speight & Friends Pioneer Underground 9 p.m.

JAN. 27 | SATURDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

The Tritones Jazz Blues Band Sierra-at-Tahoe 1 p.m.

Jeff Jones Village at Squaw 2 p.m.

Lost Whiskey Engine Alpine Bar 2 p.m.

Sierra Drifter Heavenly Cal Bar 3:30 p.m.

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

Live music Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Hans Eberbach Plaza Bar 6 p.m.

Bison Divided Sky 7 p.m.

Live music Donner Ski Ranch 7 p.m.

Steve & Tom Gar Woods 8 p.m.

Chris Costa Tahoe Biltmore 8 p.m.

Killer Dueling Pianos MontBleu 9 p.m.

Free Fall w/Roger That! The Loft 9 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 9 p.m.

Jake Nielson’s Triple Threat Whiskey Dick’s 9 p.m.

Uncle Funkle Bar of America 9:30 p.m.

Dirty Revival Crystal Bay Club 10 p.m.

FreeFall ft. Roger That! The Loft 10 p.m.

DJ Parties

Live DJ Big Blue View Bar 12 p.m.

DJ Cat East Peak Lodge 1 p.m.

DJ Crispylicious Coffeebar Squaw 3 p.m.

Live DJ Tamarack Lodge 3:30 p.m.

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ David Aaron MontBleu 10 p.m.

Live DJ Hard Rock 10 p.m.

Live DJ Rookies 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

MontBleu 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

Jim Brewer Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Electrify: Rock N Roll Burlesque Show Hard Rock 9 p.m.

Nick Guerra The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Platinum Atlantis 4 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

John Palmore Boomtown 5 p.m.

Live music David Walley’s Hot Springs 6 p.m.

GHI Jazz Living the Good Life 6 p.m.

Corky Bennett Bavarian World 6 p.m.

Arizona Jones Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

Craig, Terri, Rocky & D. Spiteri Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Rose’s Pawn Shop Peppermill 8 p.m.

The Electric and Sad Giants The Saint 8 p.m.

After Dark Band Carson Valley Inn 8 p.m.

Andersen Ackerson Harrah’s 8 p.m.

Sheastie Boys Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Heroes of Rock & Roll Circus Circus 9 p.m.

Soul Persuaders Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Darabello Studio on 4th 9 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

The Starliters Boomtown 9 p.m.

Whiskey Haulers 3rd Street Bar 9:30 p.m.

Worthy w/Born Dirty 1 Up 10 p.m.

Ying Yang Twins Lex Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Band Atlantis 10 p.m.

The Wiz Kid Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Roni V Eldorado 9 p.m.

DJ Bobby G Living the Good Life 9 p.m.

DJ Chris English El Jefe’s 9:30 p.m.

DJ Kronik Silver Legacy 10:30 p.m.

Country Music Nights Grand Sierra 10 p.m.

DJ Montague Eldorado 10:30 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke The Point 9 p.m.

Karaoke Spiro’s Sports Bar 9 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

TEDx University of Nevada Reno Sparks Convention Center 8 a.m.

“Kinky Boots” Pioneer Center 2 & 8 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Lester Speight & Friends Pioneer Underground 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

The Magic of Eli Kerr Harrah’s 7:30 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

“The Lion in Winter” Brüka Theatre 8 p.m.

Lewis Black Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

“Essence” Harrah’s 10 p.m.

JAN. 28 | SUNDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Jody Sweet Piano Best Pies 4 p.m.

3 Years of Rock Hard Rock 4 p.m.

Ron’s Garage McP’s Pub 7 p.m.

DJ Parties

Arty the Party Harrah’s 8 p.m.

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Pastime Club 9:30 p.m.

Karaoke w/Andrew The Grid 9:30 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 4:30 & 7 p.m.

Nick Guerra The Improv 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Live music chez louie 10 a.m.

Tristan Selzler Brasserie St. James 12 p.m.

Sunday Jazz Wild River Grille 2 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Tom Stryker’s Impromptu Genoa Lake Country Club 5 p.m.

Deep Groove Red Dog Saloon 5:30 p.m.

The Contraptionists Peppermill 6 p.m.

Stephen Lord Boomtown 6 p.m.

John Shipley Gold Hill Hotel 6:30 p.m.

Royce The Point 7 p.m.

Rebekah Chase Band Atlantis 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

Rock N Roll Experience Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Premier Karaoke Show The Point 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Karaoke w/Darren Castle Club Cal Neva 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Kinky Boots” Pioneer Center 1 & 7 p.m.

“Steel Magnolias” Reno Little Theater 2 p.m.

Dennis Blair Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 29 | MONDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

Gil Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Contraptionists Peppermill 6 p.m.

Tandymonium Boomtown 6 p.m.

Dizzy Wright & Joyner Lucas Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Glaare, Fearing, Werewolf Club The Saint 8 p.m.

A World Without Glass/Glass Creatures/Dissidence Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Amp Ent DJ Silver Legacy 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic Java Jungle 7 p.m.

Gold Hill Hotel 7 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Karaoke Eldorado 10 p.m.

JAN. 30 | TUESDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Buddy Emmer Band Harrah’s 8 p.m.

3 Guys Will Move U! McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

Lip Sync w/Dreu Murin MontBleu 10 p.m.

DJ Keenan Whiskey Dicks 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Tunesday Open Mic Brewforia 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

CW & Dr. Spitmore Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

The Contraptionists Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Jonathon Barton Boomtown 6 p.m.

Canyon White Living the Good Life 6:30 p.m.

Tune-in Tuesdays Ceol Irish Pub 7 p.m.

Jazz Extravaganza Carson City Community Center 7 p.m.

Bobbie & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Eldorado 10 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Trey Valentine’s Backstage Karaoke Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Karaoke West 2nd Street 8 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Caponera Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.

JAN. 31 | WEDNESDAY

TAHOE & TRUCKEE

Lee Jones Gunbarrel Tavern 3 p.m.

Ike & Martin “M.S. Dixie” 5:30 p.m.

Jackson & Billy McP’s Pub 8 p.m.

DJ Parties

DJ Chris English Cabo Wabo 9 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Karaoke Classic Cue 9 p.m.

Auld Dubliner 9 p.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

“Magic Fusion” The Loft 7 & 9 p.m.

RENO & BEYOND

Dave Leather Comma Coffee 12 p.m.

John Shipley Eldorado 4:30 p.m.

Eve Musselman Max’s Casino 6 p.m.

The Contraptionists Peppermill 6 p.m.

Bill Wharton Carson Valley Inn 6 p.m.

Terri & Craig Glen Eagles 7 p.m.

Jazz Jam Living the Good Life 7 p.m.

Rick Metz Blues Jam Sands Regency 7 p.m.

10 Years w/From Ashes to New Jub Jub’s 7 p.m.

Iration w/The Movement & Tyrone’s Jacket Grand Sierra 8 p.m.

Live Blues The Saint 8 p.m.

The Toasters/Swigs/Knocked Down Shea’s Tavern 8 p.m.

Bobbie R. & Paul J. Eldorado 8:30 p.m.

DJ Parties

Bingo & Country Rock DJ Silver Legacy 8 p.m.

Open Mic & Karaoke

Open Mic St. James Infirmary 1 p.m.

Open Mic Red Dog Saloon 7 p.m.

Open Mic Firkin & Fox 7 P.m.

Theater, Comedy & Dance

John Caponera Laugh Factory 7:30 p.m.