Jan. 25 to Feb. 7, 2018 | Enjoy all of Tahoe’s winter sports

While we were waiting for Mother Nature to deliver some substantial snowfalls to the Tahoe Sierra, Tahoe locals and visitors had the chance to explore Tahoe’s lesser-known snowsports. While Sean McAlindin explored ice dancing in Truckee and snowshoeing to Castle Peak for this edition, Anne Artoux headed out for fishing on Lake Tahoe (winter is the best season for fishing on the lake, by the way).

I think Truckee Elementary School teacher Jane Miller put it best in our ice dancing feature, “If you live here, you should be able to do all the winter sports.” I completely agree. There are many sides of Tahoe and the best way to enjoy winter in Tahoe is to give them a try. Now that Mother Nature has delivered some January snowstorms with more on the way, enjoy our local ski areas, and then try your hand at ice dancing or snowshoeing.

Snow Report

Tahoe Weekly now offers a weekly Snow Report at TheTahoeWeekly.com and facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly every Friday. The Snow Report features new snow totals, as well as current conditions, from all of our 16 downhill and 17 Nordic ski areas, along with forecasts for incoming storms.