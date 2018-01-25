It dumped in Tahoe with 12” to 34” of snow

Mother Nature didn’t disappoint with the latest storm systems in the Tahoe Sierra bringing up to 34 inches of fresh powder reported at Heavenly over the last week, with most downhill resorts reporting at least 12 inches of snow. Every ski area in the region was hammered with fresh snow from the High Sierra peaks down to Lake level, where the new snow totaled from 8 inches to 14 inches. Check out the current snow totals below. (New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)

Forecast | Snow showers will continue through Thursday into Friday, Jan. 26, with heavy snow at times in the Sierra and localized snow accumulations to the Sierra Front. Be prepared for winter travel impacts though this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Current conditions as of Jan. 25, 2018

Alpine Meadows | 26”-48” base | 23” new snow

Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 18” new snow

Boreal | 30” base | 26” new snow

Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open

Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open

Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 9” new snow

Donner Ski Ranch | Open

Granlibakken | 6” base | 8” new snow

Heavenly | 42” base | 34” new snow

Homewood | 37”-51” base | 12”-18” new snow

Hope Valley Cross Country | Open

Kirkwood | 41” base | 24” new snow

Kirkwood Cross Country | Open

Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA

Mt. Rose | 24”-60” | 12”-14” new snow

Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA

Northstar | 59” base | 26” new snow

Northstar Cross Country | Open

North Tahoe Regional Park | Open

Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open | 15” new snow

Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Open | 14” new snow

Sierra-at-Tahoe | 34”-76” base | 15” new snow

Soda Springs | 22” base | 26” new snow

Squaw Valley | 24”-54” base | 19”-25” new snow

Sugar Bowl | 16”-52” base | 26” new snow

Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open

Tahoe Donner | 13” base | 13” new snow

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 13” base | 12”-15” new snow

Tahoe Cross Country | Tentative opening Jan. 27 | 10” new snow