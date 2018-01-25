It dumped in Tahoe with 12” to 34” of snow

Mother Nature didn’t disappoint with the latest storm systems in the Tahoe Sierra bringing up to 34 inches of fresh powder reported at Heavenly over the last week, with most downhill resorts reporting at least 12 inches of snow. Every ski area in the region was hammered with fresh snow from the High Sierra peaks down to Lake level, where the new snow totaled from 8 inches to 14 inches. Check out the current snow totals below. (New snow figures reflect seven-day totals in the weekly Snow Report.)
Forecast | Snow showers will continue through Thursday into Friday, Jan. 26, with heavy snow at times in the Sierra and localized snow accumulations to the Sierra Front. Be prepared for winter travel impacts though this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
Current conditions as of Jan. 25, 2018
Alpine Meadows | 26”-48” base | 23” new snow
Auburn Ski Club (Nordic) | 18” new snow
Boreal | 30” base | 26” new snow
Camp Richardson (Nordic) | Open
Clair Tappaan Lodge (Nordic) | Open
Diamond Peak | 12”-24” base | 9” new snow
Donner Ski Ranch | Open
Granlibakken | 6” base | 8” new snow
Heavenly | 42” base | 34” new snow
Homewood | 37”-51” base | 12”-18” new snow
Hope Valley Cross Country | Open
Kirkwood | 41” base | 24” new snow
Kirkwood Cross Country | Open
Lake Tahoe Community College Nordic | Opening TBA
Mt. Rose | 24”-60” | 12”-14” new snow
Nevada Nordic | Opening TBA
Northstar | 59” base | 26” new snow
Northstar Cross Country | Open
North Tahoe Regional Park | Open
Resort at Squaw Creek (Nordic) | Open | 15” new snow
Royal Gorge (Nordic) |Open | 14” new snow
Sierra-at-Tahoe | 34”-76” base | 15” new snow
Soda Springs | 22” base | 26” new snow
Squaw Valley | 24”-54” base | 19”-25” new snow
Sugar Bowl | 16”-52” base | 26” new snow
Sugar Pine Point State Park (Nordic) |Open
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Open
Tahoe Donner | 13” base | 13” new snow
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | 13” base | 12”-15” new snow
Tahoe Cross Country | Tentative opening Jan. 27 | 10” new snow